As cases of the monkeypox virus rise nationwide, appointments for vaccinations have already filled up this week at the Public Health Madison & Dane County clinic, which opened Monday.
All of the available spots for the clinic’s first week were full just one day after PHMDC announced the clinic’s opening last Thursday.
On the same day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a statement it would expand eligibility to the state’s 1,486 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine, which the federal government has allocated to Wisconsin. The allotment is enough vaccine for 743 people to fully complete the two-dose series.
“Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS is currently following the federal government’s recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals at the highest risk of infection,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “At the same time, we encourage all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and take precautions to prevent the spread.”
Who can get the vaccine?
In a statement, Wisconsin health officials said they now recommend vaccination for those with known exposure to someone with monkeypox, as well as people with certain risk factors. That includes:
- People whose sexual partners were diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days.
- People who attended an event where there was known monkeypox exposure.
- Gay, bisexual, nonbinary and transgender people who have had multiple male sexual partners in the past 14 days.
The updated guidelines come about a month following the state’s first confirmed case of the disease, which was identified in a Dane County resident on June 30.
Those living in Dane County who may be eligible for the vaccine can call PHMDC at (608) 266-4821 to schedule an appointment at the agency’s clinic, which is open for two hours each weekday. The agency said it expects to receive more vaccines and is planning to open additional appointments for next week.
Still, vaccine supply is limited in Dane County. While PHMDC said the clinic will vaccinate as many people as possible who are eligible, there's no guarantee everyone will be able to be seen immediately.
Other agencies in the U.S. have also reported that demand for vaccines is outpacing the number of vials available, leaving those at the highest risk particularly vulnerable.
In a Tuesday letter, 22 U.S. senators, including Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, voiced concern about the global outbreak, urging national health agencies to increase access to the monkeypox vaccine. The statement additionally expressed worry for those in the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom are denied equitable access to health care services.
“It is critical for vaccine access to be equitable, even in the face of high demand,” the letter read. “Indeed, demand is so high for vaccination that appointment slots made available by public health agencies have been filled nearly instantly, and some sites have even crashed due to high traffic from our constituents.”
What is monkeypox?
As of Aug. 1, DHS has identified 14 cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin. Across the nation, the total number of confirmed cases is 5,189 as of July 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DHS describes monkeypox as “a rare but potentially serious disease,” with symptoms typically including a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions. The CDC recommends those who are sick with monkeypox to isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved or scabs have fallen off. Other early symptoms of the virus include fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.
Still, according to DHS, “overall risk to the public remains low” because the virus that causes monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. Unlike COVID-19, transmission of monkeypox during both brief interactions and between people in close proximity for long durations has not been reported for any person with the viral illness.
The predominant type of exposure among those with monkeypox in the U.S. is direct skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact.
“While most cases nationwide have occurred among gay, bisexual, trans, and other men who have sex with men,” state health officials said in a statement, “anyone can develop monkeypox infection if they have close contact with someone who is sick.”
The recovery period for the illness is often two to four weeks without treatment, though vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to both prevent and treat monkeypox.