The state Department of Health Services identified the first case of monkeypox in a Dane County resident Thursday, the first identified case in a Wisconsin resident.
DHS announced its finding in a press release Friday, stressing that “risk to the general public remains low” as the disease spreads in the United States. According to the release, there were 396 confirmed monkeybox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States as of Thursday.
“It doesn’t cause severe disease and it’s not terribly transmissible,” chief medical officer and state epidemiologist in the Bureau of Communicable Diseases Ryan Westergaard said during a press conference Friday. “But it is a big deal that we make people aware of it because we don’t want to miss any cases.
“We can prevent it from spreading and taking hold so it becomes an endemic virus, but we’re only going to do that if we catch as many cases as we can.”
DHS is unable to provide any further information on the person infected, Westergaard said, to protect their privacy.
An unfamiliar disease spreading at a growing rate rings alarm bells for much of the world more than two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic. However, DHS stressed that monkeypox “does not spread easily from person to person,” instead being transmitted through “respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.”
Westergaard said that, unlike the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus that causes monkeypox is not believed to be airborne. He also outlined a few advantages health officials have over the early days of COVID-19, including that there are tests available to identify when someone is infected and a vaccine to treat them with to minimize symptoms.
“You don’t want it, for sure, but it’s not something that should cause undue alarm for the general public,” Westergaard said. “We do not have a great deal of concern that it’s going to cause a large pandemic, for example.”
DHS describes monkeypox as “a rare but potentially serious disease,” with symptoms typically including a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions. Other early symptoms include fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.
“Recently identified cases have developed skin lesions in the genital, groin and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis,” DHS said.
The recovery period is often two to four weeks without treatment, though vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to both prevent and treat monkeypox.
“People who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox should talk with a doctor or nurse to learn if they are eligible to receive a vaccine,” DHS said. “This includes people who were specifically identified as someone who had close or intimate in-person contact with someone with the characteristic monkeypox rash or someone with a probable or confirmed monkeypox diagnosis.”
DHS advises residents to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people showing a rash or skin sores and suggests not sharing items such as eating utensils or bedding with someone who has monkeypox.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began monitoring clusters of monkeypox in non-endemic countries throughout Europe, North America and Australia on May 14, as clusters began appearing “in countries that don’t normally have monkeypox.” The first confirmed case in the U.S. was announced by the CDC on May 20.
The infection is endemic to several Central and West African countries, according to the CDC, and cases outside of Africa prior to May were reported among people with recent travel to Nigeria or contact with a confirmed monkeypox infection.
“However, in May 2022, nine patients were confirmed with monkeypox in England; six were among persons without a history of travel to Africa and the source of these infections is unknown,” the CDC reported on May 20.
Three of Wisconsin’s neighboring states had previously identified cases, according to a CDC map. Illinois has identified 46 cases, Minnesota has six and Michigan one.
The CDC’s monkeypox webpage notes that “early data suggest that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases.” Westergaard stressed that officials are doing their best to balance providing information to the public while avoiding stigmatizing anyone.
“We want people to know who is at risk and that information is important to share, but we also want to make sure that people understand this is not a disease that affects only people who identify as LGBTQ,” he said. “Anyone can get it.”