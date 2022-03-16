The Madison plant community has blossomed over the past two years, growing with pandemic planters and advice-givers. With that interest has come an increase in people swiping plants, observers say.
Sue Klein, of Klein’s Floral & Greenhouses on East Washington Avenue, said there’s a term for stealing clippings in the business: proplifting — the practice of taking (or stealing) plant material and propagating new plants from them. Although it’s part of retail, she saw a big spike in the past two years.
Last summer, Harry Luu, a doctoral student in mathematics at UW–Madison, purchased a large and expensive Monstera Thai Constellation plant in Florida and drove it up to Madison. In August, it was stolen out of his yard on the west side.
He took to the Madison Plants Facebook page to plead with the thief to return the plant, which can cost over $1,500.
“It is absolutely irreplaceable to me. I am devastated,” Luu wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “This was in a fenced in yard, tucked in the back corner. It must be someone who knows me and knows where my plants are and have planned this…I am so sad and hurt by this. I cannot afford to lose this.”
Luu runs a “math, plants and boba” blog and also has a project called “Plant Zaddy Therapy,” where he gives away free plant kits to beginners throughout the country. The project began over the pandemic as a way to spread joy to others, and also as a therapy of sorts for Luu.
“At many points I was considering giving up on my career and even my life. But then, I joined a Facebook group about giving and sharing plants, and boy was it a breathing floatie tossed in my drowning sea of sorrows,” Luu writes on his website. “After growing my collection for a few months (and receiving so much love from the Facebook Group community), I thought I would share this joy with the community during this trying time.”
As someone who gives away so many plants for free, it was befuddling for Luu and many others why someone would choose to steal one.
GROW Greenhouse owner Melissa O’Brien said running a plant store comes with the risks of any other business.
“There’s going to be theft whether it be a home decor store or a plant store or any type of store,” she said. “You have to be smart. You have to have cameras.”
Outside of GROW Greenhouse sits a now-faded sign that reads: “Smile! You’re on camera! All theft will be reported to police immediately. Your face will be plastered on social media!”
O’Brien finds the threat works just as well as the cameras themselves.
For Luu, after he reported the theft to the police and posted in every major plant group, the Monstera was found and retrieved. But many aren’t as fortunate.
Joe Klinzing, owner of Off Broadway Drafthouse, had several large planters stolen from his outdoor patio three times over the summer.
The large 14-inch pots and the plants that went with them came from a greenhouse in Fennimore.
“I made a post or two about it when they got stolen because I come out and water my plants every morning and all my plants are gone,” Klinzing said. “It’s odd that people are stealing plants. I don't know what they do with them, but they must not be able to afford them and really like ours because they are really pretty.”
Klinzing said it was frustrating to put such a huge effort into the outside area of his business and to have it taken from him.
“I'm going to have to get a little more creative on securing them. I thought, how fun would it be to put a couple of tracking devices in a couple of them to see where they're ending up?” he said. “It's hard enough with everything that's going on just running a restaurant let alone having to worry about going out and tracking plants to see who's taken them.”
Heather Rheem, another Madison planter who grew her collection by the hundreds over the course of the pandemic, told the Cap Times she’d been saved by the networking of local plant groups these last two years.
Rheem had several friends move out of state during the pandemic and she’s appreciated the opportunity to make new friends by “nerding out” over newly opened leaves and exciting growths of treasured plants.
“It’s been just so refreshing to network with kind and generous and knowledgeable plant people (who have) a shared passion for the hobby,” she said. “Trading plants amongst friends has been a total blast. It’s very exciting and gratifying to trade cuttings. Without all this networking, I’d be isolated getting excited by plants by myself.”
Yet even with an abundance of positive experiences, the groups are not immune to shady players.
Rheem said she’s gotten plants that are diseased through Facebook groups and has had friends who set out plants for pickup and never got paid.
“I got doxxed early on in my free plants and seeds group,” Rheem said, detailing an experience of giving away a plant in the group and a battle over one particular aloe plant. “I told the random person in the group that I am so sorry, someone came and picked it up. She freaked out and posted my private info on a few plant groups. I left that group for a long time because of that.”
GROW’s O’Brien chalks it up to human nature. There are good and bad seeds.
“You don't see the plants as much as someone's livelihood versus stealing a candy bar or going to a bookstore and stealing a book,” she said.