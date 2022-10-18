When Karen Dettinger started volunteering at the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) in 2017, she understood the importance of the work she was doing there.
“I felt good every time I went and volunteered there,” Dettinger said of the BPNN, which is home to a food pantry and hosts community meals, among other offerings. “It's a great community of people. I love the work and felt a great sense of purpose. It was very meaningful to me. Over time, I was asked to take the lead on running the food drives.”
Dettinger is a retired professional from the industrial engineering field and serves as the vice president of the board of directors for the BPNN, and the director of the expanded Kasieta Center at 1200 E. Verona Ave. in Verona.
In August, the BPNN opened the new Kasieta Center, a 4,800 square foot event space that expands its services, providing opportunities for job training and community gatherings. Dane County funded the $2 million expansion with money from the American Rescue Plan, funding allocated in response to the pandemic.
“I just want it to be a space where people from all walks of life feel comfortable coming to events there or hosting their own events or trainings there,” Dettinger said of BPNN, which was founded in 1986 and is 100% volunteer operated. “I just want to see it have a lot of energy and be just a vibrant contribution to the community.
“I am somebody who grew up in a blue collar family and it took me a while to find my way and go to school and figure out what I wanted to be. I also just feel a real passion working with folks in workforce development. That's the thing that has drawn me to actually taking this specific role here. I'm really excited about that.”
Career training and workforce development
The Latino Academy of Workforce Development is one of the first local partners to provide technical training in the center. Baltazar De Anda Santana, the co-founder and executive director of the organization, said the collaboration with the Kasieta Center will add to its goal of finding better opportunities for community members.
“We are always trying to find out how we can complement the work that is happening in the community,” he said. “When the leadership came and talked to me about a potential partnership, I thought it was very, very important, since we provide education and workforce development.
“We like to partner with food pantries. While people are in need of basic necessities, we can then provide them with education, training and workforce development these folks need for them to then hopefully, get out of that food pantry. So they can get the jobs and opportunities.”
This week, the Latino Academy and Kasieta Center are hosting a Manufacturing Career Fair on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Job Center Wisconsin is also helping to host the event.
“Everybody is offering jobs, we offer careers,” De Anda said. “I also want to make sure that folks know that this is a new concept for us. Because our folks are not going to be successful just having a job. It has to be a career. It starts by getting a job.
“But what we always tell our participants to know that that first application is going to get you into the career of manufacturing. That's very important. We want participants to think beyond just getting a job.”
The session will feature 20-25 employers from Dane County’s manufacturing sector. The Department of Workforce Development's Mobile Career Lab, which provides workforce resources and services to Madisonians and community members, will also be on site, as will a food truck.
De Anda said many of the businesses appreciate these career fairs because they connect their businesses to more diverse community members. He said people interested in manufacturing careers should come and get to know these employers.
“We provide comprehensive support to our participants,” he added. “We support our participants with development and many times it starts in a career fair. This career fair is open to anyone in the community. We are a Latino organization and this is open to anyone who wants to start a career in the manufacturing industry.”
Importance of volunteers
There are many opportunities for volunteering at the BPNN and Kasieta Center, including opportunities for high school students and group volunteering.
Margaret Robords and Andy Zielke serve as the chefs at the community meals hosted by the Kasieta Center. They have been volunteering in the food pantry and assisting with other food needs for the last six years. During the pandemic, they weren’t able to volunteer as much due to safety protocols.
“We think it's an amazing gift to the community to offer a free meal and to be able to reuse food from Epic,” said Robords, referring to the donated food from the nearby health care IT software company. The Kasieta Center also recently received money from the county to help purchase a truck to transport food from Epic Systems and the new Costco in Verona.
Robords also values being able "to create our food that helps people have a chance to meet up with neighbors, people that we don't necessarily see in the community all the time.”
Shane Monroe works at UW-Credit Union, where he learned about the opportunity to volunteer at the Kasieta Center. Monroe values service, and was in the army for five years as an Army officer. Oct. 1 was his first time volunteering at the center and he hopes his help made Madisonians feel more welcome.
“It just sounded like a really good opportunity to get to know the community better and to be able to be a part of something special,” Monroe said. “I wanted to be active with the community and there's always more we can do.”