GSAFE, an organization focused on creating just schools for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin, will hold its 26th annual Celebration of Leadership on Saturday.
The event takes place at the Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will include remarks from Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan will emcee the celebration.
“This event is this really beautiful moment to affirm that our LGBT youth are beautiful, and are valuable, and are essential,” said Brian Juchems, co-executive director of GSAFE. “And we also get to celebrate the adults and educators in their lives that are sometimes literally risking their jobs, just to even acknowledge LGBT youth in the classroom, or to provide them just the basic support and dignity that all schools want to provide students.”
He said this year the event is a moment of hope for a lot of people.
“Hope is going to be extra important because the year ahead of us is going to be more of a challenge than what we've already faced,” said Juchems.
Juchems said that since last year’s event, transgender and queer youth have faced attacks in the Legislature and locally.
“Republicans are literally using trans queer youth as wedge issues and to drive their supporters out to the polls," he said. "(This celebration) is a bright, shining light in the middle of some pretty intense negativity.”
GSAFE advocates for educational justice and works to develop the leadership of LGBTQ+ students, deepening racial, gender, trans and social justice.
It also awards scholarships. This year, recipients include Harshman Sihra, who reignited his high school’s Genders & Sexualities Alliance and serves on GSAFE’s Youth Activist Council. Astrid Zambori has spent time volunteering with the Q Chat Space through the Hetrick-Martin Institute and Together For Youth.
Amir Lee is involved in many programs at his school including its Genders & Sexualities Alliance group, Black Student Union and Student Congress organizations. Eve Folstad is another award recipient who is an advocate for mental health for LGBTQ+ youth, and is now the social media manager for Prism.
TJ Creech Jr., the youth leadership organizer for GSAFE, works closely with the students and is excited to see them recognized for their leadership and activism in a room full of adults and politicians. He is looking forward to seeing his students be awarded for their hard work and to continue their activism as they move forward in their lives transitioning to college.
The students have been working with the adults and advocates in their lives to increase awareness about LGBTQ+ issues and combat legislation targeting LGBTQ people.
“Watching them grow and prosper and all that during our meetings,” Creech said. “It's like when your mom is like, ‘Look at my baby growing up’ kind of thing. That's how it feels like when your students get acknowledged for who they are and what they do.”
At this year’s event, GSAFE will also present Outkast Alterations with the group's first Brave Space Award. Outkast Alterations has served the Menomonee Falls community since 2019 and they are the first Hmong and LGBTQ+ owned business in the state.
“It's always exciting to simply relay the message that we always have, that we're here… we're still working hard,” said Creech. “GSAFE is just working as hard as ever. And that, through the pandemic and all this crazy crap that's happening, we're still here. Just doing our thing.”