As of Wednesday, nearly 140,000 Wisconsin voters had returned absentee ballots for the state’s Aug. 9 primary election.
That same day, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — just two days after Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson made the same move.
Three weeks earlier, businessman Kevin Nicholson ended his bid for governor in the Republican primary.
Because ballots must be ready 45 days before Election Day, all three candidates’ names will be listed on primary ballots. Voters who have already returned their ballots may have filled in the bubble for a candidate who’s no longer in the race.
For those voters, all is not lost. Wisconsin law allows voters to “spoil” their ballot and request a new one, for a total of three ballots.
The following information comes from training materials and guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Who can request to have a ballot spoiled?
Only the voter who cast the ballot can make the request, which must be submitted to their local clerk in writing or via email.
Does a voter need a reason to spoil their ballot?
A voter can spoil their ballot for any reason: for example, making a mistake on the original ballot, changing their mind about their choices or having voted for a candidate who is no longer in the race.
What happens after the request is made?
If the voter requests a new absentee ballot, the clerk notes on the absentee certificate envelope whether the new ballot is the second or third, and makes the same note in the state’s absentee ballot log and the inspectors’ statement.
What’s the deadline to spoil an absentee ballot?
If voting by mail, the deadline is 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election (in this case, Aug. 4). If voting absentee in person, the deadline is the end of the municipal clerk’s in-person absentee voting hours.
Can a voter spoil an already completed and returned absentee ballot on Election Day and cast another ballot at their polling place?
No.
However, if a voter has not returned their absentee ballot before Election Day, they can vote in person instead.
Voters with additional questions should contact their local clerks for more information: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/My-Municipal-Clerk.