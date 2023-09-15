The Food and Drug Administration approved new COVID-19 shots Monday, and Madison residents can expect the latest vaccine to become available at pharmacies in the coming weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all Americans 6 months and older receive at least one dose of the new vaccine. Reformulated by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the updated vaccine better targets a recent COVID-19 variant of Omicron and is meant to thwart an anticipated surge in infections this fall and winter.
Dane County no longer tracks its number of positive COVID-19 tests, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services lists the amount of virus in Madison’s wastewater as “very high.” It shows a significant increase of COVID-19 wastewater concentrations in Madison between Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, the most recent data available, though the number of hospitalizations from the virus remain low in the south-central part of the state.
Still, COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases like the flu and RSV are likely to become more prevalent as school starts and people begin gathering indoors during the colder months, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. The latest shots could provide an added layer of protection as most people’s immunity to the virus has waned.
Here’s what else you need to know about the latest round of COVID-19 shots.
What’s different about the new vaccine?
The FDA approved updated vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. Another shot developed by Novavax is also expected to receive approval in the coming months.
The latest vaccine is monovalent, compared to last fall’s bivalent booster. It targets just one COVID-19 strain, the recent variant of Omicron, called XBB.1.5.
XBB.1.5 emerged earlier this year and is no longer the dominant strain of COVID-19 circulating. But early research has revealed the new booster should still protect against the currently dominant variant EG.5 and other similar variants.
Where and when can I get an updated COVID-19 booster in Madison?
Doses of the updated vaccine will start arriving in the state within the coming days and will continue to be delivered over the next several weeks, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Public Health Madison & Dane County will start offering the vaccine at its clinics and mobile locations once DHS updates its orders, likely in a week or so, said spokeswoman Morgan Finke. The agency will now only vaccinate people who do not have health insurance, people whose insurance does not cover vaccinations and children who are on BadgerCare or are Native American.
COVID vaccine appointments through Public Health will be available Mondays at its office on South Park Street and Tuesdays at the East Washington office. Public Health will also host mobile clinics throughout the week, and no appointments are needed. Check the map for the schedule and locations.
Those with insurance can receive a booster through doctor’s offices and pharmacies. Visit vaccines.gov to see where the vaccine is available near you.
Who is eligible to get the new vaccine?
Most Americans should get at least one shot of the updated vaccine, according to the FDA. Timing and number of doses vary depending on age and prior immunizations.
People 5 years or older, regardless of previous vaccination, can get a single dose of the reformulated vaccine at least two months from the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine
Children 6 months through 4 years old who have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine can get one or two doses of the new vaccine
Unvaccinated children who are 6 months to 4 years old can get three doses of the updated Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna vaccine
How much will the new shot cost?
Manufacturers are now charging for vaccines because the COVID-19 emergency declaration ended, and insurance companies will need to negotiate the cost of the updated shots. Still, the latest vaccine should likely remain free to patients with private or public health insurance if they receive the shot at an in-network provider.
Those who are uninsured or underinsured can get the vaccine for free through Public Health.
Can I get the COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
Yes. According to the CDC, it is safe to get both a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit.
Will I experience side effects?
Those who get an updated vaccine may experience similar side effects as the previous vaccines, according to the FDA.
Where can I get free COVID tests?
The state health department’s Say Yes! COVID Test program ended once supplies ran out. It previously provided 10 free at-home rapid COVID tests to state households per month.
Public Health still distributes free antigen rapid tests to public libraries in the area, but call ahead to check their supply. The limit is two boxes per family. Public Health also offers free at-home test kits at its South Park and East Washington locations during business hours.