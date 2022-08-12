Native American children in Wisconsin were diagnosed with or were reported to have anxiety or depression by a wide margin over children of any other group, according to a 2022 report released this week by Kids Forward, in conjunction with the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Sixty percent of Native children were diagnosed with or were reported to have anxiety and depression compared to 26% of Black children and 22% of Latinx children. Fifteen percent of white children were reported to have anxiety and depression.
Those were among the findings from the most recent report from the two organizations. Many of the factors contributing to the diagnoses are long-standing racial inequities in education, economics and social issues, according to the report, which included data from 2016-2020.
According to the 2020 Census, Wisconsin is 61.6% white. In overall wellness, Wisconsin children are ranked 10th in the nation. The state ranked favorably across the board, including ninth in economic well-being, eighth in education, 15th in health and 19th in family and community.
But that data is misleading when it comes to the wellness of people of color, according to Emily Miota, communications director for Kids Forward.
“The actual data book report provides 16 indicators and isn’t aggregated by race,” said Miota. “The report gives Wisconsin an overall ranking.
“But if you break down the data based on race, you get to the more shocking and upsetting data. Once people have the opportunity to see how staggering these numbers are, it can cause some change by decision-makers to get to the heart of what’s going on.”
Kids Forward and the Casey Foundation disaggregated the data to see what the numbers would be in communities of color, and also included mental health as a category for the very first time.
“What stands out is when we look at that disaggregated data and look at how all of these disparities shake out in terms of race,” Miota said, “that’s where we see the appalling, shocking outcomes. We took one step further to really shake that out. Wisconsin has a lot going for it but when you do break it down by ethnicity and race we have a long way to go.”
The Casey Foundation collects data annually from sources such as the American Community Survey, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the National Center for Statistics, and the National Center for Health Statistics.
Here are some numbers provided by the Casey Foundation illustrating some of the disparities in Wisconsin:
Children living in poverty:
- Black 36%
- Latinx 25%
- Asian/Pacific Islander 17%
- White 8%
Children living in households with high housing cost burden:
- Black 50%
- Latinx 33%
- Asian/Pacific Islander 26% (from 2018)
- White 16%
Fourth graders below the proficient reading level:
- Black 89%
- Native American 81%
- Latinx 77%
- Asian/Pacific Islander 65%
- White 58%
Eighth Graders below proficient math achievement:
- Black 88%
- Native American 78%
- Latinx 74%
- Asian/Pacific Islander 57%
- White 51%
“This shouldn’t shock anyone,” said Michele Mackey, CEO of Kids Forward in a press release. “Kids of color are already dealing with a slew of other disparate life and health impacts. Add the stresses brought on by COVID-19, including worse outcomes for communities of color, and anxiety and depression will naturally follow. But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are common sense solutions to addressing and improving the mental health of our youth.”
Kids Forward and the Annie E. Casey Foundation recommend Wisconsin legislators and policymakers increase the earned income tax credit as a percentage of the federal credit from 4% to 16% for parents with one qualifying child, and from 11% to 25% for parents with two qualifying children beginning with the tax year 2021.
According to the Casey Foundation, earned income tax credit is effective in reducing childhood poverty and children’s behavioral health issues.
The group also recommends an increase in statewide funding for mental health services in schools, as well as an expansion of Medicaid to increase children’s access to mental health; and to prioritize lead abatement in order to reduce lead poisoning, which often leads to learning disorders and adverse health.