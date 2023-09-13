Is Iowa-style redistricting in Wisconsin’s future?

When it comes to redistricting, historically Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he likes the status quo, while Democrats want to shake things up.
"I guess I can never say never, but I certainly believe the current process is the best way because it’s the most democratic," Vos, a Rochester Republican, said in 2018.
But on Tuesday, the roles were reversed.
Vos and his GOP colleagues endorsed a major shift in how Wisconsin draws its legislative districts, backing a nonpartisan model, similar to the process used in Iowa.
“Sometimes you have to listen and change your mind,” Vos said at a Capitol press conference. “I certainly prefer the system we have right now but I also think that most Wisconsinites don’t want us to waste millions and millions of dollars on a process that we worry is predetermined. … It is a way for us to step forward.”
Seeing the proposal become law would require the support of someone who has long backed using an independent redistricting commission: Gov. Tony Evers.
But in a statement Tuesday, Evers blasted Vos’ about-face, calling it “bogus” and disingenuous, saying that the Legislature cannot be trusted on any aspect of the redistricting process.
The announcement comes as two cases challenging the state’s legislative maps appear poised to make their way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The state’s high court now has a 4-3 majority favoring liberal-leaning justices after Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s victory earlier this year. In the wake of her win, Vos and other Republicans have floated impeaching her if Protasiewicz does not recuse herself from the cases after remarks she made during the campaign.
But under the new, GOP-backed plan, Wisconsin’s Legislative Reference Bureau would draw maps for the 2024 election cycle. Vos has pledged to move quickly, with a vote expected on the issue on Thursday using a maneuver to bypass the usual committee hearing process.
Why are politicians changing their tune now?
At the press conference, Vos said he believed the maps legislators passed previously were constitutional but said the shift to the Iowa model was a timely effort to head off increased partisanship.
“People are sick of the vitriol and the divisiveness that we have in our state,” said Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, whose district runs along the Iowa border. “I am happy for all of the constituents for the past decade that have called me and have asked me and told me that we need to do redistricting like Iowa does. I am happy that we have been successful in convincing our colleagues and our leadership that the time to implement this is now.”
But Democrats and good government groups have argued the motivation is a more cynical one.
“I suppose Vos probably calculated that ‘If we have to make two bad choices, the better choice would be to do something like this rather than have the Supreme Court coming in and risk doing something worse for Republicans,’” said Jay Heck, director of the nonpartisan, good government group Common Cause.
Iowa has had an independent redistricting mechanism longer than any other state in the nation. Since the 1980s, the state’s Legislative Services Agency has drawn maps for Congressional and state legislative races.
The nonpartisan group that creates the maps consults with an advisory panel, which holds hearings on proposed lines and solicits feedback. That panel includes individuals appointed by the four legislative leaders, something which critics say can inject some partisanship into the equation.
Once a map is ready, it is submitted to the Legislature like any other bill. Lawmakers vote on the proposal and, if it is rejected, it is returned to the Legislative Services Agency with the reasons why it was not approved. The agency then creates a new map and the process repeats itself.
If a deadlock persists, legislators are eventually able to amend the maps the third time through the process.
A proposal touted by good government groups and Evers hews closely to the Iowa plan but also has one key difference — and it is part of the reason why they are crying foul over the GOP bill.
Under Evers’ plan, if the maps had to be drawn a third time, opening them up to amendment by legislators, the final lines would have to receive the support of 75% of legislators.
This effectively guarantees bipartisan support — and both the Iowa model and the Republican plan lack this feature.
Republicans have argued that Iowa has effectively drawn maps using its current system and that its new lines both represent the increasingly conservative dynamic of the state and ensure competitive elections.
Barry Burden, a University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor and director of the university’s Elections Research Center, noted Iowa has used their model for decades and that there has never been a map that has had to be subject to amendment.
That would not likely be the case in Wisconsin, he said.
"This system gives Republicans a chance to look at two maps that they can say came from a nonpartisan source," Burden said. "If they happen to advance the party, they can adopt them. But if they don't like the first two sets, they can always just kill the whole thing and go back to the system they used last time."
Democrats have also objected to the sped-up timeframe, with the bill set to be considered less than 48 hours after Vos’ announcement.
“This rushed effort, devoid of any time for public input, further shows the GOP’s inability to engage in a serious conversation about this important issue,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement.
Does nonpartisan redistricting work?
Iowa’s map-drawers must use criteria outlined in the U.S. Constitution, namely that districts must have essentially similar populations. Districts also should be as compact as possible, strive to keep cities and counties intact and not favor incumbents or any particular political party.
Many studies of independent redistricting models find they draw better maps than if the task is left up to politicians.
A 2023 paper by a University of Southern California researcher found that truly independent commissions, rather than those with individuals appointed by lawmakers, resulted in elections that were twice as competitive than if legislators themselves were to draw the lines.
Other research shows that an independent panel can make voters perceive the process as more fair. A 2019 Marquette University Law School poll found 72% of those surveyed favored an independent commission.
There are other pitfalls, however.
Burden noted that while the Iowa model is held up as the gold standard, it also benefits from having relatively uniform county shapes and smaller communities of color than a state like Wisconsin.
"It does seem like some of the success of the Iowa model is specific to the state of Iowa," he said. "Redistricting there is not as hard as in many other states."
In Maryland, legislators opted to ignore the advice of an independent advisory panel and pass a set of maps that a court ultimately deemed to be gerrymandered in favor of Democrats, necessitating lawmakers to backtrack.
There has been an increased push for a commission that takes all power away from the Legislature, instead relying on a citizen panel. Such a model is used in Michigan, California and other states but is not applicable to Wisconsin, as the state constitution requires that legislators enact the maps.
What about impeachment?
Enacting the Iowa Model would quell any impeachment talk, Vos said, though he has not ruled out the issue more broadly. He said Wednesday that he was in the process of consulting former Supreme Court justices on how best to proceed.
Vos told WisconsinEye that this was intended to determine what grounds for impeachment might be and to ensure Wisconsin was not doing something “outside the norm.”
Still, he said the change to the redistricting model was effectively an “off-ramp” for Democrats seeking to avoid impeachment.