‘It’s OK to not be OK’: Farmers open up about mental health concerns

Editor’s Note: This story discusses suicide and mental health and depicts a personal account of attempted suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Dial 988 to speak with someone today.
ARGYLE — Near Monticello in Green County, just a few miles from the farm he grew up on, Jeff Ditzenberger farms 700 acres of corn and soybeans.
Ditzenberger, or “Ditz” for short, joined the U.S. Navy at 17. He served in the Gulf War in 1991, and was in the military until he was 21 years old.
“The ship that I was on was the second largest displacement ship next to an aircraft carrier,” Ditzenberger said. “Like the barn you’re looking at back there,” gesturing to the big white barn on his farm.
One of the images that has stuck with him from that time is a tugboat, and how something small can be life-changing.
“We had ammunition, oil. I mean, we were a floating time bomb,” Ditzenberger said. “But in order to get into port, back home safe, or to get through locks and dams, or if God forbid we were dead in the water — like everything was broke on it and we couldn’t go anywhere — we would call this little tugboat.
“You can't see this tugboat, because he's so little, but you can hear his little ‘toot toot,’ and a little puff of smoke. For us that were in the engineering department, we were down below deck, and the whole ship would go quiet,” Ditzenberger said. “And then you feel this little bump, and then you kind of get this sense of calm, and you knew you were moving…you knew that you felt safe.”
Shortly after that, the ship was safe at port, Ditzenberger said.
“So I got to thinking, why can’t life be like that? Like, why if you're a big tough ship full of whatever, why can't you have a tugboat to call?”
As a mental health advocate and the founder of TUGS (an acronym for “talking, understanding, growing, supporting”) a mental wellness nonprofit organization, Ditzenberger works to fill that support role.
Farming is a high stress occupation with strong economic and personal pressures. Today, there are organizations and programs working to help farmers; TUGS is one of them. Ditzenberger knows from experience the importance of having a support system. In addition to being a farmer, a parent and a friend, he also survived a suicide attempt.
Breaking the stigma
Ditzenberger founded TUGS in 2015 with the intention of bringing people together to talk about — and break the stigma around — mental health challenges, specifically in rural communities.
“My original intent for founding (TUGS) was because I was getting really sick and tired of burying my male friends from suicide,” Ditzenberger said.
In his early 20s, Ditzenberger attempted suicide by entering an abandoned house and setting it on fire. He was arrested for arson, but never told anyone the fire was actually an attempted suicide.
“I remember during my own suicide attempt telling people, ‘I just wanted to talk.’ I was having a bad day, and I just wanted to talk, and it was the constant, ‘Suck it up buttercup,’ or ‘Men don't cry’, or ‘Oh, we gotta be stoic,’ or ‘Let's go get hammered,” Ditzenberger said.
Everybody seemed to be telling him the same thing, to suppress the pain.
But, in a blog post for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau in 2014, Ditzenberger decided to share his struggle and told his story as a survivor of a suicide attempt.
“I finally decided, ‘You know what? Living this lie of not telling people why I lit that house on fire needs to come to a stop… I never told anybody it was a suicide attempt,” Ditzenberger said. “As an early 20-year-old male who was a veteran and a firefighter, I was less embarrassed to have the felony on my record for arson than I was to admit that I had tried to end my life.
“It just kind of hit me like an epiphany, and I was like, ‘Dude, you're an idiot. You need to use this for good,” he said. “You need to go into a telephone booth and come out with your Superman cape. Go out and spread the message that it's OK to not be OK.”
Ditzenberger was the Green County Farm Bureau president at the time. When asked to write a blog for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Ditzenberger wrote about his experience with mental wellness and stigma in rural Wisconsin.
At the time, the farm bureau was hesitant about the topic.
“I flat out told them, ‘If you're not going to publish this, I'm done being a farm bureau member. I will resign as president. I want a refund on my dues. I will separate from this organization altogether,” Ditzenberger said.
The farm bureau ultimately posted the story, and almost immediately people responded. Readers shared Ditzenberger’s story and told their own stories of struggles with mental wellness.
After the outpouring of support, Ditzenberger knew there was more work to do. He began giving speeches about his struggles and learning more about mental wellness. He became a Wisconsin certified peer specialist, a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) trained listener and QPR instructor through the QPR Institute and was trained in safeTALK. Ditzenberger started advocating for mental health, specifically within rural populations, and worked to break down stigmas.
“One of those things that I'm really, really pushing hard for, is to get away from this mental illness bullshit — excuse my French, but you can quote me on that because that's what it is, is this mental illness bullshit — and to get into mental wellness.”
Mental wellness can have many different meanings and can look different to everyone, but Ditzenberger describes mental wellness as focused on two things — building relationships and listening to others.
“What can we do to make people mentally well? What can we do to tell them that the mental challenges that they have are not abnormal, that they can be talked about?” Ditzenberger said.
Stress on the farm
According to Florence Becot, a sociologist and researcher at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Marshfield, that’s the key question. Becot studies the social and economic well-being of farmers. She also studies farmer mental health and the programs and resources available to support them.
“(Farmers are) a population that has one of the highest stress levels as well as one of the highest suicide rates,” Becot said. “It is an illusion to think that as a society we don't need others because we kind of do. There are some people who will say their community would be their faith community. Some people will get a lot of support from their extended family networks and some people just don't have that.”
Becot said social supports can be formal or informal. Formal social supports can be organizations like the USDA, a health care system, or the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection — places where people provide a service as their job.
Informal social supports are often emotional supports or physical help that come from family, friends and neighbors. An informal social support could be a spouse one talks with about stressors, or a neighbor who helps fix a tractor.
Many of these social relationships result in positive interactions and outcomes, but Becot said there can also be negative aspects that affect farmers.
“In some areas of the country, you have a very high competition for land or ag land, where people are wanting to get more land and it might not be available,” Becot said. “And so what you might have is people don’t want others to know that they’re having challenges. It’s that idea of the dark side of social capital.”
Another factor that affects farmer stress is policy and market structure. State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, who is running to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District this fall, said, “farmers are the only business people that have to buy their inputs at retail, but they sell their products at wholesale.”
For example, farmers buy products at retail price, like feed, technology and other goods needed to operate their business. Then, they produce goods like milk and sell them at wholesale prices. Retailers like grocery stores sell the item to consumers at a higher cost, leaving farmers with a small cut of the final profit.
“The National Farmers Union has a study out that says that for every dollar a consumer spends at the grocery store, a farmer receives approximately 14 cents,” Pfaff said. “Then if you add on top of that, 85% of the beef cattle slaughtered in this country are slaughtered at facilities that are owned by four companies. So the consolidation (that) is taking place up the supply chain is real.”
Building stronger programs
Becot said people should think about how to better support farmers, and determine if what we’re doing now to support farmers is actually working.
“Some people have a lot of informal support that they can draw on, but some people don't,” Becot said.
She said formal support networks become even more important in those cases, acting as a mental wellness safety net. “If they need it, they're there.”
In recent years, many farmer mental health programs have been created, reworked and expanded. For example, Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) houses the Wisconsin Farm Center and the Farmer Wellness program, which provide access to various resources designed to alleviate farm stress. There are also programs like the Farmer Angel Network run by farmers with the goal of building stronger rural communities and sharing mental health resources.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation provides farmers and allies with many mental health resources like farm stress training and the Farm Neighbors Care Campaign, a project that encourages rural residents to have more open conversations, supported by several organizations.
“A lot of (farmer mental health) programs are not addressing the structural factors at play when it comes to mental health in agriculture,” Becot said. “In agriculture, you kind of have this universal experience of low farm income, very high workloads, very unexpected changes, that makes it stressful, and it can create depression and a sense of loss.”
That sense of loss can be seen particularly in multigenerational farmers who struggle to make ends meet or have to sell off their herd of cattle, Becot said. This loss can lead to internalized feelings of failure and an emphasis on individual struggle rather than structural struggle, even though this problem occurs across this group systematically.
“We’re not going to resolve the mental health challenges until we address the underpinning factors that shape that universal experience of mental health challenges,” Becot said. “Addressing those issues of mental health and really digging at the root causes and addressing them is important from the standpoint of not only the current farmers, but also from the future. How can we support agriculture?”
Policy in America's Dairyland
To support farmers at a policy level, some Wisconsin representatives are working on legislation to change the landscape of agriculture.
“We recognize the important role that our family farmers and our rural residents play in our state, and we recognize that there is tremendous economic and market pressures, when it comes to agriculture,” Pfaff said. “Our rural residents, they work hard… they're dedicated people.”
Wisconsin Democrats in 2021 introduced a $25 million package of bills that, among other things, would have created a new regional farmer mental health program to help farmers access local services. The package failed to gain traction in the Republican-led legislature.
Pfaff said there also needs to be greater focus on enforcing antitrust laws and in providing better access to health care to farm families.
“We’ve got to make sure that we focus on the needs of the farmer. There's so much attention that gets focused further down the supply chain, but we need to focus on the concerns and what's taking place at the farm level with the individual farmer and their family,” Pfaff said.
“Everybody's impacted here. We have to make sure that our farm families…are part of this conversation,” Pfaff said. “We need to recognize the fact that none of this is isolated.”
Becot said in order to have a functional society, we need to establish baseline social safety nets through stronger, more resilient programs and funding.
Lack of reliable funding for mental health programs is an issue that many organizations struggle with. The inconsistent investment forces them to spend time, energy and resources on constantly securing short term funding, which can result in unstable and short lived programs.
“It’s not efficient to develop programs and then stop funding them, and then develop them and stop funding them,” Becot said. “Because then, you have this constant shift, and then you're having to, maybe not start from scratch, but you're having to do so much more work.”
Representation matters
When it comes to the value of mental health programs, Becot said it’s important to think about the factors at play like racism and access to land, as well as access to health care and a stable income.
Representation is a vital element within farm and rural mental wellness, Becot said. In some cases, sectors of populations can be pushed to the sidelines or completely left out of farmer mental health spaces and conversations, while priority is given to groups with more systematic power.
“When we've talked to women, they tell us that they don't feel represented, because they're like, ‘these are not programs designed for us.’ When they talk about mental health, never do they talk about postpartum depression, or pre-partum depression,” Becot said. “Farmers of color, farm workers, where are they represented?”
Many of these conversations also focus on dairy farmers, while non-dairy farmers are left out and often lack similar resources. Small farms, organic farmers and vegetable growers don’t always have strong lobbyists, large organizations or infrastructure that dairy farmers do, which can hinder funding and opportunity expansion. That can then create unique stressors and mental health hurdles.
“Who is being served and who's not being served? I think is a really important question,” Becot said.
Becoming AG allies
Another element necessary to create thriving farm resources is the creation of shared understanding and the ability to clearly communicate with one another.
Sara Kohlbeck, director of the division of suicide prevention at the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said there needs to be a push to integrate farm culture into training for rural health care providers and to develop an understanding of the distinct elements that create stressful lifestyles for farmers.
“It would be really helpful and supportive to be able to talk to somebody that…maybe isn't a farmer or from a farming family themselves, but has an understanding of farming culture and the stressors that farmers face,” Kohlbeck said.
“They can talk to farmers in a way that lets the farmers know that they're understood. It's hard to talk to somebody when they don't really speak your language, so (it would help) to develop that competency around farming, culture and farming life.”
Kohlbeck described farm stress as strongly tied to a sense of self and identity. Unlike other occupations, farming is 24/7 and can involve a great deal of worry and fear.
“With farming, you're living on your farm typically. Sometimes you've got animals, or crops, or both, and they don't take vacations. They need to be tended to no matter how tired or how sick you are, no matter what the weather is,” Kohlbeck said. “In addition, a lot of farmers really have a sense of wanting to be providers for their community and feel a lot of responsibility around that. They feel very much like this is their life, but there's never really a break. It's constant.”
Kohlbeck said farmers who do manage to go on a vacation are still left with the stress of leaving behind their life’s investment: “It's your home, it's your work, it's your family kind of all wrapped up into one.”
Although leaving the farm for an extended period of time can induce anxiety, Kohlbeck said leaving the farm for shorter periods of time and maintaining strong relationships outside of the farm is a key component of mental wellness and is a strong source of social support.
While families and neighbors are vital supports as well, Kohlbeck said maintaining identity that is not solely tied to farming, and creating community relationships off of the farm are also important.
“Peer support is such a big component. When I’m talking about peers, I'm not necessarily talking about other farmers,” Kohlbeck said. “I'm talking about other community members that are interacting with farmers on a regular basis. That could be large animal veterinarians, or seed distributors, or bankers or co-op owners.”
When a conversation turns to suicide, Kohlbeck said there can “understandably” be a tendency to panic. “You know, especially if you really care about somebody, it seems like a big emergency. Oftentimes, when somebody is feeling suicidal, the best thing that you can do is to listen to them.
“Ask an open-ended question like, can you tell me about how you're feeling? What's going on? What's stressing you out? Just being able to sit with somebody in their pain and listen, and in a nonjudgmental way, that can really go a long way toward alleviating suicidal thoughts and feelings.”
If someone is in immediate danger, if a suicide attempt is in progress, or there is a crisis, dial 988 to be directly connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Time to be a tugboat
Ditzenberger said it’s time to see farmers not as one-dimensional heroic stereotypes, but as complex human beings.
“Farmers have been revered, for the most part, as superheroes. They plant all this stuff, they make all this food and they're strong,” Ditz said. “But do you know what else farmers do? Farmers watch their crops die in a drought. Farmers will be up at four o'clock in the morning trying to save a mama cow and her calf and lose both of them and they will cry for hours afterwards. People will be like, well, it's just an animal. No, it's not. It's a livelihood. It's a lifestyle.”
When it comes to mental wellness, Ditzenberger said people need to have more conversations about mental health struggles and to take the time to listen to others.
“When you start reducing the stigma is when you start having these conversations,” Ditzenberger said. “The more policy (representatives) make, and the more (we’re) open about this and the more conversations we start to have, then we start to see that swing of OK, mental wellness is a thing. This is a real thing that can help our entire society.”
As his email signature reminds his colleagues and friends, “It’s OK to not be OK. You matter.”