The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday selected congressional and legislative voting maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, as the state’s new voting boundaries — though Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature under the maps.
Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected with Republican support in 2019, joined the court’s three liberal justices in ruling in favor of the governor’s maps.
Writing for the 4-3 majority, Hagedorn said the court selected Evers’ maps because they best complied with the court’s previous order mandating any new maps take a “least-change” approach to reapportioning Wisconsin’s electoral districts.
Writing about the state’s eight U.S. House districts, Hagedorn said “core retention — a measure of voters who remain in their prior districts — is the best metric of least change, and the map submitted by Gov. Evers easily scores highest.”
The conservative justice noted that Evers’ proposal moved just 5.5% of Wisconsinites to a new district — amounting to 60,041 fewer people moved “than the next best proposal.”
The state’s five GOP congressmen, who filed their own version of the state’s congressional maps for the court’s consideration, contended the governor’s maps would make changes to existing districts without any explanation.
Hagedorn discarded those concerns: “Moreover, rejecting every map with unexplained changes would require us to exclude every proposed state legislative map. All of them contain numerous unexplained changes,” he wrote in a footnote attached to the decision.
The majority also selected the governor’s Assembly and state Senate maps after deeming they most effectively made the least changes to the state’s existing districts. Hagedorn noted in his opinion that, while a state Senate map proposed by GOP lawmakers moves fewer voters into new districts than the governor’s map, Evers’ Assembly map moved nearly 100,000 fewer Wisconsinites than the one proposed by the Legislature.
Additionally, the governor’s maps include a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in the Milwaukee area. Including a seventh such district, Hagedorn wrote, is likely needed to “satisfy” the federal Voting Rights Act..
In a concurring opinion, the court’s three liberal justices, Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, said they agree the governor’s maps were the best among those presented to the court.
However, they used the opinion to show their displeasure for the process as a whole.
“I join the majority opinion, which selects the Governor’s congressional and state legislative maps, not because I approve of the least change approach. I do not,” Bradley wrote on behalf of her two liberal colleagues.
She used the opinion to double down on her dissatisfaction that the Wisconsin Supreme Court took on the question of redistricting, once again asserting the process should have been handled by a federal court.
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, one of the court’s four conservatives, wrote a scathing dissent.
“The majority opinion demonstrates a complete lack of regard for the Wisconsin Constitution and the Equal Protection Clause,” she wrote in the opening line of her dissent. “Short on legal analysis and long on ipse dixit (an assertion without proof), the majority opinion amounts to nothing more than an imposition of judicial will.”
She called the majority’s decision to select Evers’ maps “an exercise of judicial activism, untethered to evidence, precedent, the Wisconsin Constitution, and basic principles of equal protection.”
Ziegler called the governor’s maps “unconstitutional and fatally flawed.”
The maps selected by the court were drawn by Evers, his staff and an outside expert in the final days before a court-ordered deadline for submissions. The governor for months had said he would support maps drawn by his People’s Maps Commission, but was forced to change course after the state Supreme Court said it would only consider “least-change” maps.
The Cap Times first reported Evers’ plan to submit the new maps in December.
Even still, Evers celebrated the court’s decision on Thursday.
“Hell yes,” he said in a statement.
He continued: “Today’s ruling isn’t a victory for me or any political party, but for the people of our state who for too long have demanded better, fairer maps and for too long went ignored — today’s victory is for them.”
The court was criticized by many Democrats and “fair maps” advocates for necessitating a least-change approach, given that it likely guarantees Republican control of the Legislature for the next 10 years.
“The made-up ‘least changes’ framework, which has no basis in law, intentionally and unconstitutionally limited the options the court allowed itself to consider,” said Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda in a statement.
The court’s ruling in itself is historic, as the task of drawing Wisconsin’s maps was handled by federal courts in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s when divided Legislatures and governors failed to reach consensus on boundaries.
The ruling comes two days after the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it would need the maps in order to ensure spring filing deadlines aren’t postponed.