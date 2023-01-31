A conservative Wisconsin law firm filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging a new federal firearm registry rule it says would curb the Second Amendment rights of disabled military veterans.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is representing two Wisconsin veterans and one from Texas in the suit, which was filed in the Northern District of Texas. It’s the first legal challenge to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule, and the sixth WILL has filed against the Biden administration.
Under the rule, pistols with stabilizing braces must be treated as short-barreled rifles, which have been subject to heightened regulations including stricter registration requirements since the 1930s. Those regulations include mandatory background checks for all transfers (sales), including private transfers.
Stabilizing braces were invented to help disabled shooters fire guns safely — but they have also been used in recent mass shootings in Colorado and Ohio.
“In the days of Al Capone, Congress said back then that short-barreled rifles and sawed-off shotguns should be subjected to greater legal requirements than most other guns. The reason for that is that short-barreled rifles have the greater capability of long guns, yet are easier to conceal, like a pistol,” said ATF director Steven Dettelbach in a statement. “But certain so-called stabilizing braces are designed to just attach to pistols, essentially converting them into short-barreled rifles to be fired from the shoulder. Therefore, they must be treated in the same way under the statute.”
The plaintiffs in the case are Gabriel A. Tauscher, of Oconomowoc; Shawn M. Kroll, of Hartland; and Darren A. Britto, of Amarillo, Texas. All three are Marine veterans who own pistols with barrels less than 16 inches and use stabilizing braces. They use their weapons for personal protection, recreational shooting and hunting. Under the ATF rule, they would be required to register their firearms as short-barreled rifles.
A stabilizing brace is attached to the shooter’s forearm to assist with accuracy, comfort and safety. The lawsuit argues that stabilizing braces are not designed and intended for a pistol to be fired from the shoulder, unlike a rifle.
“These military veterans defended our country overseas, and now they are defending our rights here at home,” said WILL deputy counsel Dan Lennington in a statement. “WILL is proud to represent these patriots. The Biden administration has no power to re-classify pistols as rifles, and we will vigorously defend the Second Amendment in federal court.”
WILL’s complaint argues the rule violates the Second Amendment and the separation of powers.
The rule implements a 120-day period for manufacturers, dealers and individuals to register affected weapons tax-free. People can also comply with the rule by removing stabilizing braces or surrendering guns covered by it to the ATF. Those who don’t comply could face fines or imprisonment.
WILL’s lawsuit asks the court to block the rule.