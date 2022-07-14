Maintenance crews responded to the 1200 block of Regent Street Tuesday to repair a large sinkhole caused by a water main leak on Monday.
Workers reported the sinkhole, which was located in the westbound lane across from Indie Coffee, was roughly 15 feet deep. According to Madison Water Utility spokesperson Marcus Pearson, work reports indicated the sinkhole stretched to nearly 22 feet wide below the roadway surface. No injuries were reported.
According to Pearson, a water main break under Regent Street was first reported at 1:46 a.m. Monday morning. A maintenance crew arrived on site by 2:30 a.m. and fixed the break by 8:30 a.m. the same morning.
Pearson said 14 water services were disconnected around 4 a.m. but resumed once the leak was fixed. Utility crews also blocked off one of the two outbound lanes on either side of Regent Street during the repairs to access the water main via manholes.
“We responded to that call between 2 and 3 a.m. on Monday, and we fixed it all up, did everything we could,” Pearson said. “We were not aware of the sinkhole.”
However, according to Engineering Division spokesperson Hannah Mohelnitzky, city engineers received reports of a sinkhole from Diggers Hotline just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Pearson said the water utility was not notified about the issue until 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, meaning the sinkhole was left unprotected for at least four hours before crews responded. He said water crews would have responded sooner if they were aware of the issue.
“We would never leave a hazard unaddressed. If anything, we would have blocked it off, put our trucks there, put traffic cones out, and then waited for city engineering to show up,” Pearson said. “We were just unaware at that time that there was settling that was occurring, but to the naked eye, you couldn’t really see that this was happening. At some (point), that settling dropped down into a sinkhole.”
The water utility responded to the site shortly after receiving the work order Tuesday morning and immediately rerouted traffic to avoid the sinkhole. The sinkhole was backfilled and repaired with a temporary asphalt “cold patch” by 6 p.m. later that day.
Engineers later determined the sinkhole opened due to Monday’s water main repairs.
“The water main leak occurred on one side of the manhole — digging on (the leak side) caused a sinkhole to form on the other side of the municipal sewer manhole as settling occurred,” Pearson explained in an email. “MWU did not dig where the sinkhole formed.”
Utility crews will replace the temporary fix with a “hot patch” later this week, which Pearson said will last until construction crews can apply a permanent patch to the affected area.
“This is a temporary pavement patch that is strong and viable enough to perform adequately until a permanent patch is applied,” Pearson said. “The ‘hot patch’ is based on specific pavement ratings and engineering specs for the road. There should be no lapse in performance exhibited by the “hot patch” in terms of sturdiness (or) smoothness.”
According to Pearson, sinkholes rarely open under Madison streets. He said this is the first incident of its kind he’s seen since joining MWU last year.
“Oftentimes, when we go out to fix a water main break, we usually do not have to reach back out to engineering for any reason. Even besides sinkholes, typically there’s no interaction or no calls in effect with a water main that causes a sinkhole with the sewer,” he said. “This is very, very rare.”