America is 15 months from the 2024 election, and Wisconsin remains a key battleground state.
In addition to potentially having an outsized influence on the presidential election, the state’s voters will decide eight races for the U.S. House, plus a U.S. Senate seat that could be pivotal as Democrats hold a razor thin 51-49 majority.
Democrats see a potential opportunity to flip two Republican-controlled House seats, while GOP operatives are trying to mount a credible challenge to incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin as she seeks a third term.
No challengers have yet emerged to take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore in the heavily liberal 4th Congressional District, which represents Milwaukee, or Rep. Mike Gallagher in his solidly Republican 8th Congressional District that encompasses northeastern Wisconsin.
Four other incumbents have seemingly safe advantages in their districts, even with opposing candidates.
That means just two of the eight House districts are expected to be competitive in 2024, according to Barry Burden, professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Senate seat could be competitive, Burden told the Cap Times, but a high-profile Republican challenger to Baldwin has yet to step forward.
The wild card is the state Supreme Court. With its new liberal majority, the court could hear a case on the state’s congressional maps and rule in favor of redrawing the Republican-favored maps ahead of the election, although how likely that is to happen is unclear, he said.
“I don't know if those cases will be successful, or if it will happen fast enough to affect the elections for next year,” Burden said. “But that's one wild element in all of this that could change things pretty significantly if those districts get redrawn before the primaries.”
Whatever happens with the state’s voting districts, challengers to most House members have already declared their candidacies, while a longshot candidate recently announced her bid to take Baldwin’s Senate seat.
District 1: Lorenzo Santos takes on Rep. Bryan Steil
Republican Bryan Steil represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, which encompasses Racine County and much of Rock County, including Janesville, as well as southern suburbs of Milwaukee. Steil has represented the district since 2018 and easily won reelection in 2020 and 2022.
Lorenzo Santos, a Racine County emergency manager, Navy Reserve intelligence officer and chair of the Young Democrats of Wisconsin, announced his challenge to Steil last week, promising to combat a rollback in abortion and voting rights if he were elected.
“I’m running because we’ve seen fundamental civil and human rights systematically taken away these past few years and I’m not going to stand by and let that continue to happen,” Santos said in a written statement. “I believe in a woman’s right to choose, that in the richest country on earth, anyone that wants health care should have it, that voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around, that we should pay workers a fair wage, provide our children with a quality education and keep them safe while they’re getting one.”
Santos is the first Democrat to formally challenge Steil, who has voiced opposition to abortion, supports loosening gun restrictions and voted against the formation of the January 6 Committee that investigated the Capitol insurrection. Steil’s policy priorities include reducing the national deficit and promoting the agriculture industry in Wisconsin, according to his campaign website.
Steil did not respond to a request for comment by the Cap Times deadline.
The state’s 1st Congressional District has leaned heavily Republican during the past few cycles, and Steil defeated his Democratic opponent by 14 points in 2018, almost 20 points in 2020 and 10 points in 2022. However, new congressional maps adopted in 2022 — though still the subject of a legal challenge — have shaved the district’s 10-point Republican lean down to 2 points.
The redistricting has made the seat more competitive for Democrats, but Steil is an established incumbent who would be difficult to defeat, Burden said.
“He's won a few election cycles and doesn't have some of the baggage that's attached to (Rep. Derrick) Van Orden (in District 3), so he's a difficult incumbent to dislodge even in a competitive district,” he said. “I would say the 1st District is about three points to the right of the state as a whole, so that's probably the margin that the Democrats would have to win the presidential election by in order to take that district.”
District 2: Erik Olsen tries again vs. Mark Pocan
Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses the Madison area, leans heavily Democratic. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, has represented the district since 2013. A chair emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Pocan has supported guaranteeing abortion access, expanding health care coverage and funding efforts to address climate change.
Republican Erik Olsen is looking to challenge Pocan for the seat a second time after running in 2022, when Pocan defeated him by nearly 50 points in the deep-blue district.
Pocan did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline. Olsen’s campaign website is currently unavailable and the Cap Times has been unable to reach him.
District 3: Derrick Van Orden opens door to Rebecca Cooke, Aaron Nytes
Democrats are also eyeing the state’s 3rd Congressional District, along Wisconsin’s western border, as a potential pickup opportunity in 2024.
The seat is held by Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden from Prairie du Chien, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Van Orden narrowly defeated Democrat Brad Pfaff in 2022, but the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party’s House campaign fundraising organization, intends to spend more money on the 3rd Congressional District race in 2024.
In a statement, Van Orden said he will continue to prioritize the work he’s done in Congress “on the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans Administration committees fighting for farmers, servicemembers, small business owners, and families across the 3rd (Congressional) District.”
“My focus has never been on running for re-election,” Van Orden said. “I ran for Congress so my team and I could make the lives of Wisconsinites in the 3rd District — regardless if they voted for me or not — a bit more prosperous, productive and free.”
Two Democratic challengers have emerged. Rebecca Cooke, a former member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and small business owner from Eau Claire, announced her candidacy in July. Cooke narrowly lost the district’s Democratic primary to Pfaff in 2022. Aaron Nytes, a 25-year-old Harvard Law School student originally from Hartford, joined the race to unseat Van Orden last week.
Cooke and Nytes both pledged to support securing abortion rights, strengthening labor unions and increasing the affordability and accessibility of health care. Burden said the race is likely to be competitive because of the district’s slight Republican lean and Van Orden’s narrow three-point victory in 2022, although Van Orden is likely to enjoy an incumbency advantage.
Cooke and Nytes have not yet responded to requests for comment from the Cap Times.
Burden said Van Orden’s conduct, including his attendance of the “Stop the Steal” rally and his recent cursing at young Senate pages, could hurt his chances for reelection despite the district’s Republican lean.
“The competitiveness of the district and his behavior as an incumbent does leave that seat at least competitive for the Democrats,” Burden said.
District 5: Christopher Leon challenges Scott Fitzgerald
Republican Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, former majority leader of the Wisconsin Assembly, has represented the state’s 5th Congressional District since 2021.
Fitzgerald objected to the counting of Pennsylvania and Arizona’s electoral votes in the 2020 election, one of 120 other congressional Republicans to do so. He supports looser gun restrictions and vowed to fight “radical liberals pushing socialism,” according to his campaign website.
Christopher Leon, a Wisconsin resident of 11 years, former U.S. Marine and self-described “progressive Democrat,” announced his candidacy for the seat, pledging to increase abortion access, enact gun control measures and implement congressional term limits.
“I reside in one of the most conservative districts in the state of Wisconsin,” Leon said in a statement, “but I believe that the people in my district care more about the connection to the individual running than partisan affiliation.”
Fitzgerald did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline.
District 6: Amy Washburn climbs uphill vs. Glenn Grothman
Republican incumbent Rep. Glenn Grothman has represented Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District since 2015 and ran unopposed for the seat in 2022.
While serving in Congress, Grothman cosponsored a bill to require the federal government to purchase PPE equipment from manufacturers in the U.S. and supported a measure to require people to be U.S. citizens in order to receive Medicare, Medicaid and other federal assistance. Priorities include restricting undocumented immigration, refinancing student loans and promoting “skills based education,” according to his campaign website.
Grothman did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline.
Democrat Amy Washburn, an attorney from Sheboygan, is facing an uphill battle for the solidly red seat. Washburn said in a statement her experience with the medical system led her to prioritize health care reform in her campaign.
“As a cancer survivor and diabetic, I have seen firsthand how broken our health care system is,” Washburn said. “My experiences have given me insight into (a) areas of health care policy that are broken, where current legislators aren't looking for a fix, if they are even aware that there's a problem, and (b) how to get to some solutions that might actually help people.”
District 7: Kyle Kilbourn, Elsa Duranceau vs. Tom Tiffany
The 7th Congressional District encompasses all of north central and northwestern Wisconsin. Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany won a special election for the seat in 2020 after former Rep. Sean Duffy retired from Congress, and Tiffany won both his reelection campaigns by around 20 points. In a statement, Tiffany said he opposes the Biden administration’s border policies, calling for stricter measures to crack down on undocumented immigration, and referred to the administration’s recent spending bills as “fiscal recklessness.”
“America and Wisconsin can do better than the current status quo,” Tiffany said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our nominees for president and U.S. Senate to turn Wisconsin red in 2024.”
Tiffany faces challenges from Democrats Kyle Kilbourn, a product designer and researcher who lives in Oneida County, and Elsa Duranceau, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Merrill. Kilbourn said he wants to expand health care coverage and access to social services, as well as take measures to protect the environment.
“I'm running to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity and tools to pursue and protect their American Dream, by making sure families can get the health care they need without worrying about bankruptcy, preserving our water and environment, saving Social Security and keeping our communities safe,” Kilbourn said in a statement. “We deserve leadership that makes sure health care works for everyone and private medical decisions are protected.”
Duranceau said she has previous experience with nonprofits and social work, and “through this work I have come to have an intimate understanding of the nature of Wisconsin's workforce shortage, affordable housing shortage, and regulated child care shortage.”
“Our current U.S. House representative turned his back on the people of Wisconsin when voting against including funding for child care in the Build Back Better infrastructure bill,” she said. “That was the moment I knew I had to get in the game.”
Senate: Rejani Raveendran against Tammy Baldwin
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is also seeking reelection to a third Senate term. Baldwin was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and won reelection by over 10 points in 2018.
Wisconsin Republicans see Baldwin, a staunch progressive, as a formidable opponent because of her considerable fundraising ability and her double-digit win in her last election, according to Burden. High-profile Republicans including Gallagher and Tiffany have already ruled out a Senate bid in 2024.
“She is probably deterring some good Republicans from running,” Burden said. “She has just a really impressive electoral history of winning races statewide by bigger margins than other Democrats and doing well in parts of the state where Democrats often struggle.”
Baldwin said she will continue to fight for access to abortion and address rising costs of living.
“I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side,” Baldwin said in a statement. “With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win.”
Earlier this month, 40-year-old University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point student Rejani Raveendran announced her Senate candidacy, becoming the first Republican to challenge Baldwin. Raveendran serves as the chair of the UW-Stevens Point College Republicans and plans to graduate with a degree in political science and a certificate in international relations next year.
Raveendran’s priorities include closing the US-Mexico border, lifting vaccine mandates, implementing congressional term limits and, according to a campaign flyer, combatting “the woke agenda.”
“Most of the policymakers I met in (Washington,) D.C. were there for 20, 30 and even 40 years,” Raveendran said in a statement. “Unfortunately, looking at our country’s current stage I can confidently say that Washington, D.C. needs new people with new ideas.”
Despite her background with UW-Stevens Point’s Republican Party, Raveendran may struggle to raise the money needed to launch a competitive Senate campaign with her low name recognition beyond the local level, Burden said.
Other Republicans are mulling over the idea of a Senate run but have yet to announce whether they will join the race. Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke floated a potential run this spring, as did Madison businessman and former 2012 Senate candidate Eric Hovde.
It’s not unheard of for successful Senate candidates to emerge later into the cycle, especially if they’re wealthy, Burden said, pointing to Sen. Ron Johnson’s and Tim Michels’ later entrance into their respective primaries. But he said the lack of a high-profile challenger to Baldwin late into the summer is notable, given that potential candidates often hold fundraising events to start testing the waters for a campaign around this time.
“You'd think it would always be enticing to the party that's out of power to put somebody forward and try to win a seat back, and it feels like every election statewide, at least, in Wisconsin is really up for grabs for both parties,” Burden said. “But right now, there aren't any prominent Republicans stepping forward to take advantage of that opportunity.”