When it comes to setting new COVID-19 safety guidelines, public health officials are navigating shifting risk levels and pandemic fatigue, according to speakers at a Tuesday Cap Times Idea Fest virtual panel.
The Cap Times’ local economy reporter Natalie Yahr moderated the event, which featured two experts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Dominique Brossard, a professor who studies public opinion surrounding controversial science issues, and Ajay Sethi, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor who has experience researching HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and public health misinformation.
Both speakers explained how pandemic fatigue — when the public is ready for life to be “normal” again and people start to forgo safety measures — complicates how officials communicate guidance.
People “decide to avoid dealing with things because, literally, they’re tired of it,” Brossard said, adding that it’s important to remain conscientious around those who are older, have comorbidities or are unvaccinated and can still get seriously ill. “It’s OK to have pandemic fatigue. It’s OK to have a higher tolerance of risk related to you, but remember those around you,” she added.
As more and more Americans become vaccinated and are up-to-date on booster shots, Brossard and Sethi discussed how individual risk assessments today carry a lot of variability. While some may be “stuck in the early perceptions of risk,” others “never really embraced a lot of mitigation,” Sethi said. And though there might not be what Brossard calls a “one size fits all answer,” both point to a case-by-case situational approach as a good path forward.
Sethi used as an example a planned visit to his parents in coming months.
“Before I see them, I’m going to shift my mindset a little bit, make sure that I’m as infection-free as possible going into that trip,” he said. Testing often and wearing masks are strategies that can reduce potential exposure and help keep loved ones safe.
The speakers also said that location, culture and vaccination rates play a significant role in determining the efficacy of public health messaging in a certain community. Both emphasized that the pandemic is still ongoing, and Brossard said that all these variables make it “very hard to make predictions that would be vaid in the grand scale.”
Predicting a hypothetical “end” to the pandemic, which Sethi defined as the COVID-19 virus becoming endemic, “is really hard, especially with a virus that has shown that it does evolve, that a new variant can emerge that might render our immunity less effective,” he said.
In his mind, the pandemic will recede when COVID-19 cases start to follow seasonal, predictable patterns. Until then, Sethi suggested it might be most helpful to recalibrate one’s definition of normalcy to help close the gap between expectation and reality that can lead to fatigue.
In the second half of the live session, Yahr shifted the focus to broader factors that may contribute to a sense of pandemic fatigue.
“The pandemic amplifies everything we find irritable in society already,” Sethi said, from the divisiveness of the 2020 presidential election to concerns over climate change. This can make it “hard to separate what is COVID-specific versus what is going on right now socio-politically.”
Brossard pushed back on framing the pandemic as a controversial issue.
“By depicting things as polarizing, we make them even more polarized, and I think we need to be careful when we do that,” she said, pointing to the bipartisan effort across two administrations to create and approve COVID-19 vaccines in record time as a crucial moment of unity.
Ultimately, both Brossard and Sethi expressed that the best way to overcome pandemic fatigue is to focus on the future. Public health officials, social scientists, epidemiologists, doctors, nurses and journalists should all work together to mitigate COVID-19 and other emerging viruses, Brossard said.
“Putting our heads together is the best way we can ensure that the communication of risk is accurate,” Brossard said.
Those who missed this panel can see it now by registering to see free sessions at Idea Fest and choosing “replay” on the festival's digital platform. The panel will also be posted at captimesideafest.com and on the Cap Times' YouTube channel next week.