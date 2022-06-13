Valor on Washington, a six-story, 59-unit affordable housing project for veterans, will officially open its doors during a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Valor, located at 1322 E. Washington Ave., is providing affordable housing aimed at veterans and their families. Fifty of the 59 units at Valor are considered affordable for veterans families, with household incomes of 30%-60% of the county median income.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, median income in Dane County is $75,179 for a household and $40,013 for an individual.
The remaining nine units will be market rate and available for anyone in the general public to rent.
“We are happy to have the Valor on Washington development reach completion so we can provide affordable housing and support to veterans and their families,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, in a statement. “We thank Great Lakes DryHootch and Gorman & Company for their partnership on this project. Our veterans have gone above and beyond to serve our country, and we are excited to provide this unique community support for them in Dane County.”
Valor will have on-site social services provided by Great Lakes DryHootch, a local veterans nonprofit organization, as well as Lutheran Social Services.
Lutheran Social Services will provide employment services, financial literacy and assistance with benefits. DryHootch is already occupying the first-floor commercial space.
Valor is the fourth veterans affordable housing building that development company Gorman & Company has built in the United States.
“There is an insatiable appetite for affordable housing… and it shows,” said Ben Sefarbi, a project spokesman. “Gorman has grand openings all over the country for affordable housing units. Veterans are a population in need of affordable housing.”
Gorman & Company received tax credit financing for the project in 2019.
“Valor on Washington is the perfect example of the public, private and nonprofit sectors coming together in an innovative way to solve a complex social issue,” said Gorman & Company CEO Brian Swinton in a statement. “Gorman & Company is honored to bring our fourth veteran housing development to our own backyard here in Madison.”
According to Sefarbi, some residents have already moved into Valor. DryHootch is also up and running with its operations.
The grand opening will begin with a speech from Parisi at 10 a.m. followed by a tour for media and guests.
“Wednesday is a celebration letting folks know what’s going on,” Sefarbi said. “I personally find it interesting that they have this mixed-use for vets but also for the general population. It will be for people from all walks of life.”