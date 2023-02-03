Death rates for older and younger Wisconsin adults moved in opposite directions over the past two decades.
A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds that from 2001-21, death rates among adults 65 and up dropped while rates for those aged 25-44 saw a “sharp” increase over the same time period. Mortality rates are worse for Black Wisconsinites than white residents, as well.
“The contrasting trends in mortality by age examined here offer a striking look at how Wisconsin is making progress in outcomes for some of the most frequent causes of death for infants and the elderly,” the report states. “Yet, the data show we are losing ground among those who should expect to have many years to live.
“The impact of these deaths is hard to overstate.”
Overdose and COVID-19 deaths are the biggest drivers of the increase for the younger age group. Even as COVID-19 has “much worse outcomes for older people, it also has taken the lives of young and middle-aged adults,” the report notes.
Medical advances in how to prevent and treat illnesses like heart disease, cancer and strokes — all of which most often affect older adults — likely contribute to the better outcomes for those 65 and up, though “behavioral changes such as lower smoking rates” also are a likely factor.
Among all Wisconsin residents, cancer death rates declined 24.4% on an age-adjusted basis over the two decades researched, while heart disease deaths declined 26.7% and cardiovascular deaths declined 45.4%.
While mortality rates for older adults saw “a significant one-year increase” with the onset of the pandemic in 2020, and those numbers remained elevated in 2021, the increase did not offset the declines in other causes of death over the two decades.
“In other words, if not for COVID-19, the overall mortality decline for older Wisconsinites over the two decade period would have been significantly larger,” the report states.
The decline was largest for those ages 70-74, who saw a 12.1% decline in their mortality rate. Ages 65-69 saw an 8.4% decline, while ages 75-79 saw a 7.5% decline.
On the opposite end of the spectrum was ages 30-34, which saw a mortality rate increase of 137% over the two decades. By 2021, members of that age group “were more likely to die than state residents a full decade older (ages 40-44) were in 2001.”
Those within the 25-29 age group saw an 80% increase in their mortality rate, while ages 35-39 had a 72% increase and ages 40-44 had a 57% increase.
“In total, there were more than 1,100 more deaths among Wisconsin adults ages 25 to 44 in 2021 than in 2001,” the report states.
“Well over half” of the mortality rate increase for each age cohort from age 20-49 is attributed to overdose deaths, the report notes, specifically opioid overdoses.
“Especially for ages 25-44, overdose fatalities increased much more sharply in Wisconsin than nationally during the last two decades,” the report states. “Among Wisconsinites ages 25-34, the overdose mortality rate increased more than elevenfold from 2001 to 2021 — nearly twice the percentage increase for this age group nationally during that period.”
Finally, the report notes that poor trends for Black Wisconsinites “diverge from those among Black Americans.” The two prominent causes of death are overdoses and homicide.
The mortality rate for overdoses among Black, non-Hispanic Wisconsin residents “increased more than nine-fold” over the two decades covered in the report, while it was a less than six-times increase for Black Americans.
“In 2021, the overdose mortality rate for Black Wisconsinites (91.5 per 100,000) was more than twice the rate for all Black Americans (42.9),” the report states. “Meanwhile the overdose mortality rate for white, non-Hispanic Wisconsinites (27.3) was less than the rate for white Americans (35.0).”
A Black, non-Hispanic Wisconsinite was also 32 times as likely to die from homicide than a white, non-Hispanic Wisconsinite, according to the report.
“This disparity has increased significantly over time: in 2001, a Black Wisconsinite was nearly 15 times more likely to die from homicide than was a white Wisconsinite,” the report states.