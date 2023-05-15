Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus has dropped slightly, from $7.1 billion to $6.9 billion, according to new estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released Monday.
The news comes as the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee works its way through the 2023-25 state budget after scrapping almost the entirety of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed spending plan. The revised figures are influenced by tax collection data from the month of April and a recent forecast of the national economy from S&P Global.
Projections for the state’s tax collections have fluctuated over the last six months, starting with a projected $6.6 billion surplus in November, updated to $7.1 billion in January.
“The news today is unsurprising. Financial mismanagement in Washington has negatively impacted the national economy,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, in a statement. “However, Wisconsin is still in a historically strong financial position. The Joint Finance Committee is working to craft a budget that will prudently invest in core priorities and set our state up for success, regardless of national headwinds.”
Joint Finance co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said in a joint statement the revised estimate confirms the Legislature is “on the right track” by drafting a “cautious budget.”
“The re-estimates reflect the current economic environment we are in and the reality we face over the next three years. In response to this reality, we will continue to craft a responsible budget that is made for Wisconsin,” they said.
A spokesperson for Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new projections.