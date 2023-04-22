Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr told Joint Legislative Audit Committee members he largely agrees with findings from an audit of Wisconsin’s probation and parole program.
Carr during a hearing Thursday said he is working to implement 21 of the Legislative Audit Bureau’s 27 recommendations on improving the Division of Community Corrections. He added there are six findings his agency wants to discuss further, but he did not list exactly the recommendations he wants to talk about.
The report recommended various improvements to how DOC handles probation and parole violations, such as ensuring violation reports are completed within 10 days and ensuring violations are consistently investigated. The report also recommends DOC modify its policies to specify when probation and parole agents are allowed more time to review violations, complete initial needs and risk assessments, and look at program differences across the state.
Committee Co-Chair Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, prompted Carr’s response, saying if he could leave the hearing knowing how many of the recommendations Carr plans to take up, “I will feel much better.”
Wittke and fellow Co-Chair Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, focused on DOC’s evidence-based practices policy in its probation program.
Wimberger opened the hearing with his views on how the criminal justice system is supposed to work in Wisconsin. He said judges sentence offenders based on the nature of the offense, the character of the defendant and the need to protect the public.
“It’s been a near-constant philosophical battle to discover the right balance of those things,” he said. “And theories seem to come and go in fashion. Sometimes the pendulum swings towards incapacitation or punishment. Today, it’s swung towards rehabilitation.”
$44,000 to imprison, $4,000 to supervise
Carr later said the evidence-based practices policy both reduces the burden on taxpayers and improves public safety. He noted Wisconsin’s probation and parole policy is modeled after other states such as Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana.
“They’ve managed to reduce prison populations and improve outcomes at the same time,” he said. “That’s fascinating to me how you can, through programmatic efforts and how you support people who are involved in the system, how you can actually change their lives so that they don’t repeat criminal behavior.”
Carr noted it costs Wisconsin taxpayers $44,000-$55,000 per year to keep one person in prison and about $4,000 per year per person on community supervision.
Part of the DOC policy is a program designed to evaluate how much of a risk a person is of reoffending while on release and what kind of consequences those who violate release conditions should face.
The system is called Correctional Offender Management Profiling for Alternative Sanctions, or COMPAS. The system makes recommendations, but DOC employees can override those recommendations if they find reason to increase or decrease the risk assessment level.
Wittke pointed out LAB’s report found 38.8 percent of COMPAS recommendations were overridden by community corrections agents in 2019, adding those recommendations affect how safe his constituents feel at home.
But DOC Deputy Secretary Jared Hoye argued that number doesn’t show the whole picture. He pointed out the LAB report also shows the override rate decreased to 27.8 percent in 2022. He argued that drop reflects changes DOC made in response to the higher override rate.
“And so when we made some of those changes, we take a look at what is a severity level or a consequence that our agents are constantly overriding because they’re saying ‘no, this is not an adequate response,'” he said. “Some of those we built in and changed to a higher level so that it’s not an override anymore.”
More from WisPolitics at www.wispolitics.com.
See the audit recommendations: