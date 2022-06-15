‘He showed me how to love': Madisonians of color tell how their dads shaped their lives

When I sat down with Tory Latham at the Starbucks in Monona in May, I thought we would talk about his experience attending an Urban League construction training program, working as a construction crew supervisor for youth in Operation Fresh Start, and launching his office cleaning and car detailing business. We talked about all of those things, but the moment when Tory’s eyes lit up was when he brought up his late father. He said he takes a special joy in telling people that, despite the prevalent, pop culture stereotype of the absent Black father, his dad was present — and outstanding.
Robert “Bird” Latham, who got his nickname because his baby sister couldn’t quite say Robert, took the time to understand Tory and his brother, his biological kids, as well as his three stepchildren, all of whom had very different personalities. “As we grew, I believe he learned about the young men … and he loved them in the way that they needed,” Tory said. And it didn’t stop there. Tory thinks of his dad as a “community father,” a father figure for their many friends.
But, Tory told me, dads like his don’t get the attention they deserve. Media outlets often highlight celebrities and athletes who’ve spoken out about mental health or other issues, but overlook the “everyday fathers” who face those same challenges while barely making enough to cover their families’ expenses. “Our community gave up and forgot about us.”
“Because we don't have a ton of money, people don't see us as valuable,” Tory said. “All of those issues still exist. … But we still have to father our children. We still have to raise the next generation.”
In honor of Father’s Day, I spoke with a handful of Madisonians of color about their dads and, where possible, spoke to the dads, too. The interviews highlight the key role these dads have played in shaping their children, some of whom are now parents themselves.
Robert “Bird” Latham
Robert “Bird” Latham, the father who inspired this project, was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and later worked as a truck driver, a security guard in Chicago’s Cabrini Green housing projects, and more. “He did a little bit of everything,” his son Tory said. “The only thing he wouldn’t do is electricity.” He raised two biological kids and three stepkids. To hear Tory tell it, his whole extended family has nothing but nice things to say about Bird, who died in 2015. “Everybody wants to share something about my dad,” Tory said. Tory regularly sits in his garage beside the flag and bullets from his dad’s military funeral, and thinks back on the evenings he spent in smoky rooms as a kid while his dad and other men played cards or chess and sang. “The environment was always positive,” Tory said. “To see these men sitting around just harmonizing – you don't see stuff like that. I haven’t seen it before or since.”
Can you tell me about a moment that really showed the sort of person your dad was?
I remember the first time he showed up for one of my basketball games. I had to have been in like fourth or fifth grade. One day he came to the park and it was actually a basketball game that me and my friends were playing. We didn’t have a coach, and he sat there and he coached us. He knew every person's name, and we won. So that was like the best thing ever.
What do you like to tell other people about your dad?
He showed me how to love. I understand how to be in tune with my emotions. He was a great listener and he taught me how to be patient, which I’m still learning. He encouraged me to be happy.
What’s one of the most important things he taught you?
There’s a lot. (One time) he was (installing) brakes on a car, and it was rusted. I thought he was getting frustrated. But he just told me that he (needed to) take a step back and figure out what he wanted to do next. That stuck with me forever: There’s certain things I'm not going to lose to. Most things I will figure out.
How did your dad shape the kind of dad you are?
The most important thing to me was that he was present. I knew everyday where to find him. I don't think people really know how important it truly can be. It gave me solace. Knowing that, whatever I was going through, I wasn’t going to be rejected. That’s what I strive to be for my children.
What are some of the most important things dads can do?
Other than (just) being there, I think we can be better as fathers by being more in touch with who we are emotionally, so that we can allow our boys to to understand all parts of (themselves). We have a history of making young boys so hard that it’s hard to love them, and it's hard for them to love.
Tory & Tyelle Latham
Tory Latham is now a father himself, to his biological son Tyelle Latham, 20, and stepson Sean Watkins, 28. As a parent, he’s tried to combine what he learned from his own dad with things he’s learned on his own. When Tyelle started playing soccer at his mostly Latino elementary school, the lifelong basketball and football fan soon found himself studying position numbers and the offside rule so he could share in his son’s passion. Today, Tyelle jokes that his dad loves soccer more than he does. The Cap Times sat down with Tory and Tyelle, who’s now using what he learned from his dad as he raises his own 2-year-old daughter, Sarina Latham-Taylor.
Tyelle, what do you tell other people about your dad?
Tyelle: He's my best friend, somebody I go to all the time. He's somebody that I just always love to be around. I love his conversations, even if it has nothing to do with anything I'm interested in.
Tory: As a father, it feels good that he trusts me. Sometimes he and his friends might be having a conversation and he’ll be like, “Call my dad.”
Tyelle: For advice, a fact check. He'll bring the conversation to light.
Tyelle, can you tell me about a moment that shows the kind of person your dad is?
Tyelle: I've never seen my dad angry or (lash out). I know he (must) have had times where he was stressing, when he was depressed or just angry. I've never seen his angry side.
Tory: I'm quite speechless. It makes me really (think) back on all those times that I wasn’t sure. Right now, I feel like I did all right.
Were there times when you really were upset?
Tory: It’s always been intentional to not show it. If I show (my anger), how can I come back and talk to him about controlling his anger, controlling his emotions? Emotional intelligence is highly important.
Tell me about your shared love of soccer.
Tyelle: When I started playing club soccer (in eighth grade), he literally didn't know anything about soccer. After my first year of club soccer, he was so in tune he was coming to me like, “Did you watch this game?” “Did you practice this kick?” He started watching soccer, keeping up with players, knowing player rosters. I was like, wow, this is crazy.
Tyelle, how do you think your dad has shaped the kind of dad you are?
Tyelle: I don't think I'd be the dad that I am if he wasn’t the person that he was. He hasn't been in every situation, but he tries to speak upon it and make it make sense to you, even if he hasn't experienced it. With him doing that for me, that's what I try to do for my nieces and nephews and my own daughter.
What do you think are some of the most important things a dad can do?
Tyelle: Be there emotionally, physically and mentally. Be able to teach. I know there's just a lot of parents out there that can't teach their kids, and so that's why they feel like they can't be a parent.
What are you still working on as a dad?
Tyelle: Trying to be positive in myself and be happy with myself. If I'm happy and I'm positive, (my daughter) is gonna get happy and positive. If I'm stressing and I’m down, I can't be there for her.
Tory: Continued communication — I think that’s always going to be a thing, and it's always changing. I’m still trying to be a better listener.
What do you love about being a dad?
Tory: The relationship. Being a teacher. Having someone to be accountable to. That made me more of a man than I could ever have imagined. If it was just me taking care of myself, I could have been immature much longer.
Tyelle: I actually had to struggle with a lot of mental issues. I looked down on life a lot. Having (Sarina) opened my eyes a lot. Just seeing her smile and seeing her love me without me having to give her anything (except) my own love. I can just be me and she’ll know, “That's my dad, and I love him.” What I love about being a dad is that I get to feel those emotions and feelings that I feel like I missed out on here and there.
Patrick Yates
To Lelah Yates, 18, and Jordan Yates, 26, one of the most impressive things about their dad, Patrick Yates, is the way he adjusted his parenting style to fit their two very different personalities. It’s been a learning experience, Patrick said, but that’s the point. “Being a good dad isn't about always getting it right. It's about not giving up while you're trying to get it right,” he said in a Cap Times interview with his two kids.
What would you want people to know about your dad?
Lelah: I think my dad's really funny. I think he’s a goofball and a man of many different things. He's always present. I really appreciate that. And I’d say he’s very well spoken.
Jordan: If there's one thing that really comes to mind, especially knowing how me and Lelah are, it’s that he has the most unrivaled patience. I don't understand it. It is the most impressive and shocking quality.
Can you think of a moment that really shows the sort of person your dad is?
Lelah: We were visiting my college (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater) yesterday for my (orientation) date, which prepares you to move in and pick out classes. When we got home, I had a bunch of merchandise, and I was trying on all my special college stuff. I came out of my room, and my dad was standing there. He was staring at me and not saying anything. And he was like, “I’m proud of you.”
Jordan: I remember, back when I was in middle school, there was a particular football game that we played, and the ref was not on our side. I don't know exactly what happened, but I just remember I was in the game and (my dad) was cheering me on. And then I just turn and he's face to face with this ref. I don’t know what they were yelling about. I guess this is an overarching theme of being supportive and not being afraid to back us up if need be.
Patrick: I remember it very vividly. What actually happened was I went to pull (another kid’s) dad back because he and the ref had a little tiff. I went to usher him to the sidelines so we could continue coaching the game. That’s when the ref took it in a different direction, directing comments at me. And so I chimed in, as I typically do. Whether it's these two or my wife or another family member, I advocate for them hard because that's what was modeled for me. Family is important.
Patrick, what was it like when you became a dad?
Patrick: Wow. Exciting. Scary. Where's the manual that goes with this thing?
Jordan: Don’t talk about me like that. (Laughs.)
Patrick: It was all that stuff rolled up into this unknown adventure that we were getting ready to go on. I always say it’s the best job in the world. It's not a job that you always get right. I've made mistakes along the way. But being a good dad isn't about always getting it right. It's about not giving up while you're trying to get it right.
How did you learn to be a good dad?
Patrick: I just had a ton of really good mentors. Growing up, I had all kinds of folks around me who were just really strong good men, including my dad Thomas Yates Jr. and my uncle Leroy Yates. Growing up in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Freeport, Illinois, where there were so many strong men, just really gave me a visual to see other good dads. I think that really contributes to who I am.
Jordan and Lelah, what’s one of the most important things your dad has taught you?
Patrick: We'll see if you get this right because you know what I always say.
OK, Lelah, let’s hear it.
Lelah: “If you're not early, you're late.” That's literally you, Jordan.
Jordan: I do. I do it so much, I don't even think of it.
Lelah: And then, “You control what you say, what you do and how you react.”
Patrick: That's it. Those are the two things you can always control: what you say and what you do.
Patrick, what are some of the most important things a dad can do?
Patrick: Be present. I didn't realize how important that was until I became a dad and looked back on how my dad was around and present, and seeing so many other young boys and young men who didn't have fathers. Also, listening, not always being authoritative to the point that you don't listen to your children. That communication piece is so important when you're building relationships with your children, because if you don't do it while they're young, it'll be that much more difficult when they're older.
What’s been one of the best things about being a dad?
Patrick: Just watching their growth and maturity. I really couldn't be prouder of these two. I think, as a society, we often measure the success of people by material things or your degree. Those things are important. But if you're not just an overall good person and you don't have good morals and values and character – those are what's invaluable. We've done our best to instill that in these two. It's just good to see those qualities be reflected in their growth.
What are you still trying to learn about being a dad?
Patrick: What I’m still trying to learn is how the role changes as (we all) get more mature. How to back away slowly.
What haven't we talked about that you wanted to talk about?
Lelah: Just one thing I would say is, I think you did a really good job raising me and Jordan given the fact that me and Jordan are very different. It's like day and night. We've been in very similar situations, but the way you handle both of us is very different because we're different kinds of people. I appreciate that.
Patrick: It’s definitely situational. We parent based on your character. There's nine years difference between the two of you. Jordan was very quiet as he grew up. You were the rambunctious and loud one. So we've tried to manage being your mother and father based on who you are.
Jordan: If you don't mind, I’d like to ask my dad a question. What would you say that you learned from us?
Patrick: That’s a great question. (I’ve learned) that no two paths are the same. You each have your own loves, your own interests, your own aspirations and dreams. As a parent, you can't quench that. You’ve got to support that. Whatever you want to do, my job is to help you get there. Let me help you visualize where you want to be, and then let's lock arms and try to get there together.
José de Piérola
When the Cap Times posted on Facebook in search of community members interested in bragging about their dads, Diana de Piérola replied immediately. The Fitchburg resident grew up in Lima, Peru, the daughter of José de Piérola, an agricultural engineer who always pushed himself and his children to meet their potential. The pair spoke with the Cap Times in May, when Jose was in town to see his daughter graduate from law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Diana, why were you excited to talk about your dad?
Diana: He has been my inspiration since I was a very little kid. He has a lot of perseverance. He's very strong-willed. He has achieved a lot of recognition from different organizations. He really loves what he does every day.
José: Wow, I’m feeling so good.
How do you describe your dad to other people?
Diana: I say that he is very strong-willed. He always wants to achieve goals and overcome challenges and just keep moving forward. When I was very young, we were very, very poor, living in a neighborhood (in the El Agustino district of Lima) that was very dangerous. I always saw my dad working a lot, and then we could move to another place (in the Santiago de Surco district) that was more safe and gave us a little more peace.
Can you tell me about a moment that really showed the kind of person your dad is?
Diana: We lived in a poor neighborhood. In Peru, a poor neighborhood doesn’t usually have water all the time. You’re probably near people that do drugs or go and steal stuff. And there was terrorism in that time, so we couldn't go outside of the house. Sometimes we would hear bombs outside. And my dad was trying to work hard in the house correcting all these papers from students. Sometimes he wouldn't sleep until like four in the morning. It was tough.
How do you think that your dad's influence has shaped your life and your career?
Diana: I tend to push myself a lot to achieve goals. I try to focus on what I need and what I want, and just keep moving forward even though circumstances can be really difficult.
José: That's important. My daughter is a lawyer and my son is an economist. They didn’t want to be engineers. (Both laugh.) I don’t know why. I needed to give my books to my university because my kids didn’t decide to be engineers.
José, how did you end up getting a higher education and becoming a professor?
José: The reason is because of my father. He was an engineer, too. He told me the best way to improve not only your economic level, but also your capacity, is to improve your education. He worked in a small village in Peru as an agronomist. He was the director of an agricultural institute. He liked to work there. And I was thinking, “Why did my father spend so many years in this small town? He was very smart.” He did that because he found that the best way to be better is just to help the people and to do what he wanted to do. It’s a tradition that came to me, and I tried to give it to my children.
What is one of the most important things a dad can do?
José: The most important thing that you can do for your kids is just to introduce to them their personal responsibility and the attitude to be better everyday. It is not important to be an engineer or economist or lawyer. You need to be the best yourself.
How do you think your dad has influenced the sort of parent you are?
Diana: I try to do my best. I always try to solve myself before solving others. I try to reflect on myself and how I can improve.
José, are there any moments as a dad that really stick with you?
José: I remember when we lived in Surco, Saturdays were very important to us because, after the week when I was working hard and the kids were in school, we would meet together and have a tasty lunch – especially fish. It was the opportunity for us to talk about our problems and expectations, and, in the best way, just improve ourselves. On Sunday, everyone was in different (places). But Saturday lunch was very important for us.
Diana: I remember, when my dad started to earn a little bit more money, we were eager to go to Pizza Hut, because Pizza Hut was a hit in Peru. We all dressed up to go to that place. It was super fancy for us; we’d never gone before.
José, what's it like to see your kids now as adults and as parents?
José: I really feel happy. I feel more comfortable because my kids are in a better situation than I had when I was that age. That’s very important to me. Also I hope that they will be able to give (more) to the next generation. The money, the (skills), that’s not the reason to live. The reason to live is to be better every time, to improve yourself.
Casey Alonzo Chestnut
Casey Alonzo Chestnut was a teenager “running the streets” in Madison when his girlfriend found out she was pregnant. “It’s like a switch went on,” he told the Cap Times in an interview with his 20-year-old son Casey Tyon Chestnut. The elder Casey has helped his son learn from his dad’s mistakes, pushing him to stay in school. Today, the son lives in Sun Prairie and works as an emergency medical technician. The dad, who moved to Georgia last year, came back to town in early June for his son’s wedding.
Casey Jr., what do you like to tell other people about your dad?
Casey Jr.: All my life, he has always been there for me when I needed emotional support, or anything. I think he taught me a lot of good life lessons as far as how to be a man. I feel like we have to play by different rules as Black men, and I think he did a great job with not only telling me, but leading by example.
Casey Sr., how has being a dad changed your life?
Casey Sr.: The change has been drastic. At 13, I was what they would call a troubled teen. So from 13 to 16 or 17, I was just running the streets. (The idea of) kids or settling down or a family was nowhere in sight. But when my (now-wife) said, “I'm pregnant,” it’s like a switch went on, and I had to immediately change my mindset. It seems kind of cliché, but that's literally what happened. Knowing that you have someone that is depending on you, looking to you – it really changes the way you move, if you're trying to be an active, participating dad.
Casey Jr., what is one of the most important things your dad has shown you or taught you?
Casey Jr.: I would say God. That was probably the most important thing for me, especially after my parents split (when I was 9). After they split, it kind of got a little rough for me as far as school and just getting into a little bit of trouble. But once they got back together (when I was 11), my dad introduced me to God and the truth and stuff like that.
Can you think of a moment that really shows the kind of person your dad is?
Casey Jr.: As I started to step into manhood, I turned to my dad a lot more for advice. He's the type of person that has one-liners that kind of put you back on track. And it works for me. For example, when I went to school (to be an) EMT, I was really struggling. I was ready to give up. And he used some select words, called me a fool a couple of times. But at the end of the day, I understood the message. He was saying, it would be stupid of you to make it this far and give up. He kind of helped to take the pressure off, because I felt like I had to succeed for everybody else instead of myself.
So you encouraged him to keep going in school?
Casey Sr.: Definitely. I've told him often that I went to college twice. The first time I didn't make it all the way through. I had to use it as motivation to tell him, look, this is what I did and why I did it. When I went back the second time, this is the adjustment I made to make sure that I made the time to rigorously study. I've done a lot of things in my life young. So I try to use those experiences to lead him without glorifying it.
Casey Jr., how do you think your dad has shaped the kind of person that you are?
Casey Jr.: Most of what I am comes from him. Just having him there, especially in my teen years when I was dealing with different things, that was probably the best thing he could have done for me.
What do you think are some of the most important things that a dad can do?
Casey Sr.: Talk to their child. Let’s say I'm in the military and I can't physically be there. We can communicate through phone, through video. Because you don't know anything if you don't talk. I don’t know that you’ve got a problem unless we’re talking about it. That opens up the floodgates to a lot of different things: to trust, to (a) relationship.
Where do you think you learned how to be a good dad?
Casey Sr.: Trial and error. My father was not there. I am in no way taking my mother out of the equation, but she cannot teach me how to be a dad. It was the initial mindshift of “I'm going to do better than my dad did.” Me being around and staying present allowed me to learn as I went along. But (my son) choosing to listen and follow made it easier as well.
What are you still trying to learn about being a dad?
Casey Sr.: Consistency. Knowing that as long as I'm alive and he's alive, it's never done. It never stops. The dynamic that we've had over the past 20 years still has to be there for the next 20, 30, 40 years.
What, if anything, do you think people get wrong about dads of color and especially Black dads?
Casey Jr.: I think it's a – not necessarily a stereotype, but I don't know a better word – that Black dads just aren't there. And I'll admit it is a problem in our community, but there's a lot of Black dads that I know who are still in their child's life, and they have a great relationship.
Casey Sr.: I agree with what he said. There is a problem in our community, throughout this nation, but that's what's shown. That's what's glorified: the negative side. You don't have as many media outlets in this nation that show the Black family. We do exist. We are thriving. But when you're getting fed the opposite, then that's all you think there is. My dad wasn't there, but that didn't stop me from being a dad to my son, and that's the story for millions of Black men in this country.