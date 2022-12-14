The Capital Times' Kids Fund has a history that goes back to 1927 when the dreaded disease of tuberculosis was devastating young people and requiring those who became exposed to quarantine in a sanitarium on Madison's north side.
The newspaper raised funds from readers to provide a place where children with TB could stay and study while recovering. When a vaccine was developed, the paper turned the then "Kiddie Camp" into a school and day care for children with disabilities which operated for several years before federal and state governments mandated that school districts mainstream those children into public schools.
That's when the Kiddie Camp was reorganized and became the Kids Fund, which now annually raises money to support nonprofits that address the problems and challenges facing young people today. Roughly a third of the grants made by the Kids Fund help programs for children with developmental disabilities.
They include programs run by the United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County, Easter Seals, the Downs Syndrome Association, Gigi's Playhouse, the Red Caboose Child Care Center and several others that in 2022 shared in nearly $60,000 in grants.
You can help keep this vital work going through 2023 by making a contribution to the annual Fund drive now underway. Contributions can be mailed to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org and making a contribution through PayPal or with a credit card.
Following is a list of recent donors:
Running total: $64,770.17