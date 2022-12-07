Kids Fund logo Dec 2019

Among the 67 grants awarded by The Capital Times' Kids Fund this past year were several aimed at health issues facing young people in the community.

Access Community Health received a grant aimed at promoting pediatric care. Affordable Dental Care Outreach was awarded funds to create awareness of how important dental health is. The Catholic Charities Building Bridges program received a grant to provide prevention services to students with mental health needs. Family Service's Children in Trauma program was given a grant to provide therapeutic games, books and assessment tools for traumatized children.

Vera Court received funds for a program aimed at children's mental health and wellness while Family Service was also awarded money for its program to address alcohol, drugs and mental health issues among young people.

The Kids Fund is currently raising money for grants that will be distributed to nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people throughout Dane County during 2023.

You can help by mailing a donation of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking the "donate" button and contributing online with a credit card or through PayPal.

Following is a list of recent donors:

Running Total: $51,515.17