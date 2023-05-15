Capitol evening 083122 01-12222022194228 (copy)

Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus has dropped slightly, from $7.1 billion to $6.9 billion, according to new estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released Monday.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus has dropped slightly, from $7.1 billion to $6.9 billion, according to new estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released Monday.

 

The news comes as the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee works its way through the 2023-25 state budget after scrapping almost the entirety of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed spending plan. The revised figures are influenced by tax collection data from the month of April and a recent forecast of the national economy from S&P Global.

 

Projections for the state’s tax collections have fluctuated over the last six months, starting with a projected $6.6 billion surplus in November, updated to $7.1 billion in January.

 

“The news today is unsurprising. Financial mismanagement in Washington has negatively impacted the national economy,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, in a statement. “However, Wisconsin is still in a historically strong financial position. The Joint Finance Committee is working to craft a budget that will prudently invest in core priorities and set our state up for success, regardless of national headwinds.”

 

Joint Finance co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said in a joint statement the revised estimate confirms the Legislature is “on the right track” by drafting a “cautious budget.”

 

“The re-estimates reflect the current economic environment we are in and the reality we face over the next three years. In response to this reality, we will continue to craft a responsible budget that is made for Wisconsin,” they said.

 

A spokesperson for Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new projections.

Jessie Opoien joined the Cap Times in 2013 and covers politics and state government as the Capitol bureau chief. She grew up in northeastern Wisconsin and prior to joining the Cap Times, covered education and local government at the Oshkosh Northwestern. You can follow her on Twitter @jessieopieSupport Jessie's work and local journalism by becoming a Cap Times memberTo comment on this story, submit a letter to the editor.