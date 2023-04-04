In addition to electing liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court, Wisconsin voters on Tuesday approved two amendments to the state Constitution designed to make it more difficult for people convicted of violent crimes to be released on bail.
Voters also approved a nonbinding resolution saying that childless, able-bodied adults should be required to search for work in order to receive public assistance.
The Associated Press called the results of the three ballot initiatives around 9 p.m.
The first constitutional amendment will broaden the authority of a judge to detain people before trial. Under current law, defendants are eligible for pretrial release under conditions the judge determines will assure they appear in court, prevent the intimidation of witnesses and protect members of the community from “serious bodily harm.” The amendment changes “serious bodily harm” to “serious harm.”
“Serious harm” is not defined in the amendment itself. Lawmakers are working to approve a standalone bill — which will require approval from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — that would define serious harm as “personal physical pain or injury, illness, any impairment of physical condition, or death, including mental anguish or emotional harm attendant to the personal physical pain or injury, illness or death; damage to property over $2,500 in value; or economic loss over $2,500 in value.”
The second constitutional amendment will broaden the factors a judge can take into consideration when imposing cash bail on someone accused of a violent crime. “Violent crime” is also not defined in the amendment.
The same standalone bill that would affect the first referendum question would define “violent crime” as a violation of more than a dozen state statutes, including several variations of homicides, sexual assault and physical abuse of a child, as well as other crimes like watching a cockfight, dog fight or bullfight.
Under current law, a judge can impose cash bail only if they believe the defendant might not appear at their next court date. Under the amendment, a judge will be able to consider previous convictions for violent crimes and the need to protect the community from “serious harm,” among other things, in addition to whether the defendant will appear at their next court date.
Critics of the cash bail amendment have argued it won't make communities safer, and will result in more low-income people incarcerated in county jails while awaiting trial dates. Wealthier people accused of violent crimes, critics say, will still be able to post bail, regardless of the change.
Additionally, voters approved a measure saying that childless, able-bodied adults should be required to search for work in order to receive public assistance. That came in the form of an advisory referendum — a vote that is informative as a measure of public opinion but is not legally binding.
Wisconsin currently has a work search requirement for FoodShare (the state’s food stamp program), but the federal government does not allow it to implement such a requirement for BadgerCare (the state’s health care program for low-income residents).
A state requirement for jobless people to be searching for work in order to receive unemployment benefits was suspended by Evers during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as scores of Wisconsinites were laid off from their jobs.
In May 2021, lawmakers on the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules reinstated the requirement. The decision from lawmakers came as the state’s largest business lobby argued the requirement was keeping people out of the state’s workforce.