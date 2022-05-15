Hundreds of Wisconsinites young and old gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday to demand that state and federal legislators protect abortion rights.
The rally, organized by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, was the latest in a series of demonstrations held in Madison in the two weeks since a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The leak revealed that the court is poised to overturn its rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the cases that established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.
If that happens, abortion will automatically become illegal in about two dozen states, including Wisconsin, where an 1849 law — unenforceable since the landmark 1973 ruling — would take effect again, banning abortion in almost all cases. Planned Parenthood organized “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies Saturday in cities across the country to call on states to take those laws off the books.
The crowd filled the Capitol steps and poured onto the lawn. People of all ages and genders carried signs with phrases like, “Abortion is healthcare,” “Lawmakers, mind your own uterus” and “Abortion bans = dead women.”
“We're here today at our State Capitol to demand those people inside, who hold and hoard the power to protect Wisconsinites’ ability to access safe and legal abortion, to repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin president Tanya Atkinson said.
Gov. Tony Evers told the crowd he would “fight like hell” to ensure that abortion remains legal in Wisconsin. A staunch supporter of abortion rights, the Democratic governor responded to the leaked opinion by organizing other governors to call on Congress pass a law guaranteeing abortion rights at the federal level.
But Evers noted that it wouldn’t be easy to get those laws changed. Democrats in the House of Representatives last fall passed such a bill, dubbed the Women’s Health Protection Act. But the bill failed last week in the Senate after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and all 50 Republican senators voted against it.
In Wisconsin’s statehouse, meanwhile, Evers said he’s “had a ringside seat to the attacks on reproductive health care” from the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, despite the fact that polls have for decades shown that most Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
“If we can't count on the courts to protect access to reproductive health care, then we will turn to the Legislature. And if they won't do it, you know what? We'll find legislators who will,” Evers said.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act, said Wisconsinites can learn from the bill’s failure.
“It laid a marker on the ground for all of us to see who is with us and who is against us. It showed the people of Wisconsin who stands for protecting these constitutional rights, and who is trying to take them away,” Baldwin said.
Wisconsin Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said that if politicians want to reduce the number of abortions, they should focus not on banning abortion but on preventing unwanted pregnancies by mandating comprehensive sex education in schools, providing affordable family planning and health care services, expanding access to emergency contraception and support programs that address domestic violence.
“People who are able to avoid unintended pregnancies do not have to make the difficult decision on whether or not to have an abortion,” Agard said.
Several speakers noted that if abortion becomes illegal in Wisconsin, the ban will most affect residents of color and low-income residents, while those with more resources will travel to get the procedure in states where it remains legal.
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Wisconsin immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, noted that undocumented residents are less likely to have health insurance to help cover costs.
“It is low-income women and undocumented immigrant women who will suffer the most, dying at higher rates from illegal, dangerous abortions, facing criminalization and imprisonment and forced, unwanted pregnancies while battling marginalization and poverty,” Neumann-Ortiz said.
“There can be no equality and dignity for women in society without the fundamental right of women to control their own reproduction and to determine their own future.”
Neumann-Ortiz also lambasted those politicians who both support abortion bans and criticized the Biden administration for providing infant formula to migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, amid a nationwide formula shortage.
“They want babies to be born, and as soon as they are born, they are denying them food and shelter. Where is the morality in that?” Neumann-Ortiz said.
Youth, seniors turn out for abortion rights
Sitting on the Capitol lawn before the rally, Fiona Lalor, 15, wore a red T-shirt that their mom bought at an abortion rights rally last October. Across the front ran the words, “Girls just wanna have fun–damental human rights.”
“This is a really shitty thing, and I kind of feel like fighting for my rights,” Lalor said. “It sucks that we have to be out here, but I’m glad to be out here.”
Gowtham Senthilkumar, 24, said he was dismayed to read of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion. “It does not make sense to me. If it's going to be anybody's choice, it should be the person who's getting pregnant,” Senthilkumar said. “There's nobody in the world who can tell that person what they can or cannot do with their own body. It's against their rights, and I want to show my support.”
Many in the crowd were old enough to remember a time before Roe v. Wade, when women were forced to choose between having an unplanned child or having an illegal abortion, with all the risks that entailed. Several carried signs affixed with coat hangers and the words “Never again,” a reference to the life-threatening means women resorted to when they had no legal options to end a pregnancy.
Among those who can recall that time are friends Mary Spoerke and Maya Fairchild, who declined to give their ages but said they came of age in the 1960s.
Fairchild, who grew up in Communist Yugoslavia, said her father brought her to the U.S. because it was a place where people had more rights.
“It’s ridiculous. This country that supposedly respects the rights of people wants to take away our rights,” Fairchild said. Now, she said, she’s fighting to hold onto existing rights for “the grandchildren and daughters of this beautiful country.”
Spoerke recalled growing up in rural Wisconsin before birth control pills hit the market. She still thinks back on that time, and on her aunts who ended up in unhappy marriages after they got pregnant out of wedlock.
“I wasn't even sexually active, and I was scared. So I don't think that (younger) women really have an idea of how terrifying it is. Every month, when your period comes, it’s a sigh of relief,” Spoerke said.
Those who would ban abortions “just want to whip us back, like 50 years never happened,” Spoerke said, noting that she fears for her 33-year-old daughter.
She wonders, as some legal scholars have speculated, whether other rights Americans have come to rely on will disappear if Roe v. Wade is repealed.
“Is contraception next?” Spoerke asked. “There goes the shoe industry, because everyone will be barefoot and pregnant.”