Donations to the annual fund drive for The Capital Times' Kids Fund end up supporting dozens of local nonprofits that work year-round on the challenges facing all too many young people in our midst.
During 2021 alone, 67 youth programs were awarded grants ranging from $500 to $5,000. They included programs like the Madison Youth Symphony awarding scholarships to kids who would otherwise not be able to participate, the Madison Parks Foundation purchase of accessible playground equipment, the Goodman Community Center's program to assure young children are ready to begin kindergarten and the Today Not Tomorrow baby shower program to help mothers care for their newborns.
The Kids Fund grants often make the difference for young people trying to succeed.
You can help make sure there's funding for similar grants during 2023 by sending a donation of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the donate button and making a contribution via PayPal or a credit card.
Following is a list of recent donors:
Mary Cochems, Madison: $100
Marjon Ornstein, Madison: $50
William and Linda White, Madison: $10
Donna O'Leary-Steiner, Madison: $75
Duane and Bette Busch, Stoughton: $50
Stephen and Mary Lang, Madison: $100
Jane Bartlett, Madison: $30
Richard and Virginia Diehl, Prairie du Sac: $20
William Weber, Madison: $100
Rosemary Sutter, Mount Horeb: $50
David and Trudy Pederson, Stevens Point: $50
Ted and Deb Drewsen: $2,000
Stephen Morton, Madison: $500
Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie: $50
David and Jeanette Zimmerman, Madison: $100
Chris Schlichenmaier, in loving memory of Joan Koppa, Middleton: $40
David and Nancy Topp, Madison: $100
Jake and Lucy Altwegg, Madison: $25
Martin Drapkin and Erica Napoli, Cross Plains: $50
Weston Severson and Esther Olson, Belleville: $100
William and Catherine Schneider, Verona: $150
Mildred Albrecht, Madison: $25
Ernest and Rita Hohlstein, Waunakee: $100
Carl Malizio, Madison: $100
Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb: $50
James and Jessica Doyle, Verona: $200
Phillip and Elizabeth Willems, Waunakee: $100
Jean Urbach, Westfield: $20
Donald Lukes, Madison: $25
Carl Stark, Madison: $25
Steven and Corryn Dedo, Deerfield: $50
Frank and Barbara LaVoy, Oregon: $50
John and Sandra Englesby, Madison: $150
Dianne Reynolds, Madison: $25
Daniel and Dona Dyer, Cottage Grove: $25
Len Van Ess, Verona: $150
Dorothy Miller, Cross Plains: $100
Grace Chosy, Madison: $200
Leland and Arlys Kempf, Fitchburg: $100
Sarah Flood, Oregon: $1,000
Mark and Judith Meyers, Madison: $50
Douglas and Judith Johnson, Blue Mounds: $100
Andrea Hotchkiss, DeForest: $40
Pamela Schultz, DeForest: $50
Joseph and Diane Damato, McFarland: $25
James Teela, Prairie du Sac: $25
David and Judy Zander, Deerfield: $30
James and Nancy Dast, Madison: $100
Peter Ohlson, Monona: $10
John and Gail Kuech, Deerfield: $100
William and Sharron Heibl, Madison: $50
Mary Tripp, Madison: $50
Steven Bach, Madison: $50
Marie Weinstein, Madison: $300
Jeane Powles, Verona: $25
Keith Kerle, Verona: $154
Betty Hirsch, McFarland: $25
Debbi Verhelst, Oregon: $50
David and Linda Balsiger, Oregon: $150
George Roggensack, Madison: $150
Dennis Appleton, Madison: $100
Bruce and Marjorie Cuthbert, Fitchburg: $40
Anne Knezevic, Madison: $50
Phillip and Jacquelyn Clementi, Fitchburg: $50
Paul and Lari Fanlund, Madison: $250
Diane Kean, Monona: $10
Kenneth and Hope Soroos, Elgin, South Carolina: $50
Michael and Patricia Lucey, Madison: $100
Michael Kepler and Mary Beth Keppel, Madison: $500
Anonymous: $555
Lane and Debra Bonnette, Madison: $50
Joseph Senulis and Benita Walker, Madison: $35
Mary Strickland, Madison: $200
Constance Hegerfeld, Black Earth: $300
Linda Strassman, Madison: $100
Bonnie Hustad Whalen, Madison: $100
Timo Seppalainen, Madison: $327
Alida Evans and Joseph Newman, Madison: $200
Lesley Johnson and Terry Marshall family, Stoughton: $125
Sandra Rogg, Madison: $10
Frederick S. Edelman, in memory of Ivy Edelman, Madison: $200
Frederick and Pam Katz, Middleton: $100
Gretchen Speerstra, Madison: $100
Terry and Genna Burk, Madison: $100
William and Betsy Tishler, Fitchburg: $50
James and Kathleen Herman, Oregon: $50
Carol Krause, Oregon: $25
Carolyn Meyer, Madison: $100
Scott Fromader, Madison: $25
Kristy Thalacker, in memory of Meta Flynn, Stoughton: $25
Nancy Pullen, in memory of Zelma Keen, Madison: $50
Brian and Luanne Alme, Monona: $100
Karen Mayerl, McFarland: $20
Norma Hove, Madison: $35
Topf Wells and Sally Probasco, Madison: $50
Bruce Brown and Irene Lippelt, Madison: $240
Jerry Bradley, Sun Prairie: $100
James and Annette Fitzpatrick, Madison: $100
Greg and Barb Sheehy, Middleton: $150
J.R and Patricia Smart, Madison: $100
Paul and Colleen Stuchlik, Madison: $25
Rosanne Ehrlich, Middleton: $25
Michael Armbrust, Madison: $25
Bruce Johnson, Brooklyn: $20
Elaine Staley, Madison: $15
Francis and Mitzie George, Madison: $30
Brian and Carol Hanke, Madison: $100
Ron and Elaine Vesterdahl, Stoughton: $25
Jerry and Cynthia Klabacka, Madison: $500
Gary and Shirley Frank, Madison: $100
R. Andrews and Julie Witherell, Monona: $50
Jon and Jane Hisgen, Middleton: $100
Willis and Bonnie Tompkins, Madison: $100
Kathy O'Donnell, in memory of Bob Weitzel, Mount Horeb: $100
Robert and Rebecca Greiber, Stoughton: $10
Running total: $78,646.17