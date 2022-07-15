With an abundance of parks, hiking trails and bike paths, it may come as no surprise that Madison is one of the fittest cities in the nation.
Still, its population isn’t exempt from having high rates of poor mental health, according to a report released Tuesday by the American College of Sports Medicine and Elevance Health Foundation.
The 2022 American Fitness Index — which for 15 years has tracked the fitness of the nation’s 100 most populous cities — lists Madison as the second fittest city, up from No. 5 in 2021. On the flip side, the report ranks Madison with the sixth highest rate of poor mental health.
The category is new to this year’s rankings, illustrating the pandemic’s effect on communities’ wellbeing. According to the Fitness Index, nearly 40% of adults in the nation's 100 largest cities reported having poor mental health.
How Madison stacks up
Using city and county data, the Fitness Index calculates cities’ fitness scores based on 34 variables, including health behaviors, health outcomes, community infrastructure and local policies that support a physically active lifestyle.
For the fifth year in a row, Arlington, Virginia, took the top spot overall as the nation’s fittest city, with Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Seattle rounding out the top five.
Madison also ranked in the top 10 cities for 16 indicators, including as No. 1 for playgrounds per 10,000 residents; No. 4 for adults who reported exercising in the previous month; No. 5 for adults meeting aerobic activity guidelines and No. 6 for meeting strength activity guidelines.
Yet the report found that some of the fittest cities, including Madison, had many residents with poor mental health.
“Cities ranked in the top 25 overall tended to score well in personal health indicators; however, one interesting exception was mental health,” the report said.
Madison was among the bottom ranked cities for mental health, at No. 95.
The finding tracks with Dane County’s 2022-2024 Community Health Needs Assessment by Healthy Dane, a collaborative organization of four Dane County hospitals, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin and Public Health Madison and Dane County.
In a 2021 community survey of 862 Dane County residents, over 80% cited mental health as a very critical health need or issue — the top response among all respondents. Another Healthy Dane survey found nearly 87% of 186 health care providers noticed an increase in the need for mental health services in the last year.
High rates of poor mental health could be attributed to the pandemic, the Fitness Index said.
“The pandemic drastically changed many of our physical and social environments, which resulted in greater rates of isolation, anxiety, and/or depression,” the report said.
Other cities with high rates of poor mental health include New Orleans; Laredo, Texas; San Francisco; Washington, D.C., and San Jose. Three of those cities also ranked among the healthiest, according to the index.
Get moving
The American College of Sports Medicine maintains that physical activity is “effective in preventing and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, improving mood and self-esteem, and improving quality of sleep.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity every week and around 22 minutes per day, twice a week, of muscle-strengthening activities.
Other ways to improve a population’s wellbeing, the report said, is by incorporating more publicly accessible spaces that encourage people to get moving.
“Avoiding sedentary behaviors and engaging in regular physical activity are two of the most important ways people can improve and maintain their health,” the report said. “Designing spaces with parks, green spaces, trails, and bike lanes can not only increase physical activity but also increase a sense of neighborhood cohesion and improve public perception of a city.”