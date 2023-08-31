In a counter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s surplus revenue on child care and workforce development, Wisconsin Republican lawmakers proposed a bill this week to provide $2.9 billion in tax cuts to certain Wisconsin residents.
But state policy experts and finance scholars say the plan won’t help individual residents or spur economic growth in the ways the legislation authors say it will.
“Tax cuts do not drive economic growth,” said Steven Deller, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor who specializes in public finance and economics. “Just from the simplest perspective, states that have the lowest taxes should be doing the best and they’re not. States that tend to be doing better economically tend to have higher taxes.”
Republican authors of the bill tout it as a way to put money back in the pockets of the middle class. Among individuals benefiting from the proposed tax cuts are residents making up to $300,000 a year and couples making up to $400,000.
More than half of all tax filers in Wisconsin would see some relief in how much they pay in taxes each year under this plan, but the benefits would be weighted toward higher earners, according to Jason Stein, research director for nonpartisan policy research nonprofit Wisconsin Policy Forum.
“If you're a person with a relatively high income who has no kids, this plan is more beneficial to you,” he said.
A lower-income family with children in public school might benefit more from services funded through tax revenue feeding into the state’s general fund, Stein said.
The typical spending habits of people in different income brackets has a noted effect on what money saved through tax breaks ends up trickling back into the state economy, Deller said.
“The way that high-income people spend their money, they're more likely to spend their money outside of the state, they're more likely to save that money,” Deller said. “Low-income folks, if you give them a tax cut, they're much more likely to spend that money in the local economy and have a positive economic impact.”
A segment of the Republican-proposed tax cut package would remove taxes on retirement income up to $100,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples above age 67.
Bill authors boast that this piece of the legislation will keep elderly Wisconsinites from leaving the state.
However, many of the retirement funds included in this income bracket include types of accounts that are already tax deferred, according to Ross Milton, an economist at UW-Madison who specializes in state spending and tax structures.
Most retirees don’t have income that high, Milton said, so the tax break will disproportionately benefit higher earners.
“The whole idea with a 401(k) is that you defer taxes on it, you don't pay it when you earned that money when you were working. But you do pay the taxes when you are retired, and presumably have lower income and so you have less taxes, which is beneficial to you,” Milton said. “The deal has always been that the taxes are deferred, whereas this would exempt ever paying taxes on that type of income.”
That calculation doesn’t work out when retired residents still use public services funded by tax revenue but wouldn’t be contributing to the tax revenue, Milton explained.
Response to the proposal was split predictably along party lines with Republicans defending the bill as a way to give the state surplus back to the people.
“With today’s crippling inflationary pressures, people have to dig deeper into their pockets. Legislative Republicans are making good on our promise to return those dollars back to the hardworking people of Wisconsin,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement.
Democrats say the bill favors higher earners and excess state revenue would be better spent invested in public services.
“It's really disappointing to see the Republicans continuing to ignore the needs of the vast majority of Wisconsinites in favor of tax proposals that continue to make our tax system more regressive,” Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, told the Cap Times in a phone interview.
It’s anticipated the bill will play a key role in legislative debate in a September special session called earlier this month by Evers to address his proposal to spend the surplus on child care and workforce development.
Evers vetoed a tax cut in July similar to this most recent proposal.
The special session is set to begin Sep. 20.