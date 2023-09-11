A community meeting to discuss the next phase of the Westgate Mall redevelopment is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the community room at 601 Sand Pearl Lane on Madison’s west side.
The community meeting will be hosted by Madison City Council District 11 Ald. Bill Tishler and representatives from Madison-based developer JT Klein.
JT Klein will present plans for a 68-unit development for 625 Sand Pearl Lane. The new development, called University Park Commons II, will be an income-restricted housing project. Units will be reserved for people making between 30% and 80% of area median income — which starts at a range of $25,560 to $68,400 a year for a single-person household and increases depending on the number of people in the unit.
The proposal is the latest in JT Klein’s redevelopment of the Westgate Mall site, one of the largest development projects in Madison. It is the beginning of the second phase of the Westgate redevelopment that began in 2022.
The first phase included the University Park Commons I building, which provides income restricted housing in the same vein as the new proposal, with units for people making between 30% and 80% of area median income.
The first phase also included the Oak Ridge Apartments, which opened earlier this year. Oak Ridge is a senior affordable housing development. Like Park Commons, it targets affordability, this time for seniors making between 30% and 80% of AMI.
Overall, JT Klein’s redevelopment of Westgate Mall includes five buildings, three of which have already been constructed and are currently leasing.
Already built are:
601@University Park: a five-story, 156-unit luxury apartment building.
University Park Commons I: a 68-unit building with one- to three-bedroom units and reserved for people making between 30% and 80% of AMI.
Oak Ridge Apartments: an 82-unit affordable senior housing building reserved for people making between 30% and 80% of AMI.
Being proposed are:
University Commons II: A duplication of the first one, Commons II will be 68 units and income-restricted for people making 30-80% of AMI.
Oak Ridge II: a market-rate senior housing building with 80 units.
Westgate Mall opened in 1969 but like many malls nationwide it began to lose customers and business tenants over the past decade. Westgate was on the ropes financially in 2019 when retail store TJ Maxx moved to a new location, essentially leaving only Wisconsin Craft Market and a couple of small tenants in the mall. Craft Market closed its Westgate store right around the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, leaving Westgate nearly vacant.
Madison’s Plan Commission approved the demolition of Westgate Mall in August 2020.
JT Klein bought the property from Hy-Vee in 2021 and completed the first phase of redeveloping the site in 2022.
Tuesday’s meeting will include a presentation from the development team and an opportunity for residents to ask questions and provide feedback.