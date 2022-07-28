More Wisconsin kids are behind on vaccines. The ’why’ is complicated

For some, the decision to vaccinate a child against deadly diseases is an easy, immediate choice. Yet the number of children up to 2 years old with up-to-date vaccinations has declined in Wisconsin — and the reasons for that decline are more complicated than they seem.
“You have to make the decision to do it. Then you (have) got to go out of your way to actually do it, find a way to do it that works in your schedule, and works through the complicated schedule of kids,” said Dr. James Conway, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “And then deal with the fact that your kids pissed off afterwards, because you just jammed a needle in them. They’re sore and crying.”
In Conway’s view, avoiding a vaccine is “actually a lot more logical than people realize it is.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that in Wisconsin, the percentage of children whose vaccinations are fully up-to-date has dropped. The DHS website posts public immunization stats and breakdown by county.
From 2013 to 2021, rates of childhood vaccination for children younger than 2 dropped by an average of 3.86% statewide in Wisconsin. (That doesn’t include Hepatitis A vaccines, for which there is no recorded data prior to 2019.)
Rates for the diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP) vaccine have dropped by 5.36% in that time frame and the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine went down by 6.6%.
The reason why vaccination rates have dropped isn’t simple.
“Overall, Americans are vaccinating their children. Overall, we have really good vaccination rates. And then there’s minority pockets of communities where they do it less, for different reasons,” said Dr. Dominique Brossard, a professor at UW-Madison who chairs the Department of Life Sciences Communication. Brossard’s area of expertise is in risk communication.
Cost and benefit
Misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines might be the first factor that comes to mind when considering vaccine hesitancy. But experts say the phenomena is multifaceted. It’s about weighing cost and benefit.
Brossard said when we can’t physically see or experience the risk of a disease or virus, we are less likely to choose to vaccinate ourselves or our children, unless we value the benefit.
“There’s a problem that we have with vaccinations,” Brossard said. “When we had polio around or measles, we saw people dying. People saw the consequences. Now that we have almost eradicated the disease, people don’t see them.”
Over time, as severe illnesses are eradicated by vaccinations, people weigh the cost of vaccination more than the benefit. As a result, vaccination hesitancy has slowly been growing.
And perhaps ironically, exposure to severe illness-related messaging — showing a parent the severe effects that diseases and viruses can have on their children — can actually have the opposite of the intended effect. Scary information can make parents fearful and vaccine avoidant.
“When people get really worried or nervous or afraid, the natural inclination is just to do nothing,” said Conway. “The natural human response, in sort of this heuristic thinking about, ’How am I balancing risk and fear?’ is to basically choose to do nothing.”
Another element of the drop in vaccination rates is a side effect of the pandemic itself: a delay in on-time childhood immunizations, which would have been administered regularly otherwise.
“Children were not receiving the routine preventative medical care that they needed, including vaccines, so we really have seen a drop in vaccination rates,” said Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Immunization Program manager.
‘Troublesome’ levels of trust
Because of the complex ways people take in health care information, communicating about these issues requires careful consideration. Yet public trust of large health care organizations, specifically government-backed organizations like DHS and the CDC, has dropped.
Brossard said issues with low levels of trust are present in Wisconsin, as well as across the rest of the country. Organizations have to work to build back that trust.
“I think the local public health officials did a good job. We have 70% of Americans vaccinated,” Brossard said. “But people’s trust in public health officials has gone down. That’s troublesome.”
Trust is one of the most influential components of health communication. Whether or not a listener finds a source of information trustworthy will determine many of his or her health care decisions.
Conway said many people make decisions about their own health and the health of their children based on “a conversation with a person they trust ... who was giving them advice that they thought was primarily for the benefit of them and their family, not that there were any ulterior motives to it.”
To rebuild trust in health care, Conway said, organizations must refocus conversations on the individual and community level.
“Whether you’re in Richland Center or up in Rhinelander, people are starting to see that same messaging locally with a goal of actually having them engage with people that they trust locally, to be the ones that answer their questions rather than some talking head.”
Conway also said that it is important to think about access to health care.
Equity in health care
How can health care be more equitable? That’s a question Wisconsin DHS is working to answer. Schauer said COVID-19 emphasized many access issues when it comes to vaccination.
“Before the pandemic, we were seeing a plateauing of immunization rates for certain vaccines,” she said. “Then the pandemic with its challenges really exacerbated those trends.”
To reach more communities in culturally relevant and appropriate ways, the Wisconsin DHS ran campaigns on billboards, online and in radio ads to share information across the state. Ads to promote on-time vaccinations ran in English, Spanish, and Hmong and stressed the importance of talking to local health care providers.
The Vaccines for Children Program is one way that health organizations are hoping to expand health care to more groups. The program is federally funded and provides vaccines to children at no cost.
“This is a critical part of the vaccine delivery for children in the state of Wisconsin, as well as nationwide,” Schauer said.
The program covers children who are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, underinsured and children of Indigenous populations. “That comprises about 50% of the children in Wisconsin,” Schauer said. “They can receive these vaccines and not be charged for the cost of the vaccine.”
Conway said there is also an issue of access when it comes to the availability of health care providers.
“What we’ve encouraged people to do is do their homework, ask questions ... and make decisions based on having conversations that answer those questions,” Conway said. “If people are having a hard time getting in to see their primary care provider and they’re forced to go to Dr. Google and ask their friends, that’s not their fault. That’s our problem.”
Online health care platforms are a way to expand care into underserved areas, with tools like MyChart.
No more ’anti-vaxxer’
Another important part of vaccine and health communication is respect.
“Using these anti-vaxxer terms, it’s just inappropriate,” Conway said. “People are hesitant because they’ve got questions — just like the question, ‘Do I really need to take this medicine?’”
What Conway and other doctors want to emphasize is that they care “just as much” as parents do. “We want their kids to be well. They want their kids, certainly, to be well.”
Brossard said people need to talk to each other and listen to one another with open minds.
“Listen to people, to other people’s concerns ... (don’t) dismiss their attitude as not being educated,” Brossard said. “We’re in this together. Republican or Democrat or whatever, everybody wants their child and the community safe.
“Everybody wants to be in a good, loving respect-your-neighbors community. We all share those values, right? ... When people get entrenched in the political ideology, sometimes they forget that.”