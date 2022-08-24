Just 5% of patients experiencing a drug overdose are tested for the leading cause of U.S. overdose deaths, according to a new nationwide study by researchers at Verona-based health records company Epic Systems and the University of Maryland-College Park.
Using data from Epic’s Cosmos database, which includes records from 149 million patients at hospitals and clinics in all 50 states, two teams of researchers independently examined the medical records of patients who were ultimately diagnosed with drug overdoses during visits to emergency departments between 2017 and 2022.
They found that just 5% of those patients were screened for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid at least 50 times stronger than morphine. Because of its potency, fentanyl can kill a person at much lower doses than heroin. In 2010, fentanyl was involved in just over 14% of U.S. opioid deaths, but by 2017, that number had shot up to 59%. By 2021, it was the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.
Researchers hope the study, published Tuesday by the Epic Health Research Network, will convince health care organizations and policymakers to add fentanyl to their standard toxicology screenings.
Fentanyl screening not standard
In nearly half of the roughly 315,000 overdose cases examined, the patient underwent a routine urine drug test. Providers may choose to forgo drug testing altogether, for example, if the patient has already stated what drug they took, said Dr. Dave Little, director of clinical informatics at Epic, who led Epic’s research team.
The standard toxicology screening, designed in the 1980s, tests for more than a dozen types of drugs, including traditional opioids like heroin, cocaine and morphine, Little said. But those tests don’t detect the presence of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, oxycodone and methadone, which haven’t yet been added to the standard lab panels.
“When that first became common practice, fentanyl wasn't even a thing back then,” Little said.
Doctors can order synthetic opioid screenings separately, but the researchers found that few do. As of the first quarter of 2022, patients were screened for fentanyl in just over 5% of overdose cases studied, about one-tenth as often as patients were screened for opioids. That’s despite the fact fentanyl and fentanyl analogs account for four times more deaths than heroin.
Of the patients studied, those screened for fentanyl were more than three times as likely to test positive than those screened for opioids. While just over 13% of opioid tests were positive, nearly 42% of fentanyl tests were positive. Since 2017, the positivity rate on standard opioid tests has fallen by nearly 50%, a trend researchers say could be caused by fentanyl replacing heroin.
Without testing for synthetics, medical providers could miss some overdoses altogether. They could also fail to recognize the patients who tested positive for a traditional opioid but took a combination of synthetics and other drugs, likely without realizing that the drug they purchased was cut with fentanyl, Little said.
“In many cases, it is found not as something that people choose to buy off the street but as a contaminant,” Little said. “The public needs to be aware of that, whether it's something as benign as a marijuana cigarette or something as high-level as heroin, fentanyl is a risk.”
One possible reason doctors aren’t testing for fentanyl more often? Many medical providers may mistakenly assume that the conventional screening includes fentanyl, Little said.
“It's kind of like if I took my car to the mechanic and said ‘Give me a tune up.’ I don't necessarily know: Is the mechanic gonna check the brakes? The transmission?”
The high stakes of not testing
The lack of testing, Little said, has serious consequences for patients and for public health in general. While the treatment for all opioid overdoses is the same — the overdose-reversing drug Narcan — knowing what drug a person took before overdosing can help medical providers ensure that the person receives the right information and substance use treatment afterward.
“If you’ve got a lick of sense, (knowing your drugs were cut with fentanyl) would scare the heck out of you and really make you rethink the decisions you make about your substance abuse routines,” Little said.
Accurate testing is also an essential way for public health authorities to recognize and quantify specific risks in their communities and educate the public accordingly, Little said.
For those reasons, he and his fellow researchers are calling on policymakers to add fentanyl to the standard toxicology panel.
They aren’t alone. In February, Dr. Roneet Lev, former chief medical officer of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, wrote an op-ed on politics news website The Hill calling for fentanyl testing to become standard in hospitals.
“Any drugs purchased outside a pharmacy are at risk for fentanyl contamination. Fentanyl is the drug most associated with death so it should be included in drug toxicological testing,” Lev wrote.
“The drugs that are part of a standard rapid urine drug screen include the ‘federal five’: amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, opiates, and phencyclidine (PCP) … It is time for the ‘federal five’ to become the ‘federal six.’”
In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended including fentanyl in routine toxicology screenings as a strategy to prevent opioid overdose.
Meanwhile, some states have already taken steps to make fentanyl testing standard. Rhode Island has created guidelines to ensure comprehensive drug screening.
In California, a bill approved by the governor on Monday mandates that all general acute care hospitals in the state test for fentanyl when testing patients for other drugs. Known as Tyler’s Law, it was named for Tyler Shamash, a California teen who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018 after being treated in an emergency room that didn’t test him for synthetic opioids.