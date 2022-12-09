A new study by researchers at Verona health records company Epic Systems finds Lagevrio, a pill used to treat COVID-19, can significantly reduce older patients’ chances of hospitalization or death.
The antiviral drug Lagevrio, also known as molnupiravir, received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year. The Epic study suggests Lagevrio can serve as an adequate alternative for patients if other treatment options, such as Paxlovid or remdesivir, are inaccessible.
Clinician and researcher Karina Rohrer-Meck said the two Epic research teams set out to determine the effectiveness of the drug. The results, she added, were not surprising but “validating.”
For those over 65 who have COVID-19 and one or more health conditions, Lagevrio decreases rates of hospitalization and death compared to those without antiviral treatment, according to the study.
After analyzing over 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 in adults between December 2021 and July 2022, Epic researchers also found Lagevrio was prescribed nearly nine times less frequently than Paxlovid. They learned that patients treated with Lagevrio were additionally older on average compared to those prescribed Paxlovid.
While Rohrer-Meck said Lagevrio is not as widely known as Paxlovid, patients should consult with their health care provider and seek it out if they do not have access to other COVID-19 antiviral drugs.
Lagevrio is eligible to patients over 18 who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, are at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms and cannot access alternative treatment.
Rohrer-Meck also said the Epic study is unique from past research because it relies on the company’s Cosmos data, the largest integrated database of clinical information in the U.S. The database can make it faster and easier for researchers to find answers to pressing scientific questions.
Using this data, Epic researchers found the chances of being hospitalized for COVID-19 were reduced by about 38% for patients over 65 years old compared to those who did not receive Lagevrio or Paxlovid. Among those in this age group who used Lagevrio, the death rate from COVID-19 was also reduced by nearly 52%.
Under the “Test to Treat” initiative, launched by the Biden administration in March, patients who test positive for COVID through a home or PCR test and have at least one risk factor can contact their health care provider or pharmacy to get a prescription for an oral antiviral medication like Lagevrio or Paxlovid. Among those factors are older age; pregnancy; obesity and health conditions like kidney disease, cancer and serious heart conditions.
The “Test to Treat” program is designed to make the process easy and fast, including for those who don’t have regular contact with a primary care provider. That, in turn, should increase the chance that patients begin treatment within the recommended five-day window after contracting COVID-19.
Paxlovid continues to be the most widely used and effective antiviral drug when treating COVID-19, Epic researchers noted. But according to the study’s results, Lagevrio can still be beneficial in treating COVID-19, Rohrer-Meck said.
As of Dec. 9, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services lists Dane County’s COVID-19 community level as medium. At this level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who are at high risk of COVID-19 to wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public. The CDC also recommends people consider self-testing if they are in a household or have social contact with high risk individuals.
The latest CDC figures also show Dane County was recording 262 cases a week for every 100,000 residents during the week that ended Dec. 7 — a 23% increase from the previous week.
The county is additionally reporting 11.5 new coronavirus-positive hospitalizations a week for every 100,000 residents, according to the CDC. Nearly 6% of Dane County’s staffed hospital beds are also in use by patients infected with COVID-19.