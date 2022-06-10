Retired Madison pastor Jeff Wild has made it his mission to turn guns into garden tools to protest gun culture. This Saturday, he’s stepping up the effort by giving grocery gift cards to those willing to give up their guns.
The anonymous, drive-through “Guns to Gardens” buyback takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd. Participants should unload and place them in the trunk of their cars. Participants will remain in their cars during drop off while volunteers will collect the guns, check that they contain no ammunition, and cut them up to render them unusable.
Participants will receive a Pick ‘n Save gift card for each gun they surrender: $50 for each rifle or shotgun, $150 for each handgun and $250 for each semi-automatic weapon. The funds come from a $5,000 anonymous donation.
“I have no idea how many firearms will be surrendered,” said Wild, who’s been doing radio interviews and distributing flyers at local gun violence vigils to spread the word.
Wild will blacksmith the gun barrels into trowels and small pickaxes, including at two blacksmithing demonstrations Sunday at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, following each of the morning services. The demonstrations, which will start around 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., are open to the public.
Meanwhile, Wild is looking for locals interested in repurposing the other parts of the former weapons. “If there’s an artist in the community that would like to try his or her hand at making some kind of sculpture with it, I sure would like to talk with that person,” Wild said.
The Madison event is one of 13 such events happening across the country Saturday, according to the website of Guns to Gardens, which describes itself as “a coalition of like minded individuals and organizations who have a common goal to end gun violence, promote safe gun storage, and maintain safe neighborhoods.”
Plans for more buybacks
Wild, a former pastor of Advent Lutheran Church, began blacksmithing guns into garden tools three years ago after reading “Beating Guns: Hope for People Who Are Weary of Violence” by Shane Claiborne and Michael Martin. Inspired by Martin’s peace-promoting organization RAWtools, which uses blacksmithing techniques to chip away at the number of guns in the country, Wild decided to learn how to melt and transform weapons himself. To him, it’s a form of protest.
The mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have only made the retired pastor more sure that his country’s relationship with guns needs to change. “The recent acts of violence just deepen my conviction of what we're doing, and the message we're trying to lift up,” Wild said.
He calls the Buffalo supermarket shooting, in which the perpetrator killed 10 Black Americans, a hate crime. “You wonder how those seeds of hatred were sown in his life,” Wild said. “It makes me aware that we need to be sowing different kinds of seeds in people's lives that lead to health and healing for all people.”
As for the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, Wild said, “it just makes me realize that our children in this country are being sacrificed on the altar of the gun empire.”
He’s organizing a second gun buyback in December, around the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children and 6 adults were killed. That event will be hosted at 4200 Buckeye Road, the shared home of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church and Lake Edge United Church of Christ.
Any gift cards unused at Saturday’s event will be saved for the December event, Wild said, but more funds will be needed.
Meanwhile, he and the other organizers of the Guns to Gardens coalition hope to repeat the national buyback each year. Wild is in talks with the Wisconsin Council of Churches, which Wild describes as “very serious about their work with reducing gun violence,” about expanding the effort to other Wisconsin cities.
“We hope to raise funding to offer this in the Milwaukee area, and I know there's some interest in the Beloit area as well. Any other cities that are able to raise funds to do this, we would work together at setting it up and organizing an event next year,” Wild said.
“The people working on this hope to … build a movement.”