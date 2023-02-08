Joe Biden's visit with Wisconsin union workers in photos

Less than 24 hours after his second State of the Union address, President Joe Biden flew into Dane County Regional Airport and visited the LiUNA Laborers' Training Center in DeForest.
The president focused his speech to union workers and invited guests on his economic policies, emphasizing connections between a number of federal initiatives and Wisconsin’s economy.
A group of well-wishers prepares for the president's arrival at Dane County Regional Airport Wednesday morning.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
President Joe Biden arrives at the Dane County Regional Airport on Air Force One during a visit to the Madison area.
AMBER ARNOLD | STATE JOURNAL
President Joe Biden talks with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gov. Tony Evers, right, upon arrival at the Dane County Regional Airport.
AMBER ARNOLD | STATE JOURNAL
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway take the stage to give welcome remarks before President Joe Biden's speech.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shows his solidarity with a group of union workers by wearing an orange tie at the LiUNA Laborers’ Training Center.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Sarah Varga,
an apprentice and LIUNA member who specializes in road work and utilities, introduces President Joe Biden.
RUTHIE HAUGE
President Joe Biden speaks in DeForest, at his first stop outside Washington after delivering the State of the Union address the previous night.
RUTHIE HAUGE
President Joe Biden speaks to a group of union workers and invited guests at the LiUNA Laborers’ Training Center in DeForest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Union workers line up along the railing in the LiUNA Laborers’ Training Center to listen to remarks from President Joe Biden.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Union members smile and wave at President Joe Biden.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A child wears a dissent necklace in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg during a visit from President Joe Biden at the LiUNA Laborers’ Training Center.
RUTHIE HAUGE
President Joe Biden gives remarks about jobs and workers' rights.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Union workers watch and listen from a second-story balcony as President Joe Biden gives his remarks.
RUTHIE HAUGE
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers after his remarks.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler takes photographs on his phone during President Joe Biden's speech.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Claire Tyre (age 8) proudly holds up a note President Joe Biden wrote to her teacher to excuse her from missing class to attend his address at the LiUNA Laborers’ Training Center in DeForest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
