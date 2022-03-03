Wisconsin woman fights to expand coverage for breast screenings

Gail Zeamer never missed her annual mammograms — but her mammograms missed her tumor.
The Neenah woman was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2016, revealed by an ultrasound. Her previous mammograms hadn’t caught the tumor, because she — like about 45% of women — has dense breasts.
Her delayed diagnosis sent her into action, on a mission to ensure other women wouldn’t face the same obstacles she did. She contacted her state representative — former Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah — and they worked together to introduce a bill requiring medical facilities to give patients with dense breast tissue information about breast density. Republican former Gov. Scott Walker signed it into law in 2018
But Zeamer’s fight isn’t done. Not with the Legislature, and not with cancer.
She’s now urging lawmakers to approve a bill that would cap patient payments for additional breast screenings — like ultrasounds or MRIs — at $50.
The bill’s chances of making it to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk in the current legislative session, as it draws to a close, are slim to none — but Zeamer wants to keep it on lawmakers’ minds.
A tumor ‘masked’ by dense tissue
When Zeamer was about 45, she felt a lump in her left breast and mentioned it to her doctor. She was told it was likely cystic, and encouraged to monitor it and continue her annual mammograms. Her results remained normal.
But not long after her January 2016 mammogram, her doctor noticed swelling in a lymph node — and that was when her cancer was detected.
“Basically, my tumor had been masked by my dense breast tissue for several years,” Zeamer said in an interview.
Following her initial diagnosis, Zeamer underwent chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy. During those treatments, she had a lot of time to read — and she decided to learn more about dense breast tissue.
Women’s breasts are composed of fibrous, glandular and fatty tissues. A higher percentage of glandular tissue, compared to fatty tissue, equates to a denser breast.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, higher breast density is associated with a higher risk for breast cancer — but not a higher rate of fatality among cancer patients. Additionally, dense breast tissue can hide cancers, because fibrous and glandular tissues, like tumors, look white on a mammogram.
“I started to get very tunnel-vision focus. I’m not going to let this happen to anybody else,” Zeamer said. “I am not a politically minded person at all — I’m a mom, I’m a wife, I was a full-time speech therapist — so I had to go online and find (my state representative), and he met me in a coffee shop in Neenah, and I told him about my situation.”
With the help of Rohrkaste and state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, Zeamer’s efforts were successful. With Walker’s signature on the bipartisan bill in 2018, Wisconsin became one of more than 30 states to require facilities that provide mammograms to notify women with dense breast tissue about the associated risks.
‘Equity’ for early cancer detection
From Zeamer’s perspective, the 2018 law was a good start — but not enough.
That’s where Senate Bill 413/Assembly Bill 416 come into play.
The bipartisan legislation — spearheaded by Darling and Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton — would expand on the 2018 law. Under the proposal, health insurance policies would be required to cover essential breast screenings (when certain criteria are met) — such as ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging — either fully or with a maximum out-of-pocket cost of $50.
“While mammograms are covered by insurance, additional essential screenings like an MRI or ultrasound can leave women with exorbitant out-of-pocket costs. On average, these costs can range from $350 to $1,084 per screening,” Darling told a Senate committee in October 2021. “This price tag is a barrier to treatment for many women. Unfortunately, women who refuse this needed testing due to cost may see their cancer progress while they wait for their next mammogram.”
The coverage requirement would apply for women whose mammograms show dense breast tissue, women at a higher risk for cancer or women whose providers deem the screenings to be medically necessary. Under current law, health insurance policies are required to cover annual mammograms for women ages 50 and up. They are also required to cover two mammograms for women between the ages of 45 and 49 if certain criteria are met.
The bill would “offer equity among all women of the state for early detection of cancer,” Zeamer said.
“The gap between notification and actual additional screening — that’s what we’re trying to fill,” she said.
Groups supporting the legislation include the Wisconsin Medical Society, Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians, Wisconsin Radiological Society, Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association, Medical College of Wisconsin, General Electric Company and the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
The Alliance of Health Insurers, America’s Health Insurance Plans, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative and the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans are registered against the bill.
Insurers have concerns
Dr. Gregg Bogost, chair of the Wisconsin Radiological Society Government Relations Committee, noted in testimony that MRI, ultrasound and 3-D mammography are often not covered by insurance.
“All of us breast imagers … routinely see, and well-designed studies have shown, how such MRI and ultrasounds have saved lives of patients because cancers are detected at any early stage, before it has spread,” Bogost said.
Insurance groups registered against the bill generally say they support its goal, but oppose putting coverage criteria into law.
“Health plans are required today to provide patients access to medically necessary treatment and are required to provide first-dollar coverage for preventive care,” said Wisconsin Association of Health Plans director of government and public affairs Tim Lundquist in committee testimony. “These requirements ensure health plans continually review coverage policies so that patients have access to the right care at the right time.
“Flexibility and adaptability are key, and insurance providers’ coverage policies change with developments in medical science and practice. Placing specific coverage criteria into law is an alternative approach, but one that can inhibit change and promote adherence to what can become a dated set of guidelines.”
Lundquist also argued that putting coverage criteria into law could “provide a final answer to questions that are still under debate.”
In this particular case, he noted, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does not recommend routine use of additional screening for women “with dense breasts who are asymptomatic and have no additional risk factors.”
Rebecca Hogan, a lobbyist for the Alliance of Health Insurers, noted in testimony that, in most cases, the group’s members provide coverage for essential breast screenings for people with dense breasts and above-average risks for breast cancer.
The organization doesn’t object to providing that coverage, Hogan said, but it does object to the “wide discretion” for medical necessity granted under the bill and the “ambiguity of the language around risk assessment tools.”
The health insurance groups object to the $50 cap, arguing that while it would reduce costs for an individual patient, those costs would be shifted to others in the system.
‘A matter of women’s lives’
If Zeamer had her way, there would be no cost to patients for additional breast screenings.
Since the first law was signed in 2018, her cancer has spread.
In November 2021, she learned it had moved to her bones and her brain. It is now classified as stage 4 — which means it is treatable, but not curable.
‘I’m hoping for the very best, because there’s very good health care for me available at this point,” Zeamer said. “It’s not something that can be cured, but I’m hoping to live a longer life and contribute to my family as much as I can.”
Zeamer knows the current legislative session is all but over, but she’s still hopeful lawmakers will make the bill a priority — if not now, then in the next session.
“This is a matter of women’s lives, and I would hope legislators would work quickly to get it done and not wait,” she said.