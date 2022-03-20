From the looks of Megababe founder Katie Sturino’s success — a new book, a limited-edition clothing line dropping this week on Amazon, a successful personal care company, some 686,000 Instagram followers — she has been lucky.
Less apparent at first glance are the years of dedicated hustle, starting even before Sturino graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003 and left to pursue a career in New York.
“Anytime you become visible or have any amount of success, people think that you must have hit the lottery,” Sturino said. “You thought of this idea, you threw it out there and it worked. But what I find mostly with people who have success is that decades of work go into it.”
Sturino grew up in Whitefish Bay and got her start in fashion PR. She built an online following through her tiny, puppy mill rescue Cavalier King Charles spaniel (@toastmeetsworld, RIP), her blog the 12ish Style and Instagram, with hashtags like #makemysize.
She founded Megababe five years ago with two fellow Badgers: her sister, Jenny Sturino, and her best friend Kate McPherson. Megababe built its brand talking about and making products for issues women deal with but often don’t discuss openly, like thigh chafe and boob sweat (also the name of Sturino’s podcast).
In 2021, Sturino wrote a book with her friend Amelia Diamond called “Body Talk: How to Embrace Your Body and Start Living Your Best Life” (Clarkson Potter), which invites readers to reject shame, toxic messaging and harmful diet culture in favor of body neutrality.
And this week, Sturino is the latest influencer to collaborate with Amazon’s The Drop on a limited edition clothing collection, which for the first time will range in sizes from XXS to 5X.
Sturino spoke with the Cap Times from her home in Palm Beach. “Growing up in Wisconsin, you definitely put your time in with winter,” she said. “I feel like I’ve earned myself some snowbird time.”
How did your Wisconsin upbringing inform where you are now as a business owner and public figure?
Wisconsinites are typically pretty hard working. We don’t mind getting in the details. There’s not a snobbish approach to business ... it was a really big help for me, because I knew as an entrepreneur I was going to have stuff envelopes and call the vendors and kind of do everything myself.
I was never above doing any of that, and still I’m not. It’s a very hard-working attitude.
Your book could have gone many different ways. Why did you choose the interactive workbook format?
Because, as with everything, I’m not here for me, I’m here for you. It’s not that my story is so interesting. In fact, my experiences are painfully common. I want to help women feel the way I feel about my body.
For those who may be unfamiliar with body neutrality, could you define it?
Really, everyone has their own journey. Some people gravitate towards body positivity ... there are so many different ways to do this. Body neutrality is more getting over the conversation, moving past the conversation, kind of looking in the mirror and not saying anything.
It’s not avoidance. It’s just not making it the center of everything.
Like, “that’s my thigh” — body positivity gears more toward, “and I love my thigh, because my thigh has done this.” I’m not saying you need to do that. I’m more saying, “That’s my thigh. What else? Let’s move on.”
Diet culture has been pretty traumatizing for a lot of us. How often do women tell you this book made them cry?
Often! I did a book reading in New York and I couldn’t get through the paragraph I was trying to read. I had to stop, breathe, and keep going. You don’t know when it’s going to hit you.
I hear from women who say "I cried during your book, I learned so much from your book, your book changed my life." Even our (MegaBabe) products, like Thigh Rescue — I hear from women who are like, “I’m finally comfortable to wear a dress in the summer.”
These are small changes that can produce really big changes in terms of the way that you see yourself and the way you interact with the world.
Personally, #makemysize was pretty transformative for me. Where did that idea come from?
I was trying on clothes, and I was a size 16. I couldn’t believe — I thought there were no options when I was a 12-14 and when I hit 16, I was like, “Oh, there’s really nothing.”
And designers were always emailing me, “We’d love to send you things, look at our website.” And I’m like, “You’re looking at me, and you think those clothes will fit, but they won’t.” So another part of it is calling designers in and letting them know, you think that you dress my size. You look at me like I’m your customer, but we’re very far apart.
It is a major mind shift to be able to stand in a department store and not tear yourself apart or leave, vowing to change your body. Just to take the power back.
What responses to the book have surprised you?
A lot of young people have read it, like 14, 15-year-olds. That has been surprising to me, because I didn’t think that it was something they would need or understand. It feels like it’s healing someone who’s been through a lifetime of this.
But at the same time, ask women how old they were when they were put on their first diet? It’s 5, 6, 7 years old. By the time you’re 14 years old, imagine how much body talk has gone into your brain?
Do you think fatphobia and size discrimination are getting better for this generation of teens?
If I were 14 years old right now, I would have so many more resources and examples of women that I can look to that provide a diverse look and a diverse opinion. I wouldn’t think that in order to be successful or hot or whatever, that I need to look one way. That’s a major improvement.
Also, if my sixth-grade self was shopping right now, I wouldn’t have to go into the woman’s department at Boston Store and buy something meant for a (grown) woman. Now I could shop in the curvy section of Abercrombie. There are things that have definitely changed, and there’s always room to improve.
You live a very public life. How do you handle the negative comments, the trolls?
I ignore a ton of comments. I ignore DMs (direct messages), and I ignore when an article goes up and there’s comments. But sometimes you’re in a mood, and you can’t ignore it.
I talk to women in a way that I hope encourages them not to talk about other women, and people in general, in a negative way on the internet. We have a tendency to tear each other down because that’s what we’ve been taught to do, and say “Who wore it best?”
That’s the reason in my “Supersize the Look” (Instagram posts), I end it with, “it’s never about who wore it better.” That’s not what we’re doing here.