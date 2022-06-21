‘It’s literally feeding my baby’: Formula recall affects Madison parents

Shortly after Madison native Delonda Jackson gave birth to her 4-month-old son Royal, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced a nationwide shortage of baby formula.
“I have two other children who are 20 and 16 years old,” Jackson said. “I feel like a brand new mom. And I also had him (Royal) during the middle of the pandemic. This formula shortage was an additional stressor on my life.”
The Madison Formula Finders Facebook Group was created in May 2022 to help moms in Madison and surrounding communities find formula at stores like Costco, Target and Walmart. The group currently has 459 members who share photos of formula on the shelves and advice for locating food for their babies.
Jackson found the group after posting about her own struggle to find formula.
“Now, I’m starting to feel the shortage more so than ever,” Jackson said. “Because it seemed like once everyone kind of started running out of the formula they had in stock, they went into mass panic, and people started buying in bulk. Just recently places started putting limitations on the formula that you could buy.”
Sickness leads to shortage
In February, the FDA announced an investigation into baby formula linked to bacterial infections in infants. Babies who had consumed powdered formula products from an Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan, got sick.
From Jan. 31 to March 18, a team of FDA inspectors made 24 visits to the Abbott Nutrition facility and found that the company failed to establish protocols that would prevent formula contamination.
On May 12, the FDA announced a recall on Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas produced at the Abbott Nutrition facility. Four days later, Abbott Nutrition entered a consent decree with the FDA to work to take the steps necessary to resume production.
In response to the recall and subsequent shortage, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an executive order prohibiting the sale of wholesale or retail of infant formula at unreasonable prices. This order is expected to expire on Aug. 24.
The baby formula shortage has had a heavy impact on Madisonians. Community services for pregnant women and new moms have seen an increase in patients looking for formula and other necessities for their babies. At the same time, mothers have been working together to help each other find formula at local stores.
Brenda Collins, executive director of Pregnancy Helpline of Madison, said the center has been serving over 500 babies each month since the recall.
“We’ve been seeing an increase of brand new clients,” Collins said. “In fact, within the past 30 days, we’ve seen 100 new clients. It’s families that are desperately looking for formula, any kind of formula. A lot of families did have to switch brands. They’re looking for any kind of help that they can get, trying to find what they need.”
Services at the Pregnancy Helpline of Madison are open to anyone who has a need for their baby up to 4 years old. Parents and guardians can come to the center once a month to pick up needed supplies, including diapers, baby clothes and baby formula.
“Our call load too has just increased as well because families are looking for help trying to find certain brands,” Collins said. “We’re hearing of families that are coming to us desperate. Families that are having to take their children to the ER several times in a week because their babies aren’t getting enough nutrients and they’re not switching brands very well.
“We’ve got families that are calling and have absolutely no resources for formula available,” Collins added, “so they’re giving their young infants cow’s milk. Babies are getting sick off of that.”
Jawana Echols-Anderson is a community health worker for ConnectRx, a program designed to help lower Black infant mortality rates in Wisconsin and support Black moms and birthing people.
One of her clients is a mother with a baby who needed very specialized formula because of their low birth weight. The baby wasn’t eating as much as the doctors felt she should. Echols-Anderson had the client send pictures of the formula she needed, then she went to stores to try to find it.
Echols-Anderson had another patient with an infant who was breastfeeding, then started to have lactation issues. The patient worked to supplement the difference with the formula, but “right away, she could tell a difference in her baby. He was more constipated, wasn’t as happy and very fussy.”
Breastfeeding is not free
Micaela Berry-Smith is the Program Manager for Maternal and Child Health Initiatives for The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness. In this role, she works closely with programs like ConnectRx on issues around birth equity, while providing resources and education as well.
Berry-Smith, a doula and lactation activist, wants to break the social stigma around formula feeding. People think breastfeeding is accessible and easy to do, she said. But it’s more complicated than that.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Berry-Smith said. “It’s just another form of classism, really. Breastfeeding is not cheap. You think about the cost of a pump, a pump ranges anywhere from $200 to $1,000. Then the cost that it takes, which a lot of people don’t think about, for you to replace the nipples for your pump and the wiring every three months.
“So I hate when people are like, ‘Oh, just breastfeed.’ It’s not like you can just put your nipple in your baby’s mouth and then that’s it. I hate that mentality because it lacks empathy. And it lacks understanding as to what it takes to be a successful breastfeeding mom.”
Courtney Seston is a new mom in Fitchburg with an 8-month-old daughter. When the shortage began, Seston’s daughter was 4 months old.
“When I was pregnant, I was making decisions about how I wanted to feed my baby, what kind of diapers (to use) and all that stuff,” Seston said. “There’s a lot of hate for women who don’t, can’t, or don’t want to breastfeed. And with this formula shortage, I’ve seen online forums and conversations of people saying, ‘I don’t know where formula is, but just breastfeed’.
“When I was a newer mom, it hurt, and I felt like maybe I was doing the wrong thing. Now with eight months under my belt, I’m more like, ‘Forget it. I’m fine.’”
Shopping around
A few of Echols-Anderson’s patients are due to deliver in a couple of weeks. This worries her, because “it doesn’t sound like the formula shortage has improved or gone away. So it is kind of in the back of my mind to have those conversations.
“I reached out to Meadowood Health Partnership, for assistance with locating the milk,” she added. “They have a little bit more leeway in terms of their funding, and how they’re able to find different milk.”
On June 9, the FDA announced that it would work with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, using the Defense Production Act to ensure ingredients are available to sustain production of baby formula. The FDA would also allow the U.S. to import certain infant formula products from abroad. The hoped-for result is millions of cans of infant formula to be available on shelves in the U.S. this month.
Sheray Wallace is the community resource educator for the Meadowood Health Partnership (MHP). Wallace has worked closely with Echols-Anderson to help her find formula, traveling to at least six stores to find formula for one of her clients. Wallace works with Madisonians in assisting them in getting housing and fresh produce and foods.
“When I find a client or when Jawana lets me know that it’s a client in need, I am shopping,” Wallace said. “Going to each store, and I have been lucky to be able to get formula, what I do is buy three big giant cans of formula … I go out and buy as many as I can.”
Wallace helps people with gift cards to provide community members, especially pregnant women and new moms, access to fresh fruit, vegetables and produce. She also encourages them to go to food pantries.
“Maybe the parent is struggling right now, and not able to buy healthy food,” Wallace said. “I do a lot of things to try to promote a healthy mom to have a healthy baby.”
For now, ad hoc groups are doing what they can. The Mother’s Milk Alliance in Madison is another resource for community members to share free breast milk for local infants up to 6 months of age. Seston is a member of the Madison Formula Finders Facebook group, and warned people about potential scammers and individuals who try to profit off the shortage.
“As a commodity, baby formula is prohibitively expensive, and profiting off of having access to formula really screws new parents,” Seston said. “Any baby drinking formula is probably under 1 year old. ... the American Academy of Pediatrics said that we could try switching to whole milk.
“But that is not ideal. It’s just scary, especially as someone who chose not to breastfeed.”
Like Seston and Jackson, moms across the country are struggling to find formula for their babies. Many hope that government officials can continue to step in, to help families and ensure them that their children will be OK.
“There’s a lot of systems that failed us,” Seston said. “There was no system in place on the federal or state level that can protect us from this kind of shortage. It’s like being short on insulin. It’s literally feeding my baby.
“If my baby was even a month younger when this started, we’d be in an even tougher spot,” Seston added. “The idea that we don’t have protections in place for our littlest Wisconsinites is infuriating.”