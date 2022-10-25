In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will select their governor for the next four years, U.S. senator for the next six, and positions down the ballot including attorney general, secretary of state and state legislators. Early in-person voting began Tuesday.
Here’s what voters should know about casting their ballots in this year’s general election.
When is Election Day?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. As always, as long as you’re in line to vote by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.
Where do I vote?
You can find your polling place by visiting the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website. Enter your address and it’ll show you where to vote.
What about early voting?
In-person absentee voting is allowed starting Oct. 25, through Nov. 6 (the Sunday before Election Day). However, locations and hours will vary based on what your local clerk offers — and available locations might not include your usual polling place. To find out about your options, enter your address on this MyVote page.
What if I’m not registered to vote?
Are you picking up on a theme here? You can search MyVote to find out if you’re registered to vote, update your existing information or register in the first place.
You can register online or by mail up to 20 days before the election, or at your local clerk’s office until 5 p.m. (or close of business) the Friday before Election Day.
And if you don’t have a chance to register ahead of time, you can register in person at your polling place on Election Day.
No matter how you register, you’ll need to provide proof of residence (see acceptable forms here).
Can I register to vote if I’m currently experiencing homelessness?
If you are experiencing homelessness at the time of the election, you can still register to vote, and you can establish proof of residence with a letter from a shelter or an organization that provides services for homeless individuals. Learn more here.
If I’m registered to vote, what do I do when I show up at my polling place?
You’ll need to state your name and address, and show an acceptable photo ID.
Here’s a list of acceptable IDs — and if you don’t have one of those, you can get a free state ID card at your local Division of Motor Vehicles office (read here to see what you need to bring).
You’ll also need to sign the poll book, unless you’re physically unable to do so.
If you show up without an ID, you may cast a provisional ballot. It will be counted as long as you bring a valid ID to your polling place by 8 p.m. that evening, or to your clerk’s office by 4 p.m. the Friday after the election.
What if I have a disability and need assistance casting my ballot?
A federal court ruling issued in August affirmed that voters with disabilities may receive help from a third party while casting their ballots.
More information on how to legally do so is available from Disability Rights Wisconsin.
Voters with disabilities also have the right to additional accommodations at the polling place. The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition offers resources on its website, including this “Know Your Rights” fact sheet.
What’s on my ballot this year?
Some statewide positions will be on every ballot. Those are:
Governor and lieutenant governor, which are elected on one ticket
- Tony Evers/Sara Rodriguez (Democratic/incumbent)
- Tim Michels/Roger Roth (Republican)
- Joan Ellis Beglinger (Independent)
Attorney general
- Josh Kaul (Democratic/incumbent)
- Eric Toney (Republican)
Secretary of state
- Doug La Follette (Democratic/incumbent)
- Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (Republican)
- Neil Harmon (Libertarian)
- Sharyl R. McFarland (Wisconsin Green Party)
State treasurer
- Aaron Richardson (Democratic)
- John S. Leiber (Republican)
- Andrew Zuelke (Constitution)
U.S. senator
- Ron Johnson (Republican/incumbent)
- Mandela Barnes (Democratic)
You’ll also see races specific to your region for U.S. Congress, state Assembly and, depending where you live, state Senate.
Beyond that, you could see local races including positions like county sheriff, along with referendum questions specific to your county.
And yes, you can enter your address into the MyVote website to find out what’s on your ballot.