An increasing number of Wisconsin residents has been seeking contraceptives with a heightened fear of pregnancy in the one year since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively turned the state's abortion law back to the 19th century.
That's the observation of reproductive healthcare providers in Wisconsin, and it matches what others have experienced nationwide after the court's Dobbs decision was released on June 24, 2022.
“I have had many patients specifically cite the Dobbs (v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) decision as the reason they are hoping to initiate contraceptive care,” said Dr. Allison Linton, an OB/GYN with Planned Parenthood in Milwaukee.
Linton saw patient concern over contraception access become palpable after the leak of the Supreme Court decision in May 2022, more than a month before the ruling was released and became law. The decision overturned the court's Roe v. Wade ruling that had made abortion legal nationwide for 50 years, and in Wisconsin it meant the state immediately reverted to an abortion ban that had been on the books since 1849.
“Even before the Dobbs decision, we started seeing patients coming in saying specifically that they were seeking contraception care that they had not been on previously because they were afraid that they might not have access to abortion care,” Linton said. “Literally voicing a fear of if they were to become pregnant and need an abortion, that they would be afraid that they wouldn't be able to access one or that they wouldn't be able to travel out of state due to resources.”
Health agencies expand pregnancy prevention resources
Data from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Collaborative for Reproductive Equity (CORE) shows an estimate of 7,000 fewer abortions took place in Wisconsin in the year after the Dobbs decision than the year before.
Linton said she has seen an increase in patients of all genders seeking contraceptive care to avoid unwanted pregnancies, noting requests from patients with male reproductive organs asking for vasectomies have also increased in response to the Dobbs decision.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin began offering vasectomies in Milwaukee this last year in response to increased patient demand. The number of doctors performing vasectomies at Planned Parenthood in Milwaukee will increase from two to four in the next couple of months, Linton said, with the eventual goal to expand services to patients outside of Milwaukee as well.
Locally, Public Health Madison & Dane County has expanded reproductive healthcare resources in response to last year’s ruling.
Since the Dobbs ruling, the agency has extended hours, increased staffing and expanded birth control services and pregnancy counseling at its Sexual and Reproductive Health clinic.
“Our mission is to provide critical reproductive and sexual health services to anyone who needs it, especially people with low income and those who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Stephanie West, public health supervisor. “That goal became more important than ever a year ago when the healthcare landscape shifted drastically.”
Additionally, the county agency this year launched its Reproductive Health Nurse Navigator program, which provides people with free and confidential access to a registered nurse to discuss pregnancy options including abortion resources, adoption and parenting information.
“We know that losing abortion access has created significant barriers for people to access necessary health care. This program is designed to help meet the increased need for coordination and education of options for preventing unintended pregnancies,” said Sarah Hughes, another Dane County public health supervisor.
People with low incomes most affected by ban
Data from CORE has found that people in Wisconsin with low incomes — commonly understood to include housing and food insecurity, among other factors — are disproportionately affected by bans on abortion care.
A study published in 2022 by CORE found that “inadequate insurance coverage and high costs of healthcare are established barriers to contraceptive access.”
More than a quarter of pregnancies in Wisconsin are unintended, according to data from Public Health Madison & Dane County. Of those, more than 70% are among residents living with low income.
“We have plenty of data showing that people with low incomes and those struggling socioeconomically have greater difficulty accessing what they want for contraception, due to convening demands on their time and resources and long-standing systemic barriers to care,” said Amy Williamson, associate director of UW CORE.
Assembly passes bill expanding contraceptive access
As demand for contraception continues, the state’s GOP-controlled Assembly approved a bill Wednesday that would allow pharmacists to write prescriptions for birth control — previously something a Wisconsin resident would have to seek from a doctor or advanced practice nurse.
Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, sponsored the bill and told members of the press he feels hopeful in its chances of making it through the Senate. A similar bill stalled in the Senate last session.
The legislation passed through the Assembly with broad bipartisan support and now heads to the Senate for further discussion.