DEFOREST — There’s no mistaking President Joe Biden’s decision to make a union workers’ training center in Wisconsin his first stop after his 2023 State of the Union address as anything but strategic — even if he hasn’t yet announced a reelection bid.
The president landed at Madison’s Truax Field on a relatively balmy winter morning, and was back aboard Air Force One en route to Washington hours before a winter storm watch issued for the Dane County area would take effect.
Anyone traveling to Wisconsin in February who’s not here for the Birkebeiner, sturgeon spearing, snowmobiling or some other form of winter recreation surely must be motivated by something else.
For Biden, it was an opportunity to promote his economic policies — with a focus on union jobs and those that don’t require a four-year college degree — in the heart of one of the most reliable Democratic voting blocs of this battleground state.
For anyone looking for an official campaign announcement, the closest thing came from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who said in a speech ahead of the president’s: “With Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats retaking the (congressional) majority in 2024, we will get the rest of the president’s agenda done: affordable health care, paid leave, the child tax credit and a whole lot more.”
The Democratic president declared Wednesday afternoon to a crowd of union workers and invited guests that “the Biden economic plan is working.” He spoke for about 25 minutes at the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center just north of Madison. The center offers courses in construction fields, environmental remediation, building demolition and commercial drivers’ license preparation.
“The Laborers here in Wisconsin, the union workers across the country are seeing it firsthand,” Biden said. “Because for the first time in a long time, we’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out … with products made in America, with union labor.”
During his visit to Wisconsin, Biden highlighted a number of federal initiatives including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act (which provides funding for semiconductor manufacturing and emerging technology research) and the Inflation Reduction Act — and emphasized their connections to Wisconsin’s economy.
According to a White House memo shared with reporters Tuesday evening, since 2021, private companies have committed to invest more than $4 billion in Wisconsin — including a $1.5 billion solar energy plan from Alliant Energy, a $250 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals research and manufacturing facility and a $500 million expansion of a Georgia-Pacific paper mill.
Additionally, the memo noted, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used $128 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the state’s Workforce Innovation Grant program, designed to develop solutions to workplace issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House memo also made note of the $2.9 billion in federal infrastructure funds allocated to Wisconsin under the Biden administration to assist with issues including transportation, drinking water and internet access.
“Each of these projects means jobs for laborers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, carpenters, cement masons, iron workers and so many more,” Biden said Wednesday. “These are good jobs — jobs you can raise a family on. And most don't require a college degree. Jobs where people don't have to leave home in search of an opportunity.”
Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also emphasized union jobs in their remarks preceding Biden’s speech. Evers was reelected to a second term in November by a margin of about 90,000 votes, and Rhodes-Conway is currently seeking a second term of her own.
Rhodes-Conway noted that the city’s bus rapid transit project is moving forward thanks in large part to federal grant funds, and received applause when she said the city’s infrastructure projects “are accompanied by good-paying, union jobs.”
According to the most recent data available from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 7.9% of Wisconsin workers are union members. That’s down from 14.2% in 2010 — the year before former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation was enacted, effectively eliminating collective bargaining rights for most public employees — and down from 16.1% compared to 20 years ago.
But Biden seems intent on tapping into Wisconsin’s manufacturing and labor histories. In September, he spoke at Milwaukee’s Laborfest, touting many of the same policies and goals he continues to promote.
Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming argued Biden’s visit would “do nothing to improve his standing with Wisconsin voters.”
“Wisconsin households and businesses have faced crushing inflation, decreasing real wages, and increasing energy bills for months, and trying to buy votes with his inflationary spending and Green New Deal agenda isn’t the answer to helping Wisconsin families,” Schimming said in a statement.
A polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight currently shows Biden’s national approval rating at 42.9%. The last time the Marquette University Law School polled Wisconsin voters on Biden, 42% had a favorable view of the president.
Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes in 2020.
While the president was in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris discussed climate change in Atlanta. On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to visit Tampa, Florida, and Harris will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.