Four Wisconsin voters with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit on Monday seeking assurance that they will be able to receive the help they need in order to cast their ballots, following a state Supreme Court ruling that only a voter may return their ballot in person.
The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. As a part of that lawsuit, the court heard arguments about who is allowed to place completed absentee ballots in the mail.
In its 4-3 ruling, the court declined to decide “whether the law permits a voter’s agent to place an absentee ballot in the mail on the voter’s behalf.”
Following that ruling, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe advised voters to personally mail completed absentee ballots back to their local election clerks — but added that they should prioritize guidance from local election officials about how to return ballots.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, seeks relief against the state’s administration of elections “in any manner that does not permit disabled voters to receive third-party assistance in returning properly marked absentee ballots.”
"In combination with (the court’s ruling), Administrator Wolfe’s comments delivered a disturbing message to voters with disabilities: ballot-return assistance is prohibited in all circumstances throughout Wisconsin,” the plaintiffs argued, noting that ballot-return assistance (having another person return their absentee ballot in person or place it in the mail) is the only way they can vote absentee.
The complaint notes that some voters with disabilities are physically incapable of voting in person on Election Day.
“And when a state makes it impossible for some voters with disabilities to vote at all, it violates the U.S. Constitution,” the complaint argues.
Plaintiffs include Timothy Carey, of Appleton, who has advanced Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is unable to move his body; Martha Chambers, of Milwaukee, who is paralyzed from the neck down; Scott Luber, of Mequon, who has muscular dystrophy; and Mike Reece, of Sun Prairie, who has cerebral palsy.
Under the court’s ruling in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission and WEC’s application of that ruling, the complaint alleges, the only way for plaintiffs to be sure they are lawfully voting is by personally returning their ballot to the clerk’s office or personally placing their ballot in the mail.
“Now Plaintiffs are faced with an impossible, and unlawful, choice: abstain from voting altogether or risk that their ballots will be invalidated, or that their only available method to vote absentee (ballot-return assistance) could subject them to prosecution,” the complaint argues. “Using ballot-return assistance, as they must, to vote absentee in November will subject Plaintiffs to disproportionate risks, simply because they are voters with disabilities who would like to exercise their precious right to vote.”
The lawsuit seeks a declaration “that qualifying Wisconsin voters with disabilities are entitled to ballot-return assistance, for both mail and in-person ballot return.”