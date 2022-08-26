The 2022 American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) Championship is back in Madison for the third time in seven years this weekend at Breese Stevens Field.
Ultimate Frisbee has been around for over 50 years. Most ultimate games are recreational, school or local club affairs, but since 2012, the AUDL has managed a league of 25 professional teams that play 12 regular season games in cities across the country.
The 5,000-seat Breese Stevens Field is home to the Madison Radicals, who have participated in the AUDL since 2013. The Radicals attract one of the largest home crowds in the league, making Madison an energetic setting for the league’s championship series.
League commissioner Steve Hall called Breese Stevens the “Field of Dreams.”
“Madison in late summer is hard to beat. It’s just gorgeous,” Hall said. “It's comfortable, it's warm, just a great layout for the field and the fans.”
Madison previously hosted ultimate championships in 2016 and 2018 that attracted over 15,000 combined fans, according to the AUDL website. It’s the only North American city to ever hold more than one championship.
Hall expects this year’s event to attract at least 1,500 fans per day.
“We usually get a lot of fans that come out,” he said. “They’re enthusiastic; they love and appreciate ultimate.”
This year’s tournament features the league’s winningest collection of teams in over seven years, with all four possessing a combined record of 49 wins and 3 losses. Though the undefeated New York Empire are favored to win the championship, Hall expects bitter competition in each game.
“I've never been this excited,” he said. “I would argue this is the best four teams that are going to come together for the best match play that has ever happened in the world of Ultimate.”
Semifinal games begin Friday, with the Chicago Union (12-1) and Colorado Summit (12-1) facing off at 5 p.m. followed by a rematch of last year’s finals between the Carolina Flyers (12-1) and New York Empire (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of each match will compete for the championship title Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online starting at $16 for a single day pass and $27 for a weekend pass, with discounts available for youth between 13 and 18 years old and free entry for kids 12 and under. Saturday’s championship will also air live on FOX Sports 2.
Hall said anyone who attends will be blown away by the players’ athleticism. But more importantly, he stressed, each ultimate game is like a “big party.”
“If you want to come out to a really cool party with good food, grab a beer, hang out… it’s a great way to socialize,” he said. “We want to entertain you.’