In what is being hailed as a “milestone” in sustainable energy production, SHINE Technologies, LLC has shown the first visible evidence of energy production via nuclear fusion in history, the Janesville-based fusion company said.
Fusion is a nuclear reaction that scientists believe could produce sustainable, carbon-free energy. Often touted as a limitless energy source, it could act as an alternative to fossil fuels, but is expensive and challenging to produce since it needs to be held at a minimum of 100 million degrees to burn – seven times hotter than the center of the Sun.
SHINE is working to develop fusion systems with practical applications, such as the production of medical isotopes used by doctors to diagnose and treat heart disease, cancer and other health conditions.
While energy produced by fusion has been detected before, SHINE is the first to demonstrate visible evidence of it in the form of Cherenkov radiation. This is a form of energy that is emitted when charged particles that make up atoms move faster than the speed of light in a medium such as water, visible as a blue glow.
“This is the first time, I believe, that a fusion reaction has demonstrated Cherenkov radiation,” SHINE Co-founder and CEO Greg Piefer said.
This achievement is a milestone, according to Gerald Kulcinski, director emeritus of fusion technology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“It doesn’t change any physics, but what it does is that we can now say with confidence that there’s a nuclear process going on and we can tell where it’s located,” he said. “It’s confirmation of something that we’ve known for a long time, but now we actually have visible evidence of it.”
For Piefer, this demonstration is a promising indication of progress.
“To us, what this means … is that fusion has reached the level of output where it can compete with some fission reactors in terms of being able to meet the same commercial application needs,” he said.
Scientists have been able to use fission, another kind of nuclear reaction, in nuclear power reactors to produce 15 to 20 percent of electricity in the United States because it can be controlled. Fusion, which creates less radioactive material than fission and produces almost limitless amounts of fuel, is more challenging to control in a contained space and so has not been used in the same way so far.
Fusion’s potential to produce electricity has taken longer to produce than expected, according to Kulcinski. However, near-term applications of this technology, which is what SHINE focuses on, show more promise, he said.
While critics have said that fusion cannot truly be limitless due to its energy-intensive production process, Piefer has faith that scientists will eventually be able to make it an energy-efficient process.
“What’s in front of us is a huge, daunting challenge,” he said. “It would be like Steve Jobs trying to go straight to (creating) the iPhone right when he founded Apple Computers, right?
“In order to make the iPhone, it took years of practice and reinvestment, and that’s our approach to fusion. We know it has value today and we can justify reinvesting a percentage of that return to make it better,” Piefer said.
Kulcinski agrees. “It’s taken us 70 years to get to a place where we’re getting more energy than we’re putting in fusion systems, so that shows progress because we’re at the break-even point,”
“We’re not making progress as fast as we’d like, but we’ll replace most of the electrical generating systems in the next 40 to 50 years,” he said.
Video footage of SHINE’s demonstration of Cherenkov radiation can be viewed here.