When Aldo Leopold purchased his farm outside of Baraboo along the Wisconsin River in the 1930s, there were only a couple hundred cranes in the whole state. He was concerned that the sandhill crane, like the passenger pigeon and Carolina parakeet, would become extinct in Wisconsin and disappear.
Although Leopold was a visionary, fortunately, he was incorrect about the sandhill cranes. To celebrate their recovery in Wisconsin, the International Crane Foundation and the Aldo Leopold Foundation have joined forces to host the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest Nov. 10-12 in Baraboo.
The festival is a celebration of what happens when communities and individuals come together to care for wildlife and each other, while finding conservation solutions.
“Sandhill cranes are one of the great conservation success stories of the past century, soaring back from the brink of extinction in Wisconsin thanks to farmers, wetland conservation efforts, and reduced hunting pressure,” Richard Beilfuss, president and CEO of the International Crane Foundation, said in a statement. “They are part of our everyday lives in ways I couldn’t have imagined a few decades ago.
“I am delighted to join together with the Aldo Leopold Foundation and our community to celebrate this great achievement and revel in these magical birds.”
The festival begins Nov. 10 with a crane-viewing tour led by ornithologist Stan Temple, who serves as a Leopold Foundation senior fellow. There may be thousands of cranes on the Wisconsin River near Leopold’s shack and farm.
Buddy Huffaker, the executive director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, said this event is something the two organizations have talked about for several years and he's excited to see it come to fruition.
“We have a range of activities and opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate in and for various weather conditions,” Huffaker said. “I'm looking forward to just seeing who all comes out and how they engage. We have a whole range of speakers that are going to be available to the public.”
On Nov. 11 and 12, the festival will feature lectures, seminars, screenings of the documentaries “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time” and “Crane Song,” food, crane art, and tours of each organization. Tickets are $30-35 for a single day, $55 for both Friday and Saturday and $6 for youth. Some add-on tours have an additional cost and the full schedule is available online. The festival will be held at both sites with shuttle services between the two.
People will also be able to see a spectacle of thousands of sandhill cranes throughout the area in preparation for their annual migration. One of the seminars will be a conversation with Bill Quackenbush, the heritage division manager of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“He will be talking about this part of the world, and the Ho-Chunk Nation’s connection to the land and cranes and wildlife,” Huffaker said. “I think it is increasingly important to hear other perspectives and stories about how different cultures connect to the land, so that we can all learn from that. I think that'll be a talk not to be missed.”
The International Crane and Aldo Leopold foundations are collaborating to create multiple ways and opportunities for people to see cranes, while not disrupting them.
“We kind of collaborate a lot individually,” Huffaker added. “There's a lot of personal and professional overlap between our teams. This has been a fun opportunity to really have an official collaboration where we're working together.
“To see the energy, the ideas and the expertise that is available between the organizations to share with the world has been really fun. We're really pleased with the advanced registration and anticipate a really fun three days.”