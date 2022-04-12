The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state, teeing up the state’s high court to settle yet another politically contentious election-related lawsuit.
Wednesday’s arguments stem from a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative law firm, on behalf of two Milwaukee-area voters. The lawsuit contends, among other things, that absentee ballot drop boxes are not allowed under state law.
In January, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are not permitted under state law. Bohren’s ruling also said that, under state law, no one besides a voter, a United States Postal Service employee or a municipal clerk are allowed to handle an absentee ballot.
The order also required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to withdraw guidance it had issued to municipal clerks about the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.
The judge’s ruling caused chaos ahead of February’s spring primary elections — with proponents of drop boxes expressing concerns that banning the use of the boxes could confuse, and in turn, disenfranchise voters so close to Election Day.
Both Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, and liberal legal group Law Forward, which is representing several interveners in the lawsuit, appealed Bohren’s decision. After Bohren declined to stay his own order until after the Feb. 15 primary, the District 4 Court of Appeals, based in Madison, stepped in.
The appeals court said absentee ballot drop boxes could be used for the state's Feb. 15 elections, and temporarily blocked the Waukesha judge’s order.
WILL then asked the state Supreme Court to get involved on Jan. 26, requesting the justices override the appeals court’s decision and ban the use of drop boxes for the February election. The high court declined to bar the drop boxes for the Feb. 15 election.
However, in a ruling on Feb. 11, the court split 4-3 and said absentee ballot drop boxes could not be used for last week’s spring general elections. The decision was roundly criticized by Democratic leaders across the state.
The high court will now decide if absentee ballot drop boxes will be permitted for future elections, including November's gubernatorial and congressional elections.
In February, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the lawsuit “is a coordinated attack on our democracy and clear attempt to keep some people from voting.”
She continued: “No one thought drop boxes were a threat to democracy until five cities — Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine — had them installed to keep voters safe and make it easier to vote during the pandemic.”
Photos from the Milwaukee area ahead of last week's April 5 mayoral election showed drop boxes with signs on them warning voters that their ballots would not be counted if they were returned via a drop box.
Banning drop boxes has been a top priority for Wisconsin Republicans since the 2020 presidential election — along with pushing for numerous other changes to the state’s election system.
Oral arguments before the state Supreme Court will commence at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lawyers arguing on both sides will likely give different interpretations of what state statutes about absentee ballots currently say.