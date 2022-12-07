Among the 67 grants awarded by The Capital Times' Kids Fund this past year were several aimed at health issues facing young people in the community.
Access Community Health received a grant aimed at promoting pediatric care. Affordable Dental Care Outreach was awarded funds to create awareness of how important dental health is. The Catholic Charities Building Bridges program received a grant to provide prevention services to students with mental health needs. Family Service's Children in Trauma program was given a grant to provide therapeutic games, books and assessment tools for traumatized children.
Vera Court received funds for a program aimed at children's mental health and wellness while Family Service was also awarded money for its program to address alcohol, drugs and mental health issues among young people.
The Kids Fund is currently raising money for grants that will be distributed to nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people throughout Dane County during 2023.
You can help by mailing a donation of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking the "donate" button and contributing online with a credit card or through PayPal.
Following is a list of recent donors:
Susan A. Policello, Middleton: $100
Judith and Carroll Sigler, Madison: $50
Thomas and Nancy Stoebig, Madison: $100
Donald and Joyce Knudtson, Madison: $50
Donald and Shirley Wallace, Madison: $30
Gerald and Maureen Minnick, Middleton: $50
Michael and Christine Krueger, Madison: $100
Timothy and Sarah Corden, Madison: $100
Thomas and Katherine Bier, Madison: $100
Rosalie Breitenbach, Madison: $125
Marvin and Patricia Meissen, Madison: $50
Robert and Nancy Schaefer, Madison: $50
Margaret Fose, Sun Prairie: $25
Dean Paddock, remembering Tony, Black Earth: $100
Ronald Lins, Blue Mounds: $25
Michael Nelson, Oregon: $50
Richard and Cindy Hellenbrand, Waunakee: $50
Sharla Hanson, in memory of Carl and Artice Hanson, Madison: $25
Alice Page, Madison: $25
Michael and Christine Labinski, Madison: $20
Darrell Fleming, Fitchburg: $50
Richard Lust, Mount Horeb: $150
Mike O'Connor, Belleville: $45
Carol Schlatter, Madison: $100
Bruce and Virginia Henry, Cross Plains: $100
Anonymous, Madison: $100
James Miller, Madison: $20
Judy Colletti, Madison: $50
Eric and Jane Schulenburg, Madison: $50
Jerry and Jean Sieling, Madison: $50
William and Gloria Theisen, Madison: $100
David and Theresa Beck-Engel, Madison: $500
Peggy Kiss, Stoughton: $5
Kathleen E. Carr Borseth, Madison: $100
Walter and Barbara Karst, Madison: $25
Joseph and Sharon Hart, Madison: $50
Steven Books and Jeanette Marquess, Madison: $50
Anne Slaughter Perrote, Madison: $100
Judy Bieri and Sourasay Chareunsouk, Madison: $30
Charles and Susan Kernats, Madison: $300
Stanley and Jan Tymorek, Madison: $100
Jeffrey Levy, Madison: $750
Michael McCabe, Madison: $40
Charles Scott, Madison: $100
Florence Hellenbrand, Waunakee: $100
Kenneth and Sonya Kessenich, Waunakee: $50
Jerald and Kendra Tutsch, Lodi: $300
Andreas and Susanne Seeger, Madison: $200
Bradley Hughes and Elise Gold, Verona: $50
Kathleen Thompson, Madison: $10
Jean Allen, Madison: $100
Laurie Mayberry and Lars Jorgensen, Madison: $50
Ben Hole, College Park, Maryland: $50
Gerald and Laura Pehler, Oregon: $50
Letitia Moore, Madison: $20
Steven Herschleb, Madison: $25
John and Susan Janty, Madison: $100
Norman and Nancy Jensen, Madison: $200
David and Denice Springman, Middleton: $50
Richard and Patricia DeMarse, Madison: $50
Kathleen Batker, Brooklyn: $40
Kathy Saunders, Madison: $50
Leonard and Nancy Acker, In honor of our granddaughter Alyssa Acker, Cross Plains: $25
Cynthia VanderWoude, Verona: $50
Richard Linton, Madison: $50
Elizabeth Kramer, Madison: $35
Allan Torgerson, Waunakee: $50
Ronald and Shawn Anderson, Cambridge: $25
Gene Summers and Mary Miron, Black Earth: $50
Robert McDonald and Sally Behr, Madison: $50
Stephen and Susan Carpenter, Madison: $200
Barbara Albrecht, Madison: $25
Monona Grove Business Men's Association, Monona: $200
Linda Sebree, in memory of D. James Sebree, Cross Plains: $25
Paul and Barbara Douglas, Madison: $300
Thomas and Ruth Ann Grantham, Madison: $150
Sharon McClary, Cambridge: $50
Ken and Judi Anderson, Oregon: $200
Alice Punwar, Madison: $50
Shawn Munz, Monona: $50
Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction, Mount Horeb: $500
Evonna Cheetham, Madison: $200
Sharon Blau, in memory of Ron Blau, DeForest: $50
Iris Brunner, Cross Plains: $25
Stan Kanter, Fitchburg: $1,000
Juan Jose Lopez, Madison: $50
Henri and Kathleen Dutilly, Stoughton: $50
Jon and Carol Coombe, Stoughton: $150
Edwin and Marilyn Baumann, Cottage Grove: $50
Steven Yuds, Madison: $25
Damien and Judith Wilson, Madison: $100
Ronald Weisbrod, Verona: $200
Richard Blaschke, Middleton: $50
Karen Hester, Madison: $100
Steven Mixtacki, Verona: $200
Daniel Mayer, Madison: $20
Melinda Heinritz, Madison: $250
Jane Bernards, Monona: $25
George and Alice Cunningham, Madison: $100
David Lucey, Cross Plains: $100
Barry Wanner, Madison: $50
William and Debra Elsing, Lodi: $40
Jon and Jane Hisgen, Middleton: $100
James Steele, Madison: $25
Ronald and Carol Kivi, Sun Prairie: $50
Darlene Olson, Middleton: $20
Frank and Nondas Jones, Madison: $50
Paul and Kristine Hesch, Madison: $50
Bruce Walker, Madison: $150
Sally Wilmeth and Terry Geurkink, in memory of Jenni and Kyle Geurkink, Belleville: $100
Jerry and Gail McGinley, Waunakee: $300
Charles Taylor, Madison: $100
David Mares, in loving memory of Bev Mares, Oregon: $100
Jacob Stockinger, Madison: $50
Running Total: $51,515.17