Jeff Burkhart, executive director of the Literacy Network since 2008, announced on Wednesday that he will step down from his position on Dec. 16.
The nonprofit has already begun a search for his replacement, and will post his position on Aug. 1. After some time off, Burkhart intends to start a business that will “help nonprofits thrive.”
Burkhart joined the 48-year-old literacy nonprofit 14 years ago and since then has led the Network in expanding to over 30 locations in Dane County. He also helped the Network find a new, renovated space in South Madison.
“I'm never going to stop crying about that,” he said. “It's a really emotional, powerful thing for me to feel that we've ... created a space that was comfortable for our students, that they wanted to come to.”
Laying the groundwork
Burkhart’s passion for literacy education has spanned decades. Before coming to Madison, he worked in cities around the country, including Durham, North Carolina, Toledo, Ohio and Bloomington, Indiana.
“I just really fell in love with the work,” he said. “I fell in love with seeing the way that literacy skills make such a huge difference for the individual and for their family, and in a lot of cases, the community.
“Because they tell their friends and their family, and then they start coming to programs. I just love that aspect of it.”
Joining the Literacy Network team was Burkhart’s first time as an executive director. He said he spent his first year being a detective, trying to figure out what contracts, relationships and grants they had at that time.
That assessment helped him lay the groundwork for the next 13 years he spent at the Network. Burkhart said he had a good team of people he could lean on.
According to its own data, in 2019, the Literacy Network served 988 students, who studied a total of 34,425 hours. Also that year,80% of parents who worked with the Network increased their time spent reading, 33 students completed their GED and HSED (High School Equivalency Diploma). And 51 people earned U.S. citizenship.
The organization struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but worked to maintain students as they navigate virtual and in-person learning. They are now working to get more in-person classes. In 2020, the Network served 779 students, 35 learners became U.S. citizens and 22 participants earned their high school equivalency diploma, or GED.
After 14 years of being with the Literacy Network, Burkhart is proud of the work that the Literacy Network team has accomplished. He will miss his supportive staff members and has no doubt that they will continue supporting students on their paths in adult learning.
“I'll miss the spark that we see when somebody's learning something new,” Burkhart said. “Our Citizenship Program is thriving, and has grown so much over the last probably six or seven years.
“Sometimes, we have a week where three or four people become new citizens. Just like that, their whole world just sort of opens up. They start to live their lives in a different way. Maybe they feel like they're part of our society a little bit more, which is so cool.”
‘A great investment’
The Literacy Network has been a part of the Madison community since 1974. Burkhart said that research shows that if a student has worked more than 100 hours in adult education, they’ll see, on average, an increase in their earnings of about $9,000 each year.
“It has proven to be one of the most effective ways to help increase the level of skill among folks who are in low income households,” Burkhart said. “We know it's a great investment. … We look at research, but we also have really good stories from individual students.”
Burkhart mentioned that the Literacy Network helps students be successful by providing encouragement and support and connection to other resources. Students feel better after their classes and training, he said — and importantly, they are better able to support their families.
During the next five months of his time at the Literacy Network, Burkhart is planning on continuing collaborations with community partners like the Madison Public Library and the new Reindahl Park Imagination Center, which will break ground in 2023 or 2024.
“We'll have more programs in various locations with schools and libraries as well,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart intends to remain in Madison, and to use his experience in nonprofits to help other organizations in the community.
“I'll be taking some time to just relax and settle my brain a little bit,” Burkhart said. “Then I want to help nonprofits to thrive. That's one of my goals. I'll be starting a business with that, doing that kind of work.
“I think it's a really important thing for our community,” he added. “What I've learned I’d like to help other organizations to do some similar things, too.”