A major downtown development project at Judge Doyle Square is at long last entering the construction phase. The Embassy Suites by Hilton will be built at the Judge Doyle Square site after over a decade of multiple entities attempting to get the project off the ground.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, along with representatives of the Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction and others were on hand for a "ceremonial construction kickoff" at the Monona Terrace Convention Center on Monday afternoon.
Rhodes-Conway and several others joked about being at a similar groundbreaking recently that was very cold, snowy and outdoors. This groundbreaking was indoors (and therefore warm) but also fitting as the Monona Terrace is expected to be a primary beneficiary of the new hotel.
The Embassy Suites will be a nine-story, 260-room hotel which will include 4,000 square feet of office space as well as a bar and restaurant. It will be built on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street between East Wilson and West Doty streets, across the street from Merchant on South Pinckney Street. It's the site of the former Government East parking garage, which has been demolished.
The hotel will be key to bringing visitors to downtown Madison and, more specifically, to allowing larger-scale events to take place at the Monona Terrace.
“Our hope is it allows us to attract even bigger events here to Monona Terrace,” Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times before the groundbreaking event. “Which is the goal… to bring the Terrace’s events right back up from the pandemic. They’ve done a great job of pandemic recovery but having another hotel is going to support that.
"I also think that just having that site reactivated downtown adds to the sort of restoration of the vibrant downtown Madison that we all know and love. So I’m very excited about that,” she said.
The Embassy Suites will occupy one of the two blocks that are part of the Judge Doyle site. The second block will be an 11-story apartment building that will feature 222 market-rate apartments and a parking garage.
Currently, Mortenson is in the process of trying to take ownership of the apartment building portion of the site, which is still owned by Beitler Real Estate Services.
“It’s still in the works,” Nate Gundrum, who is leading the development team for Mortenson, said of the apartment building portion. “We’re working with the city and the development team on that so we still have a ways to go.”
Gundrum hopes that the transfer of ownership (which will have to be approved by the City Council) can happen later this year. As for the Embassy Suites, Gundrum said the plan is to have the hotel constructed and ready to open in early 2024.
“It’s been a long time in the making,” Gundrum said. “It’s been a testament to our staying power and the city and their leadership team getting to the finish line on this project. It wasn’t easy getting a ground-up hotel development project through the worst of COVID but we closed on the site last November and it’s good to see some dirt moving on the site and coming out of the ground.”
To say it has been a long time in the making is a major understatement. The Judge Doyle project has been a twisting, complicated process over the past decade. The project has taken on several iterations, spanned the tenures of three Madison mayors, and has been passed off from one developer to another more than once.
In June of 2020, the city completed the first element of the project when it opened the new underground Wilson Street Garage, at 20 E. Wilson St.
That fact made it all the more celebratory on Monday afternoon for Rhodes-Conway and city staff to finally (theoretically) see a shovel hit the ground for a more major phase of the project.
“Through all the twists and turns we stayed focused on two goals: To replace the outdated parking structure and add hotel rooms to the area,” Rhodes-Conway said before adding that “It was an accomplishment in itself that we opened that damn parking garage!”
The overall goal is to have the Embassy Suites serve as a launchpad to help revitalize the downtown area in the post-pandemic years. The city has shown good recovery from the worst of the pandemic but having a large hotel so close to Monona Terrace and the Capital Square could serve as a top destination for visitors from out of town, which greatly helps the economic stability of downtown.
“Things are looking pretty good actually for post-pandemic revitalization,” said Downtown Madison Inc. president Jason Ilstrup. “We’re seeing numbers tick up in how many office workers are coming back downtown, we’re seeing an uptick in tourism mostly in the leisure side of things. So, the conference and the convention business is not quite back yet. Once that group comes back that will make a big difference for downtown.”
Rhodes-Conway agreed.
“That’s what it’s about,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s about bringing people into Madison, into Monona Terrace, so they can experience everything downtown Madison is. This hotel will help catalyze renewed interest in Monona Terrace and bring national and international tourists into downtown Madison.”
Back in 2016, Beitler Real Estate was the lead development team and owned the project. In 2021, Mortenson took over the hotel portion of the project and is, as Gundrum said, seeking to take over the apartment portion as well.
The City Council will have to amend the development agreement with Beitler in order for Mortenson to gain the development rights for the housing/apartment portion. The city of Madison will also have to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Mortenson. Both of those elements will have to be approved by the City Council.
But everyone in attendance at the groundbreaking hopes those will mostly be formalities and this project can finally come to a close.
“Today is many years in the making,” District 2 Ald. Mike Verveer said. “The city has been actively working to facilitate this development for a dozen years. The additional room block availability will ensure that Monona Terrace is able to reach its full potential. This is one thing I’ve been involved in one way or another for the last 12 years. I hope it was worth the wait.”