Wisconsin nursing homes strapped for staff will soon get a boost, following a Thursday announcement that the state will expand free on-the-job training program for certified nursing assistants.
The WisCaregiver Careers program was launched in 2018 with the goal of helping Wisconsinites get into the health care field or advance their careers, and by doing so, begin to fill a key gap in the state’s labor market.
To date, the program has trained more than 3,500 certified nursing assistants, or CNAs, according to a press release from the Department of Health Services (DHS).
Like much of the country, Wisconsin has long struggled to attract enough workers to care for its elderly or disabled residents, and the COVID pandemic made some potential workers shy away from the field. The shortage is expected to worsen in an aging Wisconsin, where the number of residents over 65 is expected to nearly double by 2040.
Dane County options
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for a certified nursing assistant in Wisconsin in May 2021 was $16.28, for an average salary of $33,870. CNAs typically help clients with basic needs, including feeding, bathing and using the bathroom, in addition to checking vital signs and reporting health concerns. Because CNAs must often help clients with limited mobility move to or from a wheelchair or bed, the work can be physically demanding.
The program expansion, announced by Gov. Tony Evers and DHS, comes after the governor announced in May that he’d invest another $6 million in the program. The program places participants at nursing homes across the state, where they get paid to work while they’re in training. More than 240 employers have signed up to participate so far, including eight in Dane County.
“Wisconsin’s health care and nursing workforce is an essential part of ensuring the health and wellness of our entire state,” a news release quoted. Gov. Evers. “With an aging population and a nursing workforce shortage that has existed for the better part of the last decade, we’re investing in and expanding this successful program to ensure every Wisconsinite has the quality care they need and deserve, while bringing free, on-the-job training to Wisconsinites statewide.”
Rick Abrams is the CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, a nonprofit that advocates for the long-term care industry. Abrams called the expansion a “critical investment in the future stability of the long-term care sector,” adding that it eliminates “a significant financial obstacle that has long impeded access to quality CNA training across the state.”
Outreach campaign
The program is currently accepting applications from both potential trainees and employers. Those looking to receive training can learn more and register at WisCaregiverCNA.com, and subsequently be connected with a local employer.
A portion of the new funding will go toward a statewide media campaign designed to recruit Wisconsinites for the program with a new website and a series of radio, TV, social media and newspaper ads.
“Wisconsin’s nursing homes provide rewarding opportunities in health care for those ... who have a passion for making a difference in the lives of others,” said John Sauer, president and CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, another organization advocating for long-term care providers. “The WisCaregiver Careers program is an excellent way for individuals to gain free training, testing, mentoring and career exploration while earning money as a direct care worker.”
The Cap Times reported in April on the major challenges to recruiting the professional caregivers Wisconsin needs. The fastest growing job in the state is that of personal care attendants and home health aides, who typically provide care not in nursing homes but in clients’ homes and smaller community facilities, where numerous structural factors make it hard to get a living wage or benefits.
Workers from that sector told the Cap Times that the industry wouldn’t attract enough workers if it didn’t raise wages to match those offered at convenience stores and online retailers, which currently advertise starting wages well above the $12.32 per hour that the average Wisconsin home care worker earned in 2020.
Home care workers, clients and industry advocates have called on the state to raise the rate it pays direct care workers who provide in-home care for Medicaid recipients. In 2017, Wisconsin’s Legislature raised that rate for the first time in nearly a decade. It’s increased each year since, up about 30% since 2017. It’s currently set at $20.96, though the state sets no guidelines about what portion of that rate should go to workers versus overhead.
While those trained as CNAs through the WisCaregiver program could later take jobs providing in-home care, the program is designed to fill a gap in nursing homes, not in-home care. The U.S. will need more than 1.1 million additional personal care attendants and home health aides by 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Wisconsin, the industry is expected to grow by more than 11% by 2028.