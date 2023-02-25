Following is a weekly review republished with permission from WisPolitics.com. To read the full report and subscribe to WisPolitics, click here.
Quotes of the Week
"She's promised to put her thumb on the scales of justice, to make sure that cases come out the way she wants them to come out, rather than based on what the law commands. This is an ancient form of dishonesty that has been universally condemned for thousands of years."
— Former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly on election night referring to liberal opponent Janet Protasiewicz as he came in second in the state Supreme Court primary, sending him to the April 4 general election.
"I'll be running against someone who doesn't think women get to make their own reproductive rights. I will guarantee you that my opponent, if elected, will uphold the 1849 near-total abortion ban. I can guarantee you that."
— Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz after her first-place finish to get on the April ballot.
"If the university wants to go out and raise private resources, I think that’s an excellent use of their fundraising prowess if they choose to. I think it’s probably not something we’re going to be able to fund at the state level when we see so many folks struggling with paying their taxes and all of the other bills."
— Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a Daily Cardinal scoop on the future of the UW System’s Tuition Promise program, which is aimed at giving underserved students access to college.
"Partnering with the Legislature on the structure of this program to make it a reality will be a priority, as we believe we share the common goal of addressing workforce challenges. However, our regional universities will need state support to provide these Tuition Promise opportunities for future students and families."
— UW System President Jay Rothman in a statement.
Evers’ budget includes $879M to boost pay, benefits for state employees
Along with a healthy raise, state employees would see more days off and a shorter waiting period to get the employer share of their health insurance premiums, under Gov. Tony Evers’ budget.
Altogether, Evers is proposing about an $879 million increase in pay and benefits for existing state employees, not including the cost for the new positions he wants to add. In addition, he budgeted another $93.9 million in general purpose revenue for fiscal year 2023-24 to account for an extra pay period that occurs once every 12 years.
Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the proposals are part of the guv’s overall plan to “bolster our workforce statewide, maintain our economic momentum, and prepare our state for the 21st century.”
Provision to extend bar hours for 2024 RNC could be part of broader package to change alcohol laws
Those hoping to push back bar time during the Republican National Convention could have three options to get it done: the budget, a standalone bill or a broader package of changes to alcohol laws now in the works.
Various players in Wisconsin’s alcohol industry say they’ve been working on a package of changes to state laws that they hope to present to lawmakers in the near future. The proposals would touch everyone from producers to consumers. The alcohol industry insiders who spoke with WisPolitics.com this week wouldn’t say what’s in the working draft other than a provision similar to what Gov. Tony Evers put in his budget on extending bar hours during the RNC.
The Tavern League’s Scott Stenger added nothing is worth releasing until there’s a final deal that can be presented to lawmakers for introduction. He acknowledged similar talks over the past eight years have failed to result in a deal that was signed into law.
Political TV
"UpFront" is a statewide commercial TV news magazine show airing Sundays around the state. This week's show, hosted by GERRON JORDAN and MATT SMITH, features state Dem Party Chair BEN WIKLER and state GOP Chair BRIAN SCHIMMING on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Also on the show, former U.S. House Speaker PAUL RYAN, R-Janesville, discusses reforms he’s pushing the GOP to embrace and why he’d be a no-show at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. And JR ROSS, editor of WisPolitics.com, highlights the main takeaways from Tuesday’s primary and looks ahead to April.
"Rewind," a weekly show from WisconsinEye and WisPolitics.com, airs at 8 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. on Sundays in addition to being available online. On this week's episode, WisPolitics.com's JR ROSS and CBS 58’s EMILEE FANNON analyze Tuesday’s primary results and look at the dynamics at play going into the April 4 general election.
"The Insiders" is a weekly WisOpinion.com web show featuring former Democratic Senate Majority Leader CHUCK CHVALA and former Republican Assembly Speaker SCOTT JENSEN. This week features two episodes. In one, the Chvala and Jensen remember the life and career of former Gov. TONY EARL, and in another, the two review Tuesday’s primary results.
“In Focus: Wisconsin” airs Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1 with host PETE ZERVAKIS. This week’s show focuses on Black-owned businesses and examines Black maternal health and wellness. Guests include: Rep. DORA DRAKE, D-Milwaukee, Bronzeville Collective MKE owners LILO ALLEN and TIFFANY MILLER, and GABE DOYLE and MICAELA BERRY-SMITH of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness.
PBS Wisconsin’s "Here and Now" airs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays with anchor FREDERICA FREYBERG.
"Capital City Sunday" airs at 9 a.m. Sunday on WKOW-TV in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse and WQOW-TV in Eau Claire. This week, host LANCE VEESER talks with liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge JANET PROTASIEWICZ about her bid for state Supreme Court, Capital Times Capitol Bureau Chief JESSE OPOIEN on the high court race and the death of former Gov. TONY EARL, and U.S. Rep. DERRICK VAN ORDEN, R-Prairie du Chien, on his recent trip to the US-Mexico border.
Week Ahead
Monday: The Wisconsin Policy Forum hosts a Madison mayoral debate. 6 p.m.: Madison Central Library.
Tuesday: The Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety holds a public hearing on legislation regarding reckless driving, vehicle theft, felons in possession of firearms and other issues. 10 a.m.: 225 Northwest, state Capitol.
Tuesday: The Thompson Center on Public Leadership holds a debate on abortion policy. 6 p.m.: UW–Madison Memorial Union.
Wednesday: The La Follette School of Public Affairs hosts its annual La Follette Forum. This year’s event focuses on policy implementation. 9 a.m.: Monona Terrace, Madison.
Thursday: The Senate Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges holds a public hearing on the appointment of Missy Hughes as secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. 10 a.m.: 300 Southeast, state Capitol.
Names in the News
WisPolitics.com luncheon with the GOP co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee, Sen. HOWARD MARKLEIN, of Spring Green, and Rep. MARK BORN, of Beaver Dam, at the Madison Club for a discussion on the state budget.
WisPolitics.com and WisBusiness.com Town & Gown dinner featuring MIKE KNETTER, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Knetter previously served as senior staff economist for the Council of Economic Advisers for former presidents GEORGE H.W. BUSH and BILL CLINTON.
WisPolitics.com Madison Club events: March 7 luncheon with Gov. TONY EVERS on his two-year budget plan, the $7 billion surplus, shared revenue and other top issues; and an April 6 luncheon with Marquette Law School Poll Director CHARLES FRANKLIN on the state Supreme Court race and other top issues.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists RAQUEL RUTLEDGE of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and COREY JOHNSON of the Tampa Bay Times will speak at a “Pulitzer Prize on the Road” event on March 28 at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison. Rutledge will share her experience reporting on deadly electrical fires in Milwaukee, which disproportionately affected Black renters. Register for the free event here.
UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies will hold a “Batteries and Electrification: Is it Sustainable?” discussion on March 23 in Grainger Hall. The event will feature: ESS Inc. CEO ERIC DRESSELHUYS, Executive Director and Vice Provost of Drexel University’s Environmental Collaboratory MATHY VATHANARAJ STANISLAUS; and NGO journalist at the MacArthur Foundation EMILY PICKRELL.
Gov. TONY EVERS has appointed DENISE GAUMER HUTCHISON, northeast regional organizer for the Wisconsin Public Education Network, as chair of the Wisconsin Women’s Council. The group also announced the hiring JENIFER COLE this past fall, who was most recently the Department of Workforce Development’s legislative liaison. Evers also appointed GABBY ARANDA-PINO, sexual and reproductive health supervisor for Public Health Madison & Dane County, to the council.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader DEVIN LeMAHIEU appointed Sens. DIANNE HESSELBEIN, D-Middleton, and RACHAEL CABRAL-GUEVERA, R-Appleton, to serve on the women's council. Cabral-Guevara was a member of the council during her time in the Assembly, but it will be Hesselbein’s first time as a member.
Evers this week also appointed SUMMER STRAND to the Public Service Commission. Evers appointed Strand to the Building Commission in 2019 as its citizen member. Strand also previously served as administrator of the Division of Facilities Development at the Wisconsin Department of Administration. She will replace ELLEN NOWAK, whose term ends on Wednesday.
Endorsements
The following is a list of recent endorsements, based on emails received by WisPolitics.com:
Supreme Court:
JANET PROTASIEWICZ: SEIU Wisconsin State Council, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, U.S. Sen. TAMMY BALDWIN, U.S. Rep. GWEN MOORE, U.S. Rep. MARK POCAN, 350 Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, Justice JILL KAROFSKY, Family Friendly Action PAC, former U.S. Attorney General ERIC HOLDER, Wisconsin Conservation Voters
DANIEL KELLY: Waukesha County Judge JENNIFER DOROW, Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin
8th Senate District
JODI HABUSH SINYKIN: Wisconsin Conservation Voters
Lobbyist Watch
