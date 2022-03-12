Activist Steven Olikara is ready to occupy the crypto candidate lane in Wisconsin's Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
Olikara, the founder and former CEO of the Millennial Action Project, announced this week that his campaign will sell NFTs — non-fungible tokens — in an effort to highlight modern tech policies.
"We need a modern senator with modern policies to maximize the good and minimize the bad of tech that will impact Wisconsinites," Olikara wrote in a series of tweets announcing the move. "That includes social media, AI, automation, crypto, and more. We will be releasing pro-democracy policies related to these issues in the coming weeks. My goal with the NFT is to draw attention to these issues — and share a unique piece of the campaign with the Team Olikara community."
Olikara's campaign released 30 NFTs (split among five designs) on Thursday, each available at a starting price of $50. Although NFTs are frequently sold through an online marketplace, Olikara will sell his via the merchandise store on his campaign website in order to obtain the information necessary to comply with federal campaign finance laws.
On Jan. 10, Bloomberg reported that crypto currency is "creeping" into U.S. politics as Congressional candidates use NFTs to raise funds for the midterm elections. "Democrat Shrina Kurani, an engineer who’s running for a House seat in California, and Republican Blake Masters, who’s vying for the Senate in Arizona, have offered NFTs as incentives for donors, to varying degrees of success."
So, what's an NFT?
It's part of the blockchain, duh.
The what now?
The blockchain is a technology that, essentially, serves as a decentralized, digital ledger for financial transactions. This is what powers cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin.
OK, I'll pretend I understand the blockchain. So again, what is an NFT?
"Fungible" means replaceable. A non-fungible token, then, is a unique digital asset that cannot be replaced.
Imagine buying a piece of art, or any other kind of collectible item, and it comes with a certificate of authenticity. Now imagine that item only exists digitally. An NFT is like a certificate of authenticity for a digital asset. This could be a song, a video, an image or a whole bunch of other things.
What is Steven Olikara selling?
Olikara's campaign is selling NFTs for five images, each featuring Olikara's face. One highlights the city of Milwaukee, another promotes Black liberation and another features the "Progress Pride" flag. Two of the NFTs are red, white and blue. The starting price for each is $50.
The campaign only offers two physical pieces of merchandise: T-shirts for $30 and yard signs for $25.
Olikara wrote in a tweet that "Wisconsinites intuitively get the idea behind NFTs" because so many own Green Bay Packers stock.
"We can be ahead of the game with emerging technologies, protect our democracy," he wrote, "and ensure our workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and more will stand to benefit in this new economy."
In a statement, Olikara added that technological advances are not bound by political party, "but the federal government has been behind on smart policy for the technology sector."
Why would a political candidate raise funds this way?
It's a way for Olikara to differentiate himself from the other Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.
The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found that 94% of registered voters either haven't heard enough about Olikara to have an opinion about him, or don't know what their opinion is. Two percent had a favorable opinion of him, and 3% had an unfavorable opinion.
In terms of name recognition and favorability, that put Olikara near the very bottom of the Democratic primary field.
On the other end of the spectrum, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was viewed favorably by 22% of voters and unfavorably by 14%. Sixty-two percent either haven't heard enough about him or don't know their opinion.