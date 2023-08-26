More patients experiencing drug overdoses are being tested for fentanyl after a study from Verona-based Epic Systems last year found only 5% of emergency departments included a screening for the leading cause of U.S. overdose deaths.
Last August, a nationwide study by researchers at health records company Epic Systems and the University of Maryland-College Park found just five out every 100 emergency departments included a screening test for fentanyl, despite fentanyl being the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid at least 50 times stronger than morphine. While prescription pain pills once were the primary cause of overdoses across the nation, fentanyl has become the greatest threat. It can be combined with heroin or cocaine, often without the user’s knowledge, to cut costs and increase those drugs’ effects.
Because of its potency, it can kill a person at much lower doses than heroin.
If patients aren't tested for synthetic drugs like fentanyl, overdoses can be mistreated or missed altogether. Knowing what drug a person took before overdosing can also help medical providers ensure the right information and substance use treatment is provided afterward.
The two teams of researchers used data from Epic’s Cosmos database, which includes records from 149 million patients at hospitals and clinics in all 50 states. The study examined the medical records of patients who were ultimately diagnosed with drug overdoses during visits to emergency departments between 2017 and 2022.
Now, using a new Fentanyl and Opiate Toxicology data tracker from Epic Research, a follow-up study shows that as of the end of June, nearly 14% of emergency department overdose encounters are tested for fentanyl. Early data from July and August show the upward trend is continuing.
After the publication of Epic’s previous study, several health care organizations took action to start including fentanyl toxicology screening as part of their standard panels, said Danessa Sandmann from the Epic Research team.
The standard toxicology screening, designed in the 1980s, tests for more than a dozen types of drugs, including traditional opioids such as heroin, cocaine and morphine. But those tests don’t detect the presence of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, oxycodone and methadone, which haven’t been added to most standard lab panels.
Often, fentanyl toxicology screening has to be ordered separately, Sandmann said.
Additionally, two states, California and Maryland, have passed legislation requiring fentanyl toxicology screening as part of standard tests. Pennsylvania is considering similar legislation.
“These changes, in addition to the increased awareness of fentanyl as a key driver of opioid overdose, likely contributed to the increase in screenings,” Sandmann said.
Madison-area hospital systems UW Health and SSM Health did not respond to about their procedures for fentanyl screenings.
Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased by over 56% nationally from 2019 to 2020, CDC data shows. To put that in perspective, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. Sixty-six percent of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids.
Deaths involving opiates and fentanyl have steadily increased in Dane County since 2016, with opiate-related deaths increasing more than 30% in the past five years. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl are up approximately 70% in that time.
Public Health Madison & Dane County data for 2022 are currently incomplete, but in 2021 there were 149 opioid-involved overdose deaths in Dane County compared with 85 deaths in 2018.
Dane County overdose alerts
The local public health department also tracks hospital and ambulance data to look for unexpected increases in drug-involved overdoses and then will issue alerts to the community. The latest occurred on Aug. 9, but spikes don’t always trigger alerts. Three people died in two and a half days in mid-August from overdose deaths on Madison's east side, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County, but that was not enough to send out an alert.
There have been overdose alerts in February, May, June and August.
The trend isn’t surprising, said Jake Nielsen, program coordinator in Substance Use Prevention & Harm Reduction for the Madison and Dane County health department. Fentanyl overdoses have been increasing since around 2013.
“We'll continue to see an increase in fentanyl being identified in toxicology as people use fentanyl more and more,” Nielsen said. “We're going to continue to see an increase in use because of the drug supply — fentanyl is super cheap to make, it's easy to ship and 50 times stronger than heroin. It's just really easy to get to people who use drugs.”
Awareness is key, he said. The more the public, health professionals and hospitals are aware of the risks of fentanyl, the more that testing will become regular.
“We need to know what's in the drug market and what's in supply in order to accurately respond, test and support people who use drugs,” Nielsen said. “I think testing is just going to become more common.”
Sandmann said she is hopeful the upward trend in screenings will continue, especially as more legislation passes and best practices are developed. But there’s still a lot of work to do.
“There is still a great disparity between the proportion of (emergency department) overdose encounters screened for fentanyl and those screened for opiates,” Sandmann said. “While these early improvements are encouraging, we collectively still have work to do to make it easier for patients and providers to screen for fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.”
Dane County launched a program in June, distributing 100 Narcan and fentanyl-test kits in the five ZIP codes with the highest prevalence of opioid-related deaths.
The kits are equipped with nasal naloxone, or Narcan, a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, preventing death, as well as fentanyl test strips and other resources for those seeking help with treatment and recovery.